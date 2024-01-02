 Skip to main content
3 great movies to watch on Starz in January 2024

David Caballero
By

The world of streaming is incredibly competitive. Services like Hulu and Netflix have many great movies, including classic offerings and modern hits waiting to be discovered. On the other hand, underrated services like Prime Video and Max were among the best in 2023, thanks to their increasingly prominent place in the conversation.

And then there’s Starz, which might lack the same name recognition as its fellow streaming services, but is no less worthy. Starz has a healthy collection of movies that make it an ideal option for those looking outside the usual streaming suspects. Here are three great movies on Starz in January 2024, if you choose to start your year by expanding your streaming horizons and trying a service you may have never thought about before.

The Social Network (2010)

Andrew Garfield, Joseph Mazzello, and Jesse Eisenberg as Eduardo Saverin, Dustin Moskovitz, and Mark Zuckerberg looking at a computer monitor in The Social Network.
Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

David Fincher’s millennial tale, The Social Network, is among the director’s best movies and one of the most recognizable movies in Starz. Jesse Eisenberg stars in an Oscar-nominated performance as Mark Zuckerberg, the (in)famous mind behind one of the 21st century’s most important inventions: Facebook. Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake co-star alongside an ensemble cast that includes Max Minghella and Brenda Song.

Equal parts biopic and courtroom drama, The Social Network is a modern masterpiece. Few films have captured the cold, detached, cynical hopelessness of millennial culture as well as this timeless gem that works as both a portrait of a specific time and place and a haunting, foreboding warning of what was to come. Powered by a biting screenplay from Aaron Sorkin, Fincher’s clinical direction, and an outstanding cast, The Social Network is an endlessly rewatchable classic.

The Social Network is available on Starz.

Joy Ride (2023)

Stephanie Hsu, Ahsley Park, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu as Kat, Audrey, Lolo, and Deadeye looking in the same direction in Joy Ride.
Image via Lionsgate

When referring to the most underrated movies of 2023, Adele Lim’s Joy Ride is what we mean. Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Sabrina Wu, and Oscar-nominee Stephanie Hsu star as four Asian American friends who travel to China in search of one of their birth mothers. Along the way, they bond and experience all kinds of misunderstandings and adventures, while also learning more about each other and themselves.

Far wilder than joyful, Joy Ride is a hilarious, out-of-control, steamy road movie that never struggles to balance shock with genuine heart. Benefitting from the committed performances of its four leads, Joy Ride touches on issues of identity, belonging, and maturity with a healthy dose of humor and raunch that make it all the more enjoyable. Fans of the R-rated comedy will love Joy Ride, a film that mainstream audiences unfairly let down at the box office.

Joy Ride is available on Starz.

I Capture the Castle (2003)

Ramola Garai and Henry Thomas as Cassandra and Simon sitting on a bench outdoors in I Capture the Castle.
Image via IDP Distribution

The underappreciated British period drama I Capture the Castle stars Oscar nominee and Love Actually star Bill Nighy as James Mortmain, a writer who has failed to repeat the success he found with his first novel. On the verge of ruin, James moves with his trophy wife, Topaz, and his daughters, Cassandra and Rose, to a dilapidated castle in the countryside. The arrival of two wealthy American brothers renews their spirits, as Rose becomes determined to seduce and marry the eldest, Simon.

I Capture the Castle is a quintessential British period drama elevated by the strength of a stellar cast. Romola Garai and Rose Byrne shine as Cassandra and Rose, respectively. The cast also includes Henry Thomas and a fresh-faced pre-Tudors Henry Cavill. Beautiful-looking and overflowing with charm and warmth, I Capture the Castle is a sweet romantic comedy for fans of well-crafted, sweeping period pieces.

I Capture the Castle is available on Starz.

