3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (July 19-21)

The one thing that you can always count on Hulu for is that its lineup of movies can match up with that of the best streaming services available. Even in the middle of July, there are still fresh titles to enjoy and films you may have missed when they were initially in theaters. Luckily, you have all of the time you need to catch up on some movies as we head into the weekend.

This week’s picks for the three Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend include a wild comedy, a very dark drama, and all of the action and destruction of a summer blockbuster disaster flick.

Recommended Videos

Rough Night (2017)

We’d watch Scarlett Johansson in almost anything, including a questionable remake of Ghost in the Shell. Rough Night puts Johansson in a black comedy that’s more Bridesmaids than Black Widow, but it is fun watching her get way over her head into trouble. Johansson plays Jessica “Jess” Thayer, a woman who reunites with her college friends — Alice (Jillian Bell), Pippa (Kate McKinnon), Blair (Zoë Kravitz), and Frankie (Ilana Glazer) — for a wild bachelorette party.

The problem is that they had too much fun getting high and one of the women accidentally killed the male stripper, Jay (Ryan Cooper). Since Jess is both the bride-to-be and an aspiring politician, she has the most to lose if she’s linked to the crime. But once the women try to cover up what happened, they find themselves in an even bigger mess and face real legal jeopardy if they get caught.

Watch Rough Night on Hulu.

The American (2023)

Imagine Black Swan without the insanity, and you might get something like The American. This ballet drama is inspired by the true story of Joy Womack (Talia Ryder), the first American woman to be accepted into the Russian Bolshoi Ballet Academy. Joy wants to be among the very best dancers in the world, which is why she allows Tatiyana (Diane Kruger) to push her physical limits beyond any of her previous thresholds.

That kind of dedication takes such a severe toll on Joy’s body that it may threaten her dreams. Even Tatiyana may face some severe pushback if she dares to float the idea that this American girl is outshining her homegrown Russian students. There’s corruption inside of this world that Joy never expected to encounter, and it’s something not even her talent can overcome alone.

Watch The American on Hulu.

The Quake (2018)

The Quake is a Norwegian disaster movie that goes full Roland Emmerich on Oslo. Although this is the sequel to The Wave, which is also on Hulu, you don’t need to watch the earlier film before this one. All you need to know is that geologist Kristian Eikjord (Kristoffer Joner) is so preoccupied with guilt over the lives he couldn’t save that he’s lost his wife, Idun (Ane Dahl Torp) and their two kids, Sondre (Jonas Hoff Oftebro) and Julia (Edith Haagenrud-Sande).

Kristian may be severely depressed, but he isn’t crazy. And when he becomes suspicious about a situation in Oslo, he races to reunite with his family and get them out of harm’s way before it’s too late. Unfortunately for Kristian, there’s no saving Oslo from its fate, and even finding his family may be too much to hope for in the aftermath.

Watch The Quake on Hulu.