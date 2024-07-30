How to watch Women’s Gymnastics Team Final at Olympics

Looking to return to the top of the podium after coming up short at the 2020 Olympic Games, Simone Biles and USA are set to compete in the women’s gymnastics team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics today. Other nations in the final include China, Japan, Great Britain, Romania, Canada, Brazil and Italy.

The competition starts at 12:15 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC in the United States, but if you don’t have cable and you want to watch Olympic gymnastics online, we have a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream.

Is there a free Women’s Gymnastics Team Final live stream?

If you want to watch a live stream of the NBC broadcast, you can do so on Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. They all include NBC (live in select markets), as well as all the other channels that will televise the Olympics (USA Network, CNBC, E!), and they all come with a free trial, allowing you to watch today’s team final without having to pay anything.

The Fubo free trial is seven days long, compared to five for YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, plus it also includes the “Paris Extra” channels, which will broadcast a variety of different Olympic sports that don’t make it onto the main broadcasts.

Throw in a dedicated Olympics tab to easily find what you want to watch, and Fubo is our top recommendation, but if you’re simply looking to use a free trial to watch today’s team final, and you don’t have any of preferences beyond that, then any of these three options will work perfectly fine.

Watch Women’s Gymnastics Team Final on Peacock

Of course, with the gymnastics team final, there will be multiple events going on simultaneously–you have athletes competing in the balance beam, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault all at the same time. NBC will do its best to show as much as possible, but if you’re looking to watch a live stream of each individual apparatus, then Peacock is what you need.

Peacock includes every moment from every sport for the entirety of the Olympics. That includes multiple streams in cases like this, plus it also has a Team USA tracker, as well as the ability to watch multiple feeds at once. There’s no free trial, but if you’re looking to watch as much of the Olympics as possible, then the $8 price tag for one month is well worth it.

Watch the Women’s Gymnastics Team Final live stream from abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) is important for providing security and privacy online. It can also hide your location and help bypass any geo-locks, allowing you to stream on US-only sites such as Peacock or Fubo even if you’re outside the country.

NordVPN is what we would use for this purpose, but you can also check out our lists of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals for some other options.