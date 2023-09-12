 Skip to main content
3 sci-fi movies on Hulu you need to watch in September

Blair Marnell
By

It’s become apparent recently that sci-fi movies are not always a priority for many of the streaming services. Thankfully, Hulu has a loaded lineup of films for science fiction lovers, including three new additions this month. These are the movies that allow us to step outside of our present and enjoy concepts and technology far beyond our reality. If there’s a common theme with this month’s sci-fi movies on Hulu, then it’s dystopian futures … including some futures that may be closer than we’d like.

Below, you can find our picks for the three sci-fi movies on Hulu that you need to watch in September. And rest assured, Hulu is also going to have more science fiction delights when October rolls around.

Ready Player One (2018)

Tye Sheridan's Wade Watts looks up to Olivia Cooke's Art3mis in Ready Player One.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Ernest Cline’s sci-fi novel Ready Player One is not that different from our present. In the near future, the world has gone to hell, and rather than deal with the very real problems, everyone spends all of their time playing on a VR platform called OASIS. Steven Spielberg helmed the adaptation, which casts Tye Sheridan as Wade Watts, one of the best players in OASIS, who goes by the username Parzival. Years earlier, OASIS was created by the late James Halliday (Mark Rylance), and in his digital afterlife, Halliday offers players a chance to claim ownership of the OASIS if they can locate his hidden Easter eggs.

Wade undertakes the quest and finds allies online, including Art3mis (Olivia Cooke), Aech (Lena Waithe), Sho (Philip Zhao), and Daito (Win Morisaki). However, Nolan Sorrento (Ben Mendelsohn) and his malevolent company, Innovative Online Industries, also want control of the OASIS. And they’re willing to kill people in the real world to get it.

Watch Ready Player One on Hulu.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road.
Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s been eight years since Mad Max: Fury Road was unleashed in theaters, and it has become a modern classic in the postapocalyptic genre. And it’s still a breath of fresh air compared to the vast majority of modern movies. Tom Hardy takes over the role of “Mad” Max Rockatansky from Mel Gibson, and he meets his match in Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa. After Max runs afoul of Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), a warlord with a cult of violent followers, he winds up captured and forced to endure torture.

Furiosa has her own agenda, which involves helping Joe’s wives escape from his geasp. And since Furiosa’s group has the only ride available, Max escapes and forms an uneasy alliance with her as they attempt to outrun Joe and his gang.

Watch Mad Max: Fury Road on Hulu.

No One Will Save You (2023)

Kaitlyn Dever in No One Will Save You.
Hulu

Hulu subscribers are in for a treat this month as the original sci-fi/horror film No One Will Save You will premiere on September 22. Brian Duffield wrote and directed the film, which features Dopesick‘s Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn Adams. Brynn appears to have some very severe social anxiety, which is why she’s living alone in her childhood home and reluctant to engage the outside world in any way.

She would just rather be left alone. Unfortunately for Brynn, she’s about to become the victim of a home invasion from aliens. And even if Brynn can get out of her own house alive, the rest of the world may already be under attack.

Watch No One Will Save You on Hulu on September 22.

