Napoli vs Barcelona live stream: Can you watch for free?

After narrowly topping Group H, Barcelona head to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to take on Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. Napoli were quarterfinalists last year, while Barca are looking to get back there for the first time since 2020.

In the United States, Napoli vs Barcelona starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Paramount+, CBS, TUDN and UniMas. All of those broadcast options give us a lot of different ways to watch a free live stream.

Is There a Free Napoli vs Barcelona Live Stream?

First, we’ll start with the most simple: Paramount+. It’s regularly $6 per month, but it comes with a seven-day free trial, and it makes sense as a long-term option anyways since it includes every single Champions League match (and all of Serie A for the Napoli fans).

But maybe you’ve already used your free trial. If that’s the case, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber (it comes with a 30-day free trial), you can head over to Amazon Prime Channels and get a free trial of the Paramount+ Channel, which will give you all of the same content.

For option No. 3, you can sign up for a free trial of DirecTV Stream and include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.” Once signed up, you can then go to the Paramount+ website or app and use your DTV Stream credentials to sign in and watch the match.

That’s three different ways (and three different free trials) to watch Paramount+, but since the match is also televised, you have some more avenues. You can watch a live stream of the match on Fubo or YouTube TV, which both include CBS, TUDN and UniMas and are both free when signing up. The Fubo free trial is seven days, while YouTube TV is five but also gives you a 20-minute free preview before signing up.

How to Watch the Napoli vs Barcelona Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re struggling to get past the location restrictions of the above streaming services, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to hide your IP address and connect to a server that’s located in the United States, allowing you to stream US-only sites even if you’re outside of the country.

NordVPN has over 6,000 servers across the world to choose from, plus it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so that’s a good place to start. But there are plenty of VPN’s out there, so you can also take a look at the best VPN deals and go from there.

