La Liga leaders Real Madrid take on 14th-place Rayo Vallecano Sunday at Estadio de Vallecas. Los Merengues haven’t lost a match since September, while Rayo are moving in the complete opposite direction with five losses in their last six across all competition.

If you’re in the United States and want to watch the match, it starts at 8:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, February 18, and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English or Spanish) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish only). If you want to watch a live stream, there are several different ways you can do that, including some free options.

Is There a Free Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Live Stream?

If you don’t mind watching the match in Spanish, you can get a live stream of ESPN Deportes through the Fubo “Latino” channel package. It normally costs $33 per month, but it comes with a free seven-day trial.

Already used up your Fubo free trial? You can do the exact same thing through the YouTube TV “Spanish Plan” (normally $35 per month) or the DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” package plus “Español” add-on (normally $95 per month). They both come with a free five-day trial, and YouTube TV even lets you watch for 20 minutes before signing up.

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid on ESPN+

If you just want to go with the more simple option, then sign up for ESPN+. There is no ESPN+ free trial offered right now, but it’s far cheaper long-term ($11 per month by itself or $15 per month for all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu) than the above options, it’s the only way to watch the match in English and it includes a comically large amount of soccer content for the price. Not only will you get every La Liga match, but also Copa del Rey, Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, English Football Championship, FA Cup, Carabao Cup Belgian Pro League, Dutch Eredivisie, CONCACAF Women’s Championship Qualifying and other international competitions.

And that’s just the soccer. There’s also tons of other live sports and other on-demand content, such as the always-popular 30-for-30 documentaries and more.

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address and helps you get past certain website’s geo-restrictions, which can potentially allow you to watch the match on one of the above streaming services even if you’re outside the country.

NordVPN is easily one of the best VPN’s in the business (though you can peruse our rundown of the best VPN deals if you want more options). It’s fast, safe and has over 6,000 servers around the world to give you plenty of options when streaming. They’ll also give you your money back anytime within 30 days of signing up if you aren’t satisfied with the product, so there’s no risk involved.

