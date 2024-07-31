 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch Track & Field in the Olympics: Upcoming events

By

Track & field at the 2024 Summer Olympics gets underway on Thursday, with medal events taking place daily all the way until the the Games come to a close on Sunday, August 11. While certain events, such as the 100m and 200m sprints, are understandably bigger draws, there are sure to be electric performances and thrilling moments every day in Paris.

In the United States, coverage of all the events will be spread among USA Network, E!, NBC and Peacock. Here’s a full rundown of everything you need to know to watch track & field at the 2024 Olympics.

Upcoming Track & Field events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

  • August 1: M 20k race walk final, 8:30 a.m. ET, USA, Peacock
  • August 1: W 20k race walk final, 10:00 a.m. ET, E!, Peacock
  • August 2: W 100m prelims, M 1500m prelims, decathlon events and more, 4:00 a.m. ET, E!, Peacock
  • August 2: M hammer throw qualification, 4:00 a.m. ET, Peacock
  • August 2: W high jump qualification, 4:10 a.m. ET, Peacock
  • August 2: decathlon long jump, 4:50 a.m. ET, Peacock
  • August 2: decathlon shot put, 6:10 a.m. ET, Peacock
  • August 2: decathlon events, W 800m prelims, M 10k final and more, 11:40 a.m. ET, E!, Peacock
  • August 2: decathlon high jump, Noon ET, Peacock
  • August 2: W triple jump qualification, 12:15 p.m. ET, Peacock
  • August 2: W discus qualification, 12:55 p.m. ET, Peacock
  • August 2: M shot put qualification, 2:10 p.m. ET, Peacock

Watch Olympics Track & Field on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

If you’re only interested in watching the medal events and biggest races, then the television broadcasts will certainly suffice. But if you want to watch every single qualification, preliminary round, race, throw and whatever else may take place at the Stade de France over the next week, then you’ll want to sign up for Peacock. All you need is the basic “Premium” option, which doesn’t come with a free trial but costs just $8 for a month.

Once you signed up, you can watch every event and every moment at the 2024 Olympics. There’s also a multi-feed option, allowing you to watch up to four sports or events at the same time.

Is there a free Olympics Track & Field live stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re intent on watching track & field at the Olympics for free, you can sign up for a free trial of  Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. All of these live-TV streaming services include NBC (live in most markets), E! and USA Network. You may miss out on some of the preliminary heats or qualification events, as some of those will be available exclusively on Peacock, but for the most part, all of the biggest moments and medal events will be on one of those three channels.

We prefer Fubo, which comes with a seven-day free trial (compared to five for the others), includes the “Paris Extra” channels for some of the smaller events and has a dedicated Olympics page that makes things easier to find. But ultimately, if you’re looking to watch track & field, and you’re looking to do it for free for a couple days, then any of these options will work.

Watch the Olympics Track & Field live stream from abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re outside of the United States, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to access Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. These services are all restricted to the US, but a VPN can hide your location and get you around those geo-locks.

We’ve put together rankings of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals right now, which you can check out for some more info. But if you’re looking to find something quickly, we would go with NordVPN, which works with all of these streaming services and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Copa America 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

We're into the quarterfinals at Copa America 2024. It appears we're on a collision course for a repeat of the 2021 final between Argentina and Brazil, but there are still some remaining contenders that will certainly have something to say about that. It's been an exhilarating tournament thus far, but as we near the final in Miami on July 14, things are only set to get better.

In the United States, all the remaining matches will be televised in English on either Fox or Fox Sports 1, and in Spanish on TUDN and Univision. But if you don't have cable, we've found all the best ways you can watch a live stream of Copa America 2024.
Upcoming Copa America 2024 matches

Read more
How to watch boxing online: Stream every fight
how to watch fury vs wilder 3 live stream online deontay v tyson

If you're new to boxing and want to catch all the bouts from the biggest stars in the sport, we can help you find the best and cheapest ways to watch boxing online. It can get complicated. Fighters are tied to specific promoters who are tied to specific streaming sites. The days of Friday night fights on network TV are long gone.

There are two main ways boxing is streamed: Pay-per-view fights and fights included in a monthly subscription. When a fight is a PPV, there's no way of getting around that fee. Some sites give subscribers a discount on the PPV price, but when you include subscription fees it ultimately costs the same. We'll be sure to show you the best ways to watch PPV boxing matches when they happen, but right now we'll focus on the various subscription services that give you access to regular fights.

Read more
Wimbledon 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?
The grounds of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

The tennis world once again turns its attention to the All England Club over the next two weeks, as the top players in the game compete at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. On the men's side, No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz is back to defend his title, while seven-time winner Novak Djokovic is questionable as he recovers from knee surgery. For the women, none of the top three seeds -- Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, Aryne Sabalenka -- have won here before, while No. 6 seed Marketa Vondrousova returns after her historic win last year.

In the United States, Wimbledon will be televised daily -- mostly on ESPN, though ESPN2 and ABC will also have some coverage. But if you don't have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the tournament for free or cheap.
Is there a free Wimbledon 2024 live stream?

Read more