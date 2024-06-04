Grab this Sling TV deal to watch the NBA Finals for just $20

If you want to watch the NBA finals this June, you know that it can be tricky. However, if you get Sling Orange (or, possibly, Sling Blue if you’re in select markets) you can make sure you can watch the finals. And right now, you can get your Sling subscription for just $12 for the month, saving you $20 from the usual price of $40. To do so, just tap the button below. Or, keep reading to see why you’ll want to watch the NBA finals on Sling. Just remember that game one of the NBA finals starts on June 6th at 8:30 p.m. ET, so you’ll want to pick something soon.

Why you should watch the NBA finals on Sling

Sling TV offers a pared-down approach to watching TV. Instead of offering you hundreds and hundreds of channels at a top-dollar rate, Sling lets you pick more controlled packages. This year the NBA finals are viewable via the ESPN channels (including 2 and 3) or via ABC. That means that Sling Orange is the way to go, as it is the package that is most favored to sports content and has the ESPNs. If, in the battle of Sling Orange and Sling Blue you choose blue, however, and you’re in select markets (including Chicago, LA, Houston, NYC, and others) you can also get the ABC stream via Sling Blue, which focuses on news and entertainment channels more than Sling Orange.

We consider Sling TV to be one of the best live TV streaming services for this customization and affordability, but there is quite a lot to like about the service. The full range of Sling TV channels is actually quite immense. Sling Orange Sports extra, for just a few extra dollars a month, adds NBA TV and ESPNews among other channels that will get your sporting needs met.

