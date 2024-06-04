 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab this Sling TV deal to watch the NBA Finals for just $20

By
NBA on Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want to watch the NBA finals this June, you know that it can be tricky. However, if you get Sling Orange (or, possibly, Sling Blue if you’re in select markets) you can make sure you can watch the finals. And right now, you can get your Sling subscription for just $12 for the month, saving you $20 from the usual price of $40. To do so, just tap the button below. Or, keep reading to see why you’ll want to watch the NBA finals on Sling. Just remember that game one of the NBA finals starts on June 6th at 8:30 p.m. ET, so you’ll want to pick something soon.

Why you should watch the NBA finals on Sling

Sling TV offers a pared-down approach to watching TV. Instead of offering you hundreds and hundreds of channels at a top-dollar rate, Sling lets you pick more controlled packages. This year the NBA finals are viewable via the ESPN channels (including 2 and 3) or via ABC. That means that Sling Orange is the way to go, as it is the package that is most favored to sports content and has the ESPNs. If, in the battle of Sling Orange and Sling Blue you choose blue, however, and you’re in select markets (including Chicago, LA, Houston, NYC, and others) you can also get the ABC stream via Sling Blue, which focuses on news and entertainment channels more than Sling Orange.

We consider Sling TV to be one of the best live TV streaming services for this customization and affordability, but there is quite a lot to like about the service. The full range of Sling TV channels is actually quite immense. Sling Orange Sports extra, for just a few extra dollars a month, adds NBA TV and ESPNews among other channels that will get your sporting needs met.

Related

To reiterate, you can sign up for Sling now for just $20 for a month instead of the usual $40, saving you $20 on your quest to watch the NBA finals. To do so, all you need to do is tap the button below, choose your package, and begin watching Sling. Then, consider checking out the best grill deals for the season and perhaps consider investing in waterproof Bluetooth speakers for a complete indoor/outdoor basketball party.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
How to watch the Timberwolves vs Mavs Game 3 live stream
American Airlines Arena-Dallas Mavericks

The West finals shift to Dallas tonight, as the Mavericks host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 3, and the game is starting shortly.

The game starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. However, if you're looking for ways to stream the NBA playoffs without cable, we have a number of different options for watching the Timberwolves vs Mavs online.
Watch the Timberwolves vs Mavs Game 3 Live Stream on Sling TV

Read more
Leverkusen vs FCK live stream: Can you watch for free?
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

Just days after their undefeated season came to an end in the Europa League final, Bayer Leverkusen get a chance for another trophy when they take on FC Kaiserslautern in the 2024 DFB-Pokal final. No matter how this one goes, we're set to see something we haven't witnessed in this tournament in a long time. Either Leverkusen raise the trophy for the first time since 1993, or FCK become the first team from Germany's second division to win the title since Hannover 96 in 1992.

The match is about to start, at 2:00 p.m. ET, and will be televised on ESPNU in the United States. If you don't have cable and you aren't a veteran of our guide on how to watch Bundesliga in the U.S., we've compiled several different ways you can watch a live stream of Leverkusen vs FCK today.
Is There a Free Leverkusen vs FCK Live Stream?

Read more
How to watch Man City vs Man United FA Cup final live stream
watch this incredible fpv drone video of man citys stadium city

A week after winning their fourth consecutive Premier League title, Manchester City take aim at another trophy in the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United today. It's the second straight year that the FA Cup will be decided with a Manchester Derby, and it truly doesn't get much bigger than this.

The match is starting soon, at 10:00 a.m. ET, and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Here's everything you need to know about the streaming service, and how exactly to watch Man City vs Man United.
Watch Man City vs Man United on ESPN+

Read more