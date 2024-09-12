3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in September 2024

Action fans are rarely out of options on Hulu. Thanks to Hulu’s less stringent approach to R-rated movies, it has a lot more options than the safe PG-13 flicks that populate Disney+. Hulu is also home to the vast film library of 20th Century Studios, which means that some storied franchises have a streaming service of their own.

Our picks for the three action movies on Hulu that you need to watch in September include a recent release that’s making its streaming premiere, an underappreciated sequel, and a jaw-dropping sci-fi/action story that was one of the best films of the decade.

Boy Kills World (2024)

Bill Skarsgård may be coming off a lackluster remake of The Crow, but it wasn’t his only revenge epic in 2024. In Boy Kills World, Skarsgård plays… Boy! In a dystopian future, Boy’s family was murdered by the evil Van Der Koy family, led by its matriarch, Hilda (Famke Janssen).

Boy survives the attack, but is left deaf and unable to speak. Archer‘s H. Jon Benjamin provides the inner voice of Boy that he took from a video game, and he narrates the movie while attempting to bring down the entire Van Der Koy family.

Watch Boy Kills World on Hulu on September 13.

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Like the swallows to Capistrano, the Die Hard movies have migrated back on Hulu. And action films rarely get better than the first three in that franchise. Because we’ll have plenty of time to write about Die Hard this Christmas, and also because Die Hard with a Vengeance is more of a summer movie, we’re throwing the spotlight on Die Hard 2, an underrated Christmas film in its own right.

Picture this: It’s two years after the original movie and not even John McClane (Bruce Willis) can believe that this [bleep] is happening to him again. John is just trying to meet his wife at the airport in Washington D.C. when her flight and several others are endangered by a terrorist takeover of the air traffic control system. John can’t take that lying down, even if he has a really tough time convincing the other cops to take the threat seriously.

Watch Die Hard 2 on Hulu.

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014)

The Batman‘s Matt Reeves did a masterful job with the second installment of his Planet of the Apes reboot. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is a terrific action movie, even though the theme of the film is about trying to prevent a war between humanity and the apes. Caesar (Andy Serkis) doesn’t really trust men anymore, but he reluctantly forms a bond with Malcolm (Jason Clarke) and his wife, Ellie (Keri Russell), that could reconcile the two sides.

Unfortunately for Caesar, one of his followers, Koba (Toby Kebbell), will do anything to ignite a war with humanity… even if it means that he has to kill Caesar to light that spark. The future of apes and humans alike hangs in the balance, and there won’t be any winners in this conflict.

Watch Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes on Hulu.