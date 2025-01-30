3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (January 31-February 2)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) The Art of Self-Defense (2019) Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

This weekend is one of the rare occasions when the start of the month falls on a Saturday. That means a fresh lineup of films will be available to Hulu fans on Saturday, February 1. So rather than rehashing January’s releases, all three of our picks for the great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend are going live on the streamer on Saturday. So make your viewing plans accordingly.

Our choices include a fan-favorite Quentin Tarantino action film, a hilariously dark comedy, and an incredibly charming sports rom-com that still holds up over two decades later.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Quentin Tarantino sure doesn’t seem to be in a very big hurry to direct his final film, but two of his best movies are on Hulu in January. Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 are essentially the same film cut into two parts. Yet if we’re judging them on an individual basis, the first one is superior. Uma Thurman stars as the Bride — her real name doesn’t come up until the second film — and she has a real bone to pick with her former lover, Bill (David Carradine). On the day of her wedding, Bill sent the Bride’s former teammates in the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad to murder her and everyone in her wedding party.

Years later, the Bride awakens from her coma with a desire for revenge. And the first two names on her hit list are Vernita Green (Vivica A. Fox) and O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu). Even if the Bride can get past these two, she still has to get past Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah) and Budd (Michael Madsen) before she can confront Bill. Tarantino lets the story unfold in a non-linear fashion, and somehow it plays even better that way.

Watch Kill Bill: Vol. 1 on Hulu.

The Art of Self-Defense (2019)

Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain is currently streaming on Hulu, but fans of dark comedy may prefer one of his earlier roles in The Art of Self-Defense. Eisenberg plays Casey Davies, a man who feels emasculated and afraid after being attacked by a gang. Casey decides to toughen himself up by joining a dojo run by Sensei (Alessandro Nivola).

Under Sensei’s tutelage, Casey thinks he’s turning into the Karate Kid. In reality, Sensei is teaching him all of the wrong lessons about being a man and a martial artist while holding down the one woman in the dojo, Anna (Davies Imogen), despite her superior skills. By the time Casey realizes what’s happening, he’s in too deep, and Sensei won’t let him walk away from the dojo.

Watch The Art of Self-Defense on Hulu.

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Bend it Like Beckham was Keira Knightley’s breakout film 22 years ago, but it was actually a starring vehicle for Parminder Nagra. The story follows Jess Bhamra (Nagra), the daughter of Punjabi Sikh parents living in England who don’t approve of her desire to play soccer. Regardless, Jules Paxton (Knightley) recruits Jess to join a local team, and the pair form a strong friendship.

Jess feels the pressure of keeping her activities a secret, even as she helps her family prepare for the marriage of her sister, Pinky (Archie Panjabi). Jess’ bond with Jules is threatened when both young women develop romantic feelings for their coach, Joe (Jonathan Rhys Meyers).

Watch Bend It Like Beckham on Hulu.