Fore! Happy Gilmore is one of 5 movies leaving Netflix that you have to watch (July 2025)

Unfortunately, movies are removed from streaming services every month. This July on Netflix is particularly rough because the list of movies departing the service is strong. Happy Gilmore is one of Adam Sandler’s best comedies, and the sequel finally arrives this month. I understand that licensing agreements determine when a movie leaves a service, but having Happy Gilmore leave days after Happy Gilmore 2’s premiere isn’t right.

Happy Gilmore is only one of the top movies leaving in July. We spotlighted an entire group of films exiting the service soon, so make sure to watch them now before it’s too late.

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Derek Cianfrance makes movies for the sad boys. His films typically revolve around the complicated relationships we share with our significant others and family. Cianfrance recruited Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper to play his brooding men in The Place Beyond the Pines. In upstate New York, Luke (Gosling) is a stunt driver turned bank robber who hopes to provide a life for his estranged son.

Avery (Cooper) is a rookie police officer trying to make a name for himself. A chance meeting between Luke and Avery changes the trajectory of their lives, and the decisions made that day will affect each of their sons. Be prepared to call your parents after watching this moving epic.

The Town (2010)

It’s fitting that Ben Affleck, one of Boston’s most recognizable faces, played an integral part in two of the city’s pantheon movies: Good Will Hunting and The Town. Affleck directed the latter in the middle of his career comeback. In Charlestown, Boston, Doug MacRay (Ben Affleck) and his friends — Jem Coughlin (Jeremy Renner), Albert “Gloansy” MacGloan (Slaine), and Desmond “Dez” Elden (Owen Burke) — rob banks in the surrounding area for a local gangster. During one of the holdups, the group takes a hostage, Claire Keesey (Rebecca Hall), but lets her go unharmed.

Later on, Doug — who wore a mask during the robbery to protect his identity — meets with Claire to learn what she knows about the robbers. He ends up falling in love with her and tries to escape his criminal past. Easier said than done, especially when Doug’s employer threatens to hurt Claire.

Happy Gilmore (1996)

This month marks the arrival of Happy Gilmore 2, the highly anticipated sequel featuring Sandler’s rambunctious hockey player who surprisingly became a professional golfer. Unfortunately, Happy Gilmore is leaving the service at the end of the month, right as the sequel premieres. Start your rewatches now before it’s too late.

Happy Gilmore (Sandler) dreams of becoming a successful hockey player. However, Happy doesn’t possess the skills to thrive on the ice, forcing him to find a new career path. When his grandmother’s house faces foreclosure, Happy capitalizes on his gift — driving a golf ball over 400 yards — by attempting to make it on the PGA Tour. While Happy’s skills have what it takes to hang, his temper and unorthodox style might get him kicked off before he ever plays.

Dunkirk (2017)

Does Christopher Nolan make Oppenheimer without the success of Dunkirk? It’s hard to tell. However, Dunkirk clearly scratched Nolan’s World War II itch, one that would lead to his Oscar-winning epic in 2023. Based on the famous operation in WWII, Dunkirk follows a group of Allied forces attempting to escape the beaches of Dunkirk.

Using a nonlinear narrative, Nolan depicts the evacuation on three battlefronts: air, land, and sea. The soldiers race towards freedom across the English Channel as the movie unfolds with a sense of urgency. With a rapid 106-minute runtime, Dunkirk proves Nolan has the goods to deliver an epic spectacle that’s deeply moving and thrilling.

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

The last two directors to helm live-action Superman movies are James Gunn and Zack Snyder. Back in 2004, the two filmmakers collaborated on the remake of Dawn of the Dead, with Gunn penning the script and Snyder directing. In the Milwaukee area, a zombie outbreak decimates the population. Ana (Sarah Polley) and a group of survivors manage to find shelter in a local mall.

As the group learns more about the zombies’ habits, they determine that the only way to ensure survival is to escape the city on a boat. With Gunn’s witty humor and Snyder’s fast-paced action, Dawn of the Dead is a remake that stands out and justifies its existence. It also makes you wonder what would have happened to Snyder’s DC Extended Universe if Gunn wrote the scripts.

