 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch Women’s Gymnastics Team Final at Olympics

By

Looking to return to the top of the podium after coming up short at the 2020 Olympic Games, Simone Biles and USA are set to compete in the women’s gymnastics team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics today. Other nations in the final include China, Japan, Great Britain, Romania, Canada, Brazil and Italy.

The competition starts at 12:15 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC in the United States, but if you don’t have cable and you want to watch Olympic gymnastics online, we have a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream.

Is there a free Women’s Gymnastics Team Final live stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want to watch a live stream of the NBC broadcast, you can do so on Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. They all include NBC (live in select markets), as well as all the other channels that will televise the Olympics (USA Network, CNBC, E!), and they all come with a free trial, allowing you to watch today’s team final without having to pay anything.

The Fubo free trial is seven days long, compared to five for YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, plus it also includes the “Paris Extra” channels, which will broadcast a variety of different Olympic sports that don’t make it onto the main broadcasts.

Throw in a dedicated Olympics tab to easily find what you want to watch, and Fubo is our top recommendation, but if you’re simply looking to use a free trial to watch today’s team final, and you don’t have any of preferences beyond that, then any of these three options will work perfectly fine.

Watch Women’s Gymnastics Team Final on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

Of course, with the gymnastics team final, there will be multiple events going on simultaneously–you have athletes competing in the balance beam, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault all at the same time. NBC will do its best to show as much as possible, but if you’re looking to watch a live stream of each individual apparatus, then Peacock is what you need.

Peacock includes every moment from every sport for the entirety of the Olympics. That includes multiple streams in cases like this, plus it also has a Team USA tracker, as well as the ability to watch multiple feeds at once. There’s no free trial, but if you’re looking to watch as much of the Olympics as possible, then the $8 price tag for one month is well worth it.

Watch the Women’s Gymnastics Team Final live stream from abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) is important for providing security and privacy online. It can also hide your location and help bypass any geo-locks, allowing you to stream on US-only sites such as Peacock or Fubo even if you’re outside the country.

NordVPN is what we would use for this purpose, but you can also check out our lists of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals for some other options.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
How to watch boxing online: Stream every fight
how to watch fury vs wilder 3 live stream online deontay v tyson

If you're new to boxing and want to catch all the bouts from the biggest stars in the sport, we can help you find the best and cheapest ways to watch boxing online. It can get complicated. Fighters are tied to specific promoters who are tied to specific streaming sites. The days of Friday night fights on network TV are long gone.

There are two main ways boxing is streamed: Pay-per-view fights and fights included in a monthly subscription. When a fight is a PPV, there's no way of getting around that fee. Some sites give subscribers a discount on the PPV price, but when you include subscription fees it ultimately costs the same. We'll be sure to show you the best ways to watch PPV boxing matches when they happen, but right now we'll focus on the various subscription services that give you access to regular fights.

Read more
Wimbledon 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?
The grounds of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

The tennis world once again turns its attention to the All England Club over the next two weeks, as the top players in the game compete at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. On the men's side, No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz is back to defend his title, while seven-time winner Novak Djokovic is questionable as he recovers from knee surgery. For the women, none of the top three seeds -- Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, Aryne Sabalenka -- have won here before, while No. 6 seed Marketa Vondrousova returns after her historic win last year.

In the United States, Wimbledon will be televised daily -- mostly on ESPN, though ESPN2 and ABC will also have some coverage. But if you don't have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the tournament for free or cheap.
Is there a free Wimbledon 2024 live stream?

Read more
Tour de France 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?
Professional cyclists riding down a road.

The unquestioned biggest race in cycling is back, with the top riders in the world set to take on the 2024 Tour de France. For the first time in 111th editions of the race, the finish will be in Nice instead of Paris, as the latter prepares to host the quickly upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics.

The race starts with Stage 1 on Saturday, June 29, at 6:30 a.m. ET. In the United States, you can watch on Peacock (live coverage of every stage), NBC (live coverage of a few stages) or TV5Monde (French-speaking coverage of every stage).

Read more