Nuggets vs Spurs live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s a battle of generational big men tonight, as two-time MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets take on history-making phenom Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised locally on KENS-5 CBS in the Spurs market and Altitude Sports in the Nuggets market. But there are also several ways you can watch a free live stream no matter where you live in the United States.

Is There a Free Nuggets vs Spurs Live Stream?

There are a lot of different ways you can watch tonight’s Nuggets vs Spurs game streaming online for free, though your options will depend on where you live. Let’s break it down by market:

Nuggets market: The game will be televised on Altitude Sports, which is available on both Fubo (“Pro” channel package) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel package or above). These are somewhat pricy long-term options, but they’re the only two streaming services that carry Altitude, plus they both come with a free trial.

Spurs market: The game will is being televised on CBS (KENS-5), which gives us a bunch of different live stream options. The cheapest long-term choice would be Paramount+. You’ll need the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” option to get a live stream of your local CBS channel, but that’s just $12 per month and comes with a free seven-day trial.

If you want a cable-replacing streaming service, the aforementioned Fubo and DirecTV Stream, as well as YouTube TV (“Base Plan”), all include CBS in San Antonio and surrounding markets, and they all come with a free trial.

Out of market: You can watch the game on NBA League Pass, which carries every single out-of-market, non-nationally-televised game. You can League Pass through the NBA digital platforms or through Amazon Prime Channels. Either way, you’ll get a seven-day free trial.

How to Watch the Nuggets vs Spurs Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN), which hides your IP address and lets you bypass location-restrictions, can get you watching tonight’s game from abroad. NordVPN is our top choice, but there are lots of good alternatives, as we outline in our ranking of the 18 best VPN services in 2024.

Once you’ve signed up for a VPN, you can connect to a US-based server and then access a US-only streaming service such as DirecTV Stream or NBA League Pass even if you’re outside of the country.

Editors' Recommendations