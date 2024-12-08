 Skip to main content
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in December 2024

By
Naomie Harris and Rain in Ninja Assassin.
Warner Bros. Pictures

This month’s new movies on HBO and Max are an eclectic group of films, and largely dominated by holiday offerings. ‘Tis the season, as they say. As it happens, one of our picks for the three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in December does qualify as a Christmas movie. But not in the way you would expect.

Our remaining picks include a wild comedy and an action flick that should pump some excitement into your holiday viewing plans. This list has something for everyone, so read on and see what suits your mood this month.

Hamlet 2 (2008)

The cast of Hamlet 2.
Focus Features

We’ll bet you never even knew there was a Hamlet 2 before this movie; and it’s a surprise to plenty of the characters in the film as well. Steve Coogan stars as Dana Marschz, a failed actor-turned-high-school-drama-teacher who has a ridiculous dream. And that dream is to make his own sequel to Hamlet by injecting time travel into the plot and introducing Jesus Christ as a supporting character.

Since this is a high school play, Dana gets a lot of pushback on Hamlet 2, even from his own students. But it’s such a crazy idea that the kids slowly buy into it, even when Dana starts to doubt himself.

Watch Hamlet 2 on Max.

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Margaret Sullavan and James Stewart in The Shop Around the Corner.
MGM

If you’ve ever seen You’ve Got Mail, The Shop Around the Corner is the movie that inspired that rom-com. Minus the emails, of course. This is also a Christmas-related movie that takes place in Budapest. James Stewart (It’s a Wonderful Life) stars as Alfred Kralik, a clerk in a store who can’t stand his new co-worker, Klara Novak (Margaret Sullavan). And the feeling is mutual.

Neither Alfred nor Klara realize that they’ve been corresponding anonymously for months and falling in love with each other. Once Alfred discovers the truth, he has to determine if he can reconcile the conflicted feelings he has for Klara, and if she’ll reciprocate if she knows his identity as well.

Watch The Shop Around the Corner on Max.

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Rain in Ninja Assassin.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Since we went so far back in time with our romantic pick, we’re going to throw action fans a bone with Ninja Assassin. South Korean music sensation Rain plays Raizo, a man who was raised in a ruthless ninja clan for most of his life. Years before she starred in FX’s Shogun, Anna Sawai appeared as Kiriko, a young woman whose death at the hands of the clan leads Raizo to turn against his brothers-in-arms.

In the present, Europol agent Mika Coretti (Naomie Harris) encounters Raizo after he’s spent years foiling the assassinations of his former clan. But as the odds are stacked against both Raizo and Mika, they have no choice but to trust each other and fight for their lives.

Watch Ninja Assassin on Max.

