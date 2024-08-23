 Skip to main content
3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (August 23-25)

The cast of The Supremes At Earl's All You Can Eat.
Searchlight Films

The latest movies on Hulu are pretty strong selections that largely came in under the radar. However, we have to note that one of the three Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend, The Courier, will only be available starting on Sunday, August 25. It seems like an odd programing decision to us, but the movie is worth the wait.

Our other two picks are a recently arrived Hulu original, as well a German thriller that turns a routine underwater dive into a harrowing experience.

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (2024)

The cast of The Supremes At Earl's All You Can Eat.
Searchlight Films

Despite having a name that invokes one of the all-time great female Motown acts, The Supremes at Earl’s All You Can Eat is not about Diana Ross and her musical cohorts. Instead, it’s an adaptation of Edward Kelsey Moore’s novel about the lifelong friendship between three Black women: Odette Henry (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor), Barbara Jean (Aliens vs. Predator‘s Sanaa Lathan), and Clarice Baker (Uzo Aduba).

The narrative jumps all over the place to paint a picture of their tumultuous lives, including flashbacks to the 1960s when the trio first met as young women. In the present, their hopes and dreams haven’t exactly panned out, and their bonds are tested by their personal trials. This film only had a short stay in theaters, but it’s now got a home on Hulu.

Watch The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat on Hulu.

The Dive (2023)

Louisa Krause and Sophie Lowe in The Dive.
RLJE Films

The Dive stars Louisa Krause and Sophie Lowe as a pair of sisters, May and Drew, whose annual adventure together is under somewhat strained circumstances. Regardless, they take a deep dive in a remote location, before May is trapped by an underwater avalanche and pinned down.

Unfortunately for May, she’s the one who has the most diving experience. With May incapacitated, it falls to Drew to save her sister’s life. But with time and air running out, there’s only so much that Drew can do by herself. And if she can’t find a solution, then it’s May who will pay the price.

Watch The Dive on Hulu.

The Courier (2020)

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Courier.
Lionsgate

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Greville Wynne is the title character of The Courier, but this real-life spy story isn’t just about him. It’s also about Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze), a Soviet official in the 1960s who begins leaking info to the CIA because he wants to prevent a nuclear war between the two superpowers.

CIA officer Emily Donovan (Superman star Rachel Brosnahan) convinces Wynne to act as an intermediary with Penkovsky. The theory is that since Wynne is only a salesman, he won’t draw suspicion from the Soviets. But as the stakes get higher, that theory goes out the window and threatens to derail one of the best sources the CIA had during the Cuban missile crisis.

Watch The Courier on Hulu on August 25.

