Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat live stream: How to watch the NBA online

Dan Girolamo
By

It’s rivalry week in the NBA, and two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference will face off on Thursday night. Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics head to South Beach to play Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on January 25. The national game will air on TNT.

The Celtics and Heat are on a collision course to meet in the conference finals for the fourth time in five seasons. Boston is the number one seed in the East, ahead of the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks by a few games. Miami has between the sixth and seventh seed. However, Miami has proven that their seed does not matter if they make the playoffs. Last season, the Heat went to the NBA Finals as the eighth seed. Miami should have their newest acquisition from the Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier, playing against the Celtics.

Watch the Celtics and Heat write another chapter in the rivalry on TNT, a network found in most cable packages. For those cord-cutters, there are multiple ways to watch TNT without cable. One of the premier alternatives to cable is Sling TV, a streaming television service. Find out how to watch Celtics versus Heat and other NBA games from anywhere with Sling below.

Watch the Celtics vs. Heat live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With a wide range of channels featuring multiple games from various leagues, Sling is the perfect option for sports fans looking to watch their favorite teams and players. Never miss a game on ESPN, TNT, NBC, Fox, and ABC with Sling TV. Thanks to no annual contracts, Sling customers can adjust their package to fit their needs. Additionally, the Sling mobile app allows subscribers to watch their favorite programs on the go. This is another reason why Sling remains one of the best live TV streaming services.

Sling subscribers can choose between the Orange and Blue plans. Orange costs $40 per month and features 32 channels, including Disney Channel, Freeform, and ESPN. The Blue plan is priced at $45 per month and contains 42 channels, such as FX, NFL Network, and USA. Sling offers a bundle option of Orange and Blue for $60 per month. Now, new customers can take $25 off the first month.

Watch the Celtics vs. Heat live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

There is no love lost whenever the Celtics and Heat play. Expect a chippy game between two heated rivals on TNT. Streaming the game on TNT is much easier to do from home than abroad. If you plan to travel during the game, then issues could arise with your streaming services. To alleviate these problems, download a VPN.

One of the best VPNs on the market is NordVPN. With NordVPN, customers will have a service that provides safe and private access to the Internet. NordVPN features malware protection, remote file access, and a dark web monitor. NordVPN is offering 63% off to new customers in a special deal, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

