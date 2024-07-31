Track & field at the 2024 Summer Olympics gets underway on Thursday, with medal events taking place daily all the way until the the Games come to a close on Sunday, August 11. While certain events, such as the 100m and 200m sprints, are understandably bigger draws, there are sure to be electric performances and thrilling moments every day in Paris.

In the United States, coverage of all the events will be spread among USA Network, E!, NBC and Peacock. Here’s a full rundown of everything you need to know to watch track & field at the 2024 Olympics.

Upcoming Track & Field events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

August 1: M 20k race walk final, 8:30 a.m. ET, USA, Peacock

August 1: W 20k race walk final, 10:00 a.m. ET, E!, Peacock

August 2: W 100m prelims, M 1500m prelims, decathlon events and more, 4:00 a.m. ET, E!, Peacock

August 2: M hammer throw qualification, 4:00 a.m. ET, Peacock

August 2: W high jump qualification, 4:10 a.m. ET, Peacock

August 2: decathlon long jump, 4:50 a.m. ET, Peacock

August 2: decathlon shot put, 6:10 a.m. ET, Peacock

August 2: decathlon events, W 800m prelims, M 10k final and more, 11:40 a.m. ET, E!, Peacock

August 2: decathlon high jump, Noon ET, Peacock

August 2: W triple jump qualification, 12:15 p.m. ET, Peacock

August 2: W discus qualification, 12:55 p.m. ET, Peacock

August 2: M shot put qualification, 2:10 p.m. ET, Peacock

Watch Olympics Track & Field on Peacock

If you’re only interested in watching the medal events and biggest races, then the television broadcasts will certainly suffice. But if you want to watch every single qualification, preliminary round, race, throw and whatever else may take place at the Stade de France over the next week, then you’ll want to sign up for Peacock. All you need is the basic “Premium” option, which doesn’t come with a free trial but costs just $8 for a month.

Once you signed up, you can watch every event and every moment at the 2024 Olympics. There’s also a multi-feed option, allowing you to watch up to four sports or events at the same time.

Is there a free Olympics Track & Field live stream?

If you’re intent on watching track & field at the Olympics for free, you can sign up for a free trial of Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. All of these live-TV streaming services include NBC (live in most markets), E! and USA Network. You may miss out on some of the preliminary heats or qualification events, as some of those will be available exclusively on Peacock, but for the most part, all of the biggest moments and medal events will be on one of those three channels.

We prefer Fubo, which comes with a seven-day free trial (compared to five for the others), includes the “Paris Extra” channels for some of the smaller events and has a dedicated Olympics page that makes things easier to find. But ultimately, if you’re looking to watch track & field, and you’re looking to do it for free for a couple days, then any of these options will work.

Watch the Olympics Track & Field live stream from abroad

If you’re outside of the United States, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to access Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. These services are all restricted to the US, but a VPN can hide your location and get you around those geo-locks.

We’ve put together rankings of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals right now, which you can check out for some more info. But if you’re looking to find something quickly, we would go with NordVPN, which works with all of these streaming services and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind.