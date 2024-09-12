 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in September 2024

By
A man prepares to fight in Boy Kills World.
Lionsgate

Action fans are rarely out of options on Hulu. Thanks to Hulu’s less stringent approach to R-rated movies, it has a lot more options than the safe PG-13 flicks that populate Disney+. Hulu is also home to the vast film library of 20th Century Studios, which means that some storied franchises have a streaming service of their own.

Our picks for the three action movies on Hulu that you need to watch in September include a recent release that’s making its streaming premiere, an underappreciated sequel, and a jaw-dropping sci-fi/action story that was one of the best films of the decade.

Recommended Videos

Boy Kills World (2024)

Bill Skarsgård in Boy Kills World.
Lionsgate

Bill Skarsgård may be coming off a lackluster remake of The Crow, but it wasn’t his only revenge epic in 2024. In Boy Kills World, Skarsgård plays… Boy! In a dystopian future, Boy’s family was murdered by the evil Van Der Koy family, led by its matriarch, Hilda (Famke Janssen).

Boy survives the attack, but is left deaf and unable to speak. Archer‘s H. Jon Benjamin provides the inner voice of Boy that he took from a video game, and he narrates the movie while attempting to bring down the entire Van Der Koy family.

Watch Boy Kills World on Hulu on September 13.

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Bruce Willis grimaces in the night snow in Die Hard 2.
20th Century Fox / 20th Century Studios

Like the swallows to Capistrano, the Die Hard movies have migrated back on Hulu. And action films rarely get better than the first three in that franchise. Because we’ll have plenty of time to write about Die Hard this Christmas, and also because Die Hard with a Vengeance is more of a summer movie, we’re throwing the spotlight on Die Hard 2, an underrated Christmas film in its own right.

Picture this: It’s two years after the original movie and not even John McClane (Bruce Willis) can believe that this [bleep] is happening to him again. John is just trying to meet his wife at the airport in Washington D.C. when her flight and several others are endangered by a terrorist takeover of the air traffic control system. John can’t take that lying down, even if he has a really tough time convincing the other cops to take the threat seriously.

Watch Die Hard 2 on Hulu.

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014)

Caesar leading his army of apes in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.
20th Century Studios

The Batman‘s Matt Reeves did a masterful job with the second installment of his Planet of the Apes reboot. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is a terrific action movie, even though the theme of the film is about trying to prevent a war between humanity and the apes. Caesar (Andy Serkis) doesn’t really trust men anymore, but he reluctantly forms a bond with Malcolm (Jason Clarke) and his wife, Ellie (Keri Russell), that could reconcile the two sides.

Unfortunately for Caesar, one of his followers, Koba (Toby Kebbell), will do anything to ignite a war with humanity… even if it means that he has to kill Caesar to light that spark. The future of apes and humans alike hangs in the balance, and there won’t be any winners in this conflict.

Watch Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in September 2024
Cameron Diaz and Tom Cruise in Knight and Day.

One of the best things about Max is the deep library of films at your fingertips. Warner Bros. Pictures has nearly a century's worth of titles to draw upon, but Max is also able to borrow a few films from other studios to make it even more enticing for cinema lovers. Regardless, there are always a few new films on Max that tend to fall between the cracks. That's why we've put together this list of the three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in September.

This month's pics include an action comedy with very prominent leads, a horror anthology that flew under the radar, and a genre-bending crime comedy that marks the only adaptation to date of a Thomas Pynchon novel.
Knight and Day (2010)

Read more
If you have to watch one Amazon Prime Video movie in September 2024, stream this one
Chris Klein in Election.

You might think Halloween started a month early with all of the horror films that arrived on Amazon Prime Video in September. And if you love the classics, it's hard to go wrong with Universal's original Dracula movie, The Wolf Man, The Mummy, and The Invisible Man. There's a reason why those films have endured for the better part of a century. But for the month of September, the one Amazon Prime Video movie that you have to watch is Election.

Alexander Payne directed and co-wrote the script, which is based on Tom Perrotta's novel of the same name. Election was released 25 years ago in April 1999, and it's one of the all-time great political movies even though it revolves around a local high school's student government election. Some things from this environment translate all too well in a larger political landscape. Since this movie is one of Amazon Prime Video's latest arrivals, we're sharing a few reasons why you should stream Election in September.
Reese Witherspoon's Tracy Flick is an instant icon

Read more
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in September 2024
A girl and boy sit on a rock in the woods.

The Die Hard franchise is one of the marquee additions to Hulu in September. All five Die Hard movies, including Die Hard and Die Hard With a Vengeance, are now streaming. Elsewhere, Lindsay Lohan fans can now watch two of her best works, Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. Other featured movies include Neighbors and Pearl Harbor.

Beyond the homepage, there are many underrated movies on Hulu. From Oscar winners and prestige dramas to family comedies and terrifying horror films, Hulu has movies for every kind of cinephile. This September, watch one of the three underrated movies on Hulu below. Our picks include a charming rom-com, a sensational action epic, and a cute teen romance.
The Duff (2015)

Read more