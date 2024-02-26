 Skip to main content
Roma vs Torino live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Winners of four of their last five league matches, Roma look to continue to inch closer towards a Top-4 Serie A spot when they take on 10th-place Torino at Stadio Olimpico today.

If you live in the United States, the match starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you’re looking for a live stream, there are a bevy of different ways you can watch Roma vs Torino online for free.

Is There a Free Roma vs Torino Live Stream?

There are so many different ways you can watch this match for free if you live in the United States.

We’ll start with the best and most simple: Paramount+. The “Essential” plan includes every single Serie A match this season, and you’ll be able to watch in either English or Italian. It normally costs $6 per month or $60 for the year, but you get it for free for your first seven days when you sign up.

Next, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber (there’s a free 30-day trial), you can get basically the same thing through Amazon Prime Channels. The Paramount+ channel also comes with a (separate) free trial, and once you’re signed up, you can then watch the match on the Amazon website or Prime Video app.

Third, if you sign up for the DirecTV Stream live-TV streaming service, you can include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on–no matter what add-on’s you select, it all comes with a free five-day trial. Then, if you head back to the Paramount+ website or app, you can sign in with your DirecTV Stream credentials to watch the match.

Finally, with the game being televised on CBS Sports Network, you can also watch a live stream of the match on Fubo or YouTube TV, which both include CBS Sports Network and both come with a free trial. It’s worth noting, however, that these two are only good options if you just want to watch this game since most Serie A matches aren’t televised.

How to Watch the Roma vs Torino Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) can help you get past geo-restrictions by hiding your IP address, thus letting you watch the match on one of the aforementioned streaming services even if you’re physically outside of the country. NordVPN is easily one of the best VPN’s on the market and would be our recommendation.

Of course, if you want some more options, you can also check out our list of best VPN services or best VPN deals.

