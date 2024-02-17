 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

La Liga leaders Real Madrid take on 14th-place Rayo Vallecano Sunday at Estadio de Vallecas. Los Merengues haven’t lost a match since September, while Rayo are moving in the complete opposite direction with five losses in their last six across all competition.

If you’re in the United States and want to watch the match, it starts at 8:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, February 18, and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English or Spanish) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish only). If you want to watch a live stream, there are several different ways you can do that, including some free options.

Is There a Free Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
Digital Trends

If you don’t mind watching the match in Spanish, you can get a live stream of ESPN Deportes through the Fubo “Latino” channel package. It normally costs $33 per month, but it comes with a free seven-day trial.

Related

Already used up your Fubo free trial? You can do the exact same thing through the YouTube TV “Spanish Plan” (normally $35 per month) or the DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” package plus “Español” add-on (normally $95 per month). They both come with a free five-day trial, and YouTube TV even lets you watch for 20 minutes before signing up.

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid on ESPN+

The ESPN Plus main menu.
Phil Nickinson/Digitial Trends / Digital Trends

If you just want to go with the more simple option, then sign up for ESPN+. There is no ESPN+ free trial offered right now, but it’s far cheaper long-term ($11 per month by itself or $15 per month for all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu) than the above options, it’s the only way to watch the match in English and it includes a comically large amount of soccer content for the price. Not only will you get every La Liga match, but also Copa del Rey, Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, English Football Championship, FA Cup, Carabao Cup Belgian Pro League, Dutch Eredivisie, CONCACAF Women’s Championship Qualifying and other international competitions.

And that’s just the soccer. There’s also tons of other live sports and other on-demand content, such as the always-popular 30-for-30 documentaries and more.

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address and helps you get past certain website’s geo-restrictions, which can potentially allow you to watch the match on one of the above streaming services even if you’re outside the country.

NordVPN is easily one of the best VPN’s in the business (though you can peruse our rundown of the best VPN deals if you want more options). It’s fast, safe and has over 6,000 servers around the world to give you plenty of options when streaming. They’ll also give you your money back anytime within 30 days of signing up if you aren’t satisfied with the product, so there’s no risk involved.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
PSG vs Real Sociedad live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

After narrowly surviving the group stage, PSG will host the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against surprising Group D winners Real Sociedad today.

The match starts very soon, at 3:00 p.m. ET, and if you're in the United States you can watch it on CBS or Paramount+. If you want to watch it live online for free, we have five different ways you can do just that.
Is There a Free PSG vs Real Sociedad Live Stream?

Read more
Watch the Copenhagen vs Man City live stream: Is there a free stream?
watch this incredible fpv drone video of man citys stadium city

Champions League title-holders Manchester City look to continue their run at a second consecutive trophy when they travel to Denmark to take on Copenhagen in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on Monday. When these sides faced off in the group stage last year at Parken Stadium, they played to a 0-0 draw.

The match will be televised on CBS in the United States, and it's about to start, at 3:00 p.m. ET. If you're looking for a live stream, we have a number of different ways you can watch Copenhagen vs Man City live online for free.
Is There a Free Copenhagen vs Man City Live Stream?

Read more
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

As they begin to run away in La Liga, Real Madrid look to translate that success across Europe when they head to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday.

This one is about to kick off at, 3:00 p.m. ET, and--like all Champions League matches--it will stream live on Paramount+. It will also be televised in Spanish on TUDN and UniMás, giving us a bunch of different free live stream options.
Is There a Free RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Live Stream?

Read more