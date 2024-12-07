3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in December 2024

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) Just Friends (2005) Die Hard 2 (1990)

Every streaming service beefed up its Christmas content for December. Hulu followed suit, as Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Christmas with the Kranks, and The Family Stone are all streaming. If Christmas is not your jam, have no fear. There are plenty of other genres to watch on Hulu.

There is more to the Hulu library than the front page. If you know where to look, Hulu has many underrated movies ready to be streamed at the click of a button. All you need to do is find them. Use this guide as a map for underseen gems. Our picks include a film based on an iconic book, a holiday rom-com, and an action sequel.

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

Did you know there are over 20 feature film adaptations of The Count of Monte Cristo? A revenge-fueled story serves as the perfect backdrop for a movie. 2002’s The Count of Monte Cristo was a modest hit, which isn’t a knock against it. Hollywood needs more entertaining three-out-of-five-star movies. Directed by Kevin Reynolds, The Count of Monte Cristo stars Sound of Freedom’s Jim Caviezel as Edmond Dantès, a naval officer wrongly accused of treason and sentenced to prison on a secluded island.

Years later, Edmond miraculously escapes, finds a hidden treasure, and rebrands himself as “The Count of Monte Cristo.” As the Count, Edmond is motivated to exact revenge on those who betrayed him, including his best friend Fernand (Guy Pearce). Edmond must be careful in his quest for vengeance because the love of his life, Mercedes (Dagmara Dominczyk), and her marriage to Fernand complicate his plan.

Just Friends (2005)

No matter the movie, Ryan Reynolds always incorporates self-deprecating humor into every role. Whether playing Deadpool or Andrew Paxton, Reynolds is always the first person with a joke or witty remark. Just Friends is the more tame version of the archetypal Reynolds character, but the Free Guy star still manages to poke fun at himself.

An obese Chris Brander (Ryan Reynolds) is in love with his best friend, Jamie Palamino (Amy Smart). Unfortunately, Jamie does not reciprocate the feelings, leaving him dejected. Ten years later, Chris is a hotshot record executive with a movie-star body. Yet his feelings for Jamie remain unchanged, and a trip to his hometown during the holidays reignites his desire for her. Time for Reynolds to work that charm and win the girl.

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Let’s get this out of the way. Die Hard 2 is a good action movie. 90% of action franchises would kill for a sequel as good as the Die Hard sequel. However, Die Hard 2 is often forgotten when compared to the more popular picks like Die Hard and Die Hard with a Vengeance. That ends today because Die Hard 2 deserves respect.

After thwarting terrorists at Nakatomi Plaza, John McClane (Bruce Willis) wants to spend a normal Christmas Eve with his wife, Holly (Bonnie Bedelia). While waiting to pick up his wife at Washington Dulles International Airport, McClane becomes entangled in another hostage situation.

Terrorists have hijacked the airport’s operating system and forbidden every plane from landing until a flight with a corrupt military leader touches down at Dulles. Just like in Die Hard, the terrorists did not plan for McClane, who quickly becomes a thorn in their side and jeopardizes the entire operation.

