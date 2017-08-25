Are you ready to rumble? How to watch the Mayweather-McGregor fight online

If the McGregor vs. Mayweather press conferences haven’t been enough of a bloodbath for you, then you’ll want to watch the two finally duke it out in the ring in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 26th, at 6 p.m. PT on Showtime. Beyond the egos and money that will be gained and lost Saturday, the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight is going to be one the biggest televised fights in recent memory.

There’s a lot at stake for both contenders, and the Vegas odds are on Mayweather to take down McGregor without a problem, knocking down Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record. But if Mystic Mac can take down one of the best boxers in history, it’ll be a fight you wished you didn’t miss out on, so make sure you know how to watch the Mayweather-McGregor fight online before it starts. Also, have your credit card ready, ‘cause it’s going to cost you about 100 bucks no matter where you go.

Streaming Options

Showtime PPV

Showtime is making unprecedented moves with this fight, as it will be the first boxing event available on its newly minted pay-per-view website. Even though the fight itself is pricey, you won’t need a cable plan or Showtime subscription to purchase the fight, and you can watch it on any of the following devices. Keep in mind, though, if you buy the fight through Showtime’s PPV website, you’ll only be able to watch it on your computer. You can stream it on your tv via Apple TV.

Windows

MacOS

Apple TV

Apple iPhone (iOS 8 and later)

Apple iPad (iOS 8 and later)

UFC TV

If you’re a McGregor fan, you’ve probably watched a few of his fights via UFC’s streaming options, available on a number of devices. There’s no charge to downloading the app, and if you’re not an Apple user and want to stream the fight easily on your TV through your Android device, this is your best option.

Windows

MacOS

Xbox One

Xbox 360

Amazon Fire TV

Apple iPhone (iOS 8 and later)

Apple iPod Touch (iOS 8 and later)

Apple iPad (iOS 8 and later)

Apple TV

Android phones (Android 4.0 and later)

Android tablets (Android 4.0 and later)

Google Chromecast

Roku

Samsung Smart TV

LG Smart TV

Sony TVs with Android TV

Sling TV PPV

Sling TV has become one of the more popular alternatives to ditching the cord, and every time a big event like this one comes around, the online streaming service seems to get more and more fans. Even though Sling TV is available on Apple devices, you won’t be able to purchase the fight via Sling’s iOS and Apple TV apps for some reason, but you can watch it on your Mac.