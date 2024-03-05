Bayern vs Lazio live stream: Can you watch for free?

Trailing 0-1 on aggregate, Bayern Munich return home for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 matchup against Lazio today. Maurizio Sarri’s squad has been in poor form as of late, with three losses in their last four league matches since beating Bayern last month, but they’ll be determined here with a Champions League quarterfinal spot on the line.

In the United States, the match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Paramount+ (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish). If you’re looking to watch a live stream, there are a handful of different ways to do so, including several options for watching the match online for free.

Is There a Free Bayern vs Lazio Live Stream?

By now, you’re probably well aware that Paramount+ has every Champions League match in both English and Spanish. It comes with a seven-day trial ($6 per month after that), so if you haven’t previously tried it out already, this is the best and easiest way to watch Bayern vs Lazio completely free.

Fortunately, Paramount+ is also available on a few other platforms–along with separate free trials. The easiest of these alternatives is probably through Amazon Prime, where you can watch all the same Paramount+ live and on-demand content via Amazon Channels. You need to be a Prime subscriber for this option, but both Prime (30 days) and the Paramount+ Channel (seven days) come with free trials.

You can also get Paramount+ through DirecTV Stream by checking the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” option when signing up for your free five-day trial. Note that DirecTV Stream is a full-on cable-replacing streaming service with over 100-plus available live-TV channels. As such, it gets pricey after your free trial, so make sure to cancel in time if you don’t want it long-term. After signing up, you’ll watch the match on the Paramount+ website or app by signing in with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

If you’ve exhausted all of those Paramount+ free trial options, the match is also being televised on both TUDN and Univision. Fubo (either the “Pro” or the “Latino” channel package will work) and YouTube TV (“Base Plan” or “Spanish Plan”) each have both of those channels, and they each come with a free trial. Like DirecTV Stream, these are more expensive long-term options than Paramount+ by itself, but they still work if you simply want to watch this match–and the rest of this week’s Champions League matches–for free.

How to Watch the Bayern vs Lazio Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re subscribed to one of the aforementioned streaming services but you’re currently traveling outside of the United States, you can still watch the match by using a virtual private network (VPN). VPN’s hide your IP address and connect you to a server in a different location (in this case, somewhere in the US), allowing you to access content as if you were physically located in that location.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services. It’s safe, it’s fast and it has over 6,000 servers to choose from. This is important because some streaming services block certain servers, but with NordVPN, you’re always able to find a server that works with your desired streaming service. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out risk-free.

