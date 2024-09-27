 Skip to main content
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (September 27-29)

By
Nicolas Cage looks at the camera while wearing a sunglasses in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
Lionsgate

In the waning days of the month, there are always a few new selections to choose from on Hulu. The same thing could be said for all of the major streaming services since the bulk of the new movies are coming out on the first of the month. Fortunately for Hulu subscribers, the streamer has a deep library of films to draw upon when making your viewing plans for the weekend.

Our picks for the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend include an action comedy starring Nicolas Cage as himself, a very silly mystery flick, and a submarine thriller featuring two of the best action stars in the world.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

Nicolas Cage and Lily Mo Sheen watch a movie while Sharon Horgan sleeps behind them.
Lionsgate

Could any actor other than Nicolas Cage (Longlegs) portray Nick Cage? Maybe John Malkovich when he was younger. But director and co-writer Tom Gormican went with the next best thing when he cast Cage to portray himself in the action comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The film finds Cage at a low point in his career, and also on the outs with his ex-wife, Olivia Henson (Sharon Horgan), and their daughter, Addy Cage (Lily Mo Sheen).

The one thing that Cage has going for him is Javi Gutiérrez (Pedro Pascal), a billionaire who just happens to be his biggest fan. Javi really wants to make a movie with Cage, and the actor is forced to comply when the CIA recruits him to spy on his newfound friend. There’s a woman’s life on the line, and the stakes are only going to get higher for Cage as he gets pulled even deeper into this assignment.

Watch The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on Hulu.

See How They Run (2022)

Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell in See How They Run.
Searchlight Pictures

Comedy and mystery collide in director Tom George’s and screenwriter Mark Chappell’s homage to Agatha Christie, See How They Run. Christie (Shirley Henderson) actually has a small part in the story — which is set in 1953– but the focus is on Inspector George Stoppard (Sam Rockwell), an irresponsible drunk who is paired with an inexperienced officer, Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan), when an American director, Leo Kopernick (Adrien Brody), winds up dead.

Prior to his untimely murder, Kopernick was going to adapt Christie’s play, The Mousetrap, as a movie. But since Kopernick managed to alienate a lot of people in a short period of time, there’s no shortage of potential killers among the play’s stars and producers. Even The Mousetrap‘s leading man, Richard Attenborough (Harris Dickinson), falls under suspicion. And solving this crime may prove to be too taxing for Stoppard and Stalker’s temporary partnership.

Watch See How They Run on Hulu.

K-19: The Widowmaker (2002)

The cast of K-19: The Widowmaker Movie.
Paramount Pictures

For some reason, Hulu has misclassified K-19: The Widowmaker under horror. It’s actually a historical thriller from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow that’s inspired by the real story of Russia’s first ballistic missile nuclear submarine, the K-19. Harrison Ford and Liam Neeson are both great actors — and excellent in the movie — even though neither of them immediately seem like natural choices to play Russian military officers.

In 1961, Commanding Officer Alexei Vostrikov (Ford) assumes command of the K-19 from his new executive officer, Mikhail “Misha” Polenin (Neeson). The two men don’t see eye-to-eye on how to run the submarine, especially when Vostrikov takes unnecessary risks. But when the faulty submarine faces a nuclear meltdown, there may be little that the crew can do to prevent a catastrophic event.

Watch K-19: The Widowmaker on Hulu.

