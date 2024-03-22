 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 22-24)

Jason Struss
By
A man looks at a couple in The Gift.
STX

March has been a boon for film lovers. Dune: Part Two has been dominating movie theaters worldwide while streaming has been killing it with a great selection of original shows like Shōgun and licensed movies like Poor Things. Netflix in particular has been offering entertaining fare like Damsel, a modern take on an age-old fantasy tale featuring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, and Irish Wish with Lindsay Lohan.

In Netflix‘s vast library, there are some hidden gems that tend to get lost amid the hype of newer releases. Digital Trends has compiled a list of three underrated movies on Netflix that are worth watching this weekend.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Read our guides to the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on HBO.

Related

The Gift (2015)

A couple look at each other in The Gift.
STX

Ever have that weird childhood friend who kinda gave you the creeps? And have you ever thought what would happen if that long-forgotten friend suddenly shows up and won’t leave? Joel Edgerton’s The Gift imagines such a scenario, only with far more sinister undertones. Simon and Robyn (Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall) have it all except for one thing: a baby. One day, Simon’s old friend Gordo (Edgerton) appears and gives them several gifts, such as some koi and bottles of wine. Seems normal, right?

Soon, strange things start happening: the koi die, things go missing, faucets are left running mysteriously in the middle of the night, etc. Robyn is soon driven to near-hysteria, taking pills to get some sleep, and soon tries to find out what is going on. Is it Gordo who is doing all of this? If it is, why does he seem to hate his old friend Simon so much? And if it’s not, who else is targeting them for such harassment? The Gift is a delicate puzzle box of a film, skillfully and patiently peeling away layer after layer until its devastating yet oddly satisfying finale. Long after it’s over, The Gift is truly a gift that keeps on giving and one that will make you think twice about going to sleep at night.

Munich–The Edge of War (2022)

Two men look concerned in Munich-The Edge of War.
Netflix

Earlier this month, Jonathan Glazer’s superb World War II movie The Zone of Interest won two Oscars. If you’re craving more movies set in that era but are a bit more traditional in their storytelling, then Munich–The Edge of War is for you. In the movie, three college friends — the British Hugh and the German Paul and his girlfriend Lena — find themselves on opposite sides of an escalating war. As Hitler’s Nazi party rises to power, all three friends must decide how to fight for the same cause while navigating wildly different social, political, and personal pressures.

Based on Robert Harris’ 2017 novel MunichThe Edge of War has an impressive cast that includes Reversal of Fortune‘s Jeremy Irons as U.K. Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, 1917‘s George MacKay, newcomer Jannis Niewöhner, and recent 2024 Best Actress Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller. The movie doesn’t break new ground, but it’s a solid entry in the WWII drama genre and depicts a key period in time that isn’t known to that many people.

Emily the Criminal (2022)

A woman looks at a man in Emily the Criminal.
Vertical Entertainment

Aubrey Plaza is mostly known for her comedic roles in shows like Parks and Recreation, but she’s also an excellent dramatic actress. She’s never been better than she was in the underrated 2022 thriller Emily the Criminal. Due to a felony conviction, Emily (Plaza) struggles to find full-time employment, forcing her to work for a catering company as an independent contractor. Burdened by overwhelming student debt, Emily joins a fraud scheme as a “dummy shopper,” a person who buys merchandise with stolen credit cards.

Though dummy shopping is illegal, Emily earns $200 per hour, so she naturally continues. (Wouldn’t you?) Emily excels and eventually takes on a bigger undertaking in the organization under the tutelage of Youcef (Theo Rossi), one of the generals in the organization. But how long can Emily last in a job that constantly puts her in danger? Emily the Criminal is short thriller that is powered by a tight plot and Plaza’s fearless performance. It’s a great showcase for her talents and makes you want to see more of her more serious and darker side.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
The best feel-good movies on Netflix right now
Marcel in Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.

There are thrillers and rom-coms galore on Netflix, but feel-good movies are a little harder to pin down to a single genre. That's because almost anything, from a drama or a comedy to a documentary, can be a feel-good movie. It has more to do with the response that the film gets from viewers than it does with the subject matter. And it often means more than just promising a happy ending because, in life, we have too few of those.

Our latest roundup of the best feel-good movies on Netflix includes the independently produced animation/live-action flick Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, the rom-coms Love At First Sight and Mamma Mia!, as well as a documentary that lives up to its title: The Greatest Night In Pop. And we have even more options for you below.

Read more
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
A woman walks with a man in Irish Wish.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with nearly 250 million subscribers. And just what do those people tend to watch? In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix? Each week, the streaming service releases a list of its 10 most-watched movies over a recent seven-day period to keep subscribers in the loop regarding its most popular titles.

The fantasy adventure film Damsel remains in the top spot for the second week. Irish Wish, a new rom-com starring Lindsay Lohan, is starting fast, thanks to its debut at No. 2. Other new films to enter the top 10 include survival thriller Alone and crime thriller Your Lucky Day, with the latter starring the late Angus Cloud. Below, we've listed the top 10 movies in the U.S. from March 11 to March 17, along with general information about each film, such as genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more
3 underrated movies you need to watch in April 2024
Two men kiss a woman in Challengers.

In March, movies came back in a big way. Dune: Part Two started things off, and Kung Fu Panda 4, the Ghostbusters sequel, Love Lies Bleeding, and Late Night with the Devil all packed audiences in theaters or satisfied critics with their twisted takes on the horror, sci-fi, and crime genres.

April is going to be a bit slower in comparison, but if you look closely, there are some buried treasures lurking beneath the popcorn flicks. The month will offer not one, but two bloody revenge flicks, a controversial action movie that actually has a brain, and a spicy sports drama starring one of the most glamourous movie stars living today. That's not a bad lineup, so make sure to seek these movies out before the summer movie season pushes them out of the multiplex.
Civil War (April 12)

Read more