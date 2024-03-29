 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 29-31)

Jason Struss
By
A man sits near a mirror in High-Rise.
Magnet Releasing

March is almost over and, well, it’s a bit sad to see the month end. Why? Well, if you’re a movie fan, you’ve experienced an embarrassment of riches both in theaters and at home. Dune: Part Two brought back the big-budget spectacle while TV shows like Shōgun have reminded people that TV can still churn out Game of Thrones-style epics.

Netflix has also had a killer month with entertaining shows like The Gentlemen and original movies like Damsel. Chances are, you’ve probably seen both of those, so if you’re still looking for stuff to watch this weekend, we have you covered. Digital Trends has compiled a list of three underrated movies on Netflix that are worth watching this weekend.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Read our guides to the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on HBO

Related

High-Rise (2015)

A man crawls in an air vent in High-Rise.
Magnet Releasing

In the opening moments of High-Rise, you’ll immediately notice something is off. A swanky apartment building has been gutted and ransacked; a man’s expensive clothes are blood-soaked and torn; and in the background, another man lies still with a smashed TV set encircling his bruised head. This is just a hint of what’s to come in Ben Wheatley’s smart, violent satire, which adapts J.G. Ballard’s 1975 novel about a London high-rise that gradually descends into chaos.

Tom Hiddleston stars as Robert Laing, the man we glimpsed in the movie’s short intro, who witnesses the debauchery of the higher floors of the building (who function as stand-ins for the upper class of British society) and the growing anger and rebellion of the high-rise’s lower floors (the lower class). Suspicions between the floors/classes grows, violence erupts, and horses and dogs are eaten; it’s just another day in Great Britain. There’s nothing subtle about High-Rise, but its blunt-force symbolism and commitment to its own audacity make it an intoxicating watch. It will make you think twice about signing that lease on your apartment.

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

Two people in disguise sit behind a car in Fun with Dick and Jane.
Columbia Pictures

Sometimes, you just need to watch a dumb, silly comedy over the weekend to forget your troubles. There are a lot of those on Netflix, but what makes Fun with Dick and Jane so special is the chemistry between the two leads, Jim Carrey and Téa Leoni. As the titular Dick and Jane, they have an easy, bubbly rapport, and you really believe they are a long-married couple who are just as committed to each other as they are to their numerous crimes.

Dick and Jane are used to the good life, which is why they are so desperate to save it when Dick loses his well-paying corporate gig. Unable to hold down blue-collar jobs, the couple resort to desperate means to keep their fancy home and feed their family: robbery. While this may sound like a serious drama, it’s played for laughs, and there’s just enough of them to make this simple remake (Jane Fonda and George Segal were the first Dick and Jane in the 1977 original) work.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

Liam Neeson holds his weapon in A Walk Among the Tombstones.
Universal Pictures

It’s still cold, which means there’s still time to watch a Liam Neeson action movie. Among the best is A Walk Among the Tombstones, a 2014 cop thriller that still doesn’t get the love it deserves. Neeson stars as Matt Scudder, a former FBI agent-turned-private detective working the mean streets of NYC. When a drug kingpin (Dan Stevens, miles away from Downton Abbey) asks Scudder to find the men who murdered his wife, Matt’s investigation turns up a number of surprising revelations that force the PI to question what’s right and wrong.

A Walk Among the Tombstones is a great example of modern film noir, with its conflicted anti-hero, shady supporting cast, and tight, twisty plot. The movie is also makes great use of its New York City locations, and while it’s a cliché to say, the location really is another character in the film.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
Don’t miss these 5 movies leaving Max in March that you have to watch right now
Gene Wilder standing and tilting his head slightly in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

March is winding down as we head into spring. But as the end of the month draws near, Max is set to lose some of its very best movies. Fortunately, March is also one of the months that has 31 days, so that's going to give you extra time to catch some of your favorite movies before they depart.

Our choices for the five movies leaving Max in March that you have to watch right now include three classic films that rank among the all-time greats, a ghostly romance, and an unlikely toy movie adaptation.
A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Read more
The Resident is a hit on Netflix now. Watch these 3 great shows that are just like it
Three doctors talk to each other in The Resident.

For all of its gloss and sheen, one of the things that sets The Resident apart is its willingness to showcase some of the harsher realities of American healthcare. On The Resident, medicine is both the work of treating patients and a business, and it's that balance that makes the show so compelling.

If you've already worked your way through every available episode of The Resident now that the show is streaming on Netflix, though, you may be looking for some other great medical dramas that work in a similar mode. Lucky for you, we've found three such shows that break the mold, in one or another, for what shows about doctors can look like.
Nurse Jackie (2009-2015)
NURSE JACKIE - Official Trailer

Read more
Why is this obscure 2022 Mel Gibson thriller so popular on Netflix right now?
Mel Gibson in On the Line.

The Netflix effect has struck again. Out of nowhere, the unheralded 2022 thriller On the Line has leaped to the No. 2 slot on the list of the most popular movies on Netflix. That's above recent Netflix originals like Damsel, Irish Wish, and Shirley. On the Line has even helped bump The Super Mario Bros. Movie out of Netflix's top five films, which hasn't happened in a long time.

What's bringing viewers in for On the Line? It's a Mel Gibson movie that the vast majority of Netflix subscribers probably never heard about prior to this past weekend. Gibson is also by far the most recognizable name in the cast, with Kevin Dillon in a distant second thanks to his stint as Johnny "Drama" Chase on HBO's Entourage. Romuald Boulanger wrote and directed On the Line, and the film's newfound popularity on Netflix has saved it from obscurity.

Read more