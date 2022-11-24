Where to watch the National Dog Show 2022 for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Each Thanksgiving brings a wealth of traditions that almost everyone experiences: cooking turkey, traveling to see relatives, watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade while digesting food, regretting all the stuffing and pumpkin pie you ate, and vowing to exercise after you consume all those leftovers.

For many Americans, watching the National Dog Show is one of the hallmarks of the holiday. Whether it’s watching your favorite breed of canine prance around a packed auditorium or hearing the colorful commentary from the clearly amused presenters, there’s something for everyone at the event, which is why so many people tune in every year to watch it.

How can you watch it for free?

The 21st Annual National Dog Show is a broadcast television staple and will again be available for free for anyone who has a TV set, an antenna, and clear reception. The celebration of all things dogs will be broadcast this year on NBC.

You can also watch it on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app, which is available on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

Where is it streaming?

If you are a cord-cutter or prefer a streaming option, don’t worry! There are plenty of options. The National Dog Show will stream on Peacock. Launched in 2020, Peacock is the home to NBC Universal and Comcast properties such as Universal Pictures, the Olympics, Bravo, and Saturday Night Live.

Peacock isalso the home to popular NBC shows like The Good Place, New Amsterdam, Law & Order: SVU, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The service boasts many sports programs from the WWE, NFL, and Premier League as well. Peacock also has expanded its scripted and nonscripted original programming to include Vampire Academy, The Resort, a documentary about wrestler Teddy Hart, and more.

When can I watch it?

The National Dog Show will be broadcast and streaming starting at noon ET on November 24. The show is scheduled to last two hours and end around 2:00 p.m. EST.

How much does it cost?

There is no fee to sign up for the most basic level of Peacock and no credit card is required upon signing up. All that’s needed is an email address for users to access 10,000-plus hours of content for free. The free tier is very limiting in terms of content. If you would like to access more programs from Peacock, there are various paid tiers to explore.

Peacock Premium is the first paid tier from the streaming service, with access to over 80,000-plus hours of entertainment for a monthly price of $5, or $50 per year. This tier contains ads but allows users to access new films and live events. If this tier is too restricting, users can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $10 per month, or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads and allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Currently, Peacock is offering a limited-time Black Friday deal that offers an annual subscription to Peacock for only $1 a month for 12 months.

Who is in the National Dog Show?

Lots and lots of dogs, of course. Over 200 breeds of canines and 1,500 dogs will be represented in the competition. The dogs are split into seven different groups: toy dogs, terriers, working, sporting, hounds, non-sporting, and herding. The winner of the last two shows, Claire the Scottish Deerhound, is back to defend her crown. Can she make it three in a row?

John O’Hurley, most famous for his role as J. Peterman in Seinfeld, and David Frei, from the American Kennel Club are back as hosts, as is the competition’s chief sponsor, Nestle Purina PetCare.

