3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 5-7)

When you think of great places to stream a movie, your head probably doesn’t go immediately to Amazon Prime Video, but maybe it should. The service has a lineup of great movies, many of which are genuine classics. If you’ve seen all the most obvious titles on the service, though, you might be looking for something that’s just a little bit more under the radar.

If that’s the case, then we’ve got three great underrated movies that are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend (and you should definitely check out at least one of them):

Out of Sight (1998)

Out of Sight Official Trailer #1 - Ving Rhames Movie (1998) HD

Steven Soderbergh is known for movies like Ocean’s Eleven and Erin Brockovich, but perhaps his very best film predates both of those. Out of Sight stars George Clooney (The Boys in the Boat) as an escaped convict who finds himself drawn toward Jennifer Lopez’s Karen Sisco, a federal marshal.

Although these two are on opposite sides of the law, they find themselves inexorably drawn toward one another, and Out of Sight gives us plenty of time to revel in their exquisite flirtations. Although romance comes first here, Out of Sight is also a scintillating crime drama that features one of the best final set pieces of any movie of its kind. It’s got something for everyone.

Watch Out of Sight now.

Charade

Charade (1963) Official Trailer - Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn Movie HD

Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant were two of the biggest stars of their era, and Charade pairs them together in one of the funniest movies either of them ever made. The film follows the two after they fall for one another, and Hepburn’s character discovers that her husband has been murdered by men he served with in World War II.

As they hunt after a fortune that her husband stole with these men, the circumstances become more and more ludicrous and convoluted until the whole film seems like it’s on the verge of breaking completely. Thankfully, Grant and Hepburn are so magnetic that Charade toes that line perfectly and is instead just a wild and wildly great ride.

Watch Charade now.

Margin Call (2011)

Margin Call - Trailer

Set at a financial firm on the day before the housing market bubble burst, Margin Call is more riveting than you might expect this kind of financial drama to be. The film takes the perspective of a low-level employee who discovers what’s about to happen and chronicles the activity inside the firm as leadership decides what action to take in response to this devastating new reality.

The genius of Margin Call is that, in spite of its focus on the obscenely wealthy, it doesn’t make any of these people seem sympathetic. Are they compelling? For sure, but almost in spite of their chosen careers. The movie also boasts a stellar cast, with Paul Bettany, Zachary Quinto, Penn Badgley, Stanley Tucci, Demi Moore, and Jeremy Irons all giving career-best performances.

Watch Margin Call now.

