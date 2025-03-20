 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 21–23)

By
Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg in On The Basis of Sex.
Focus Features

Struggling to pick a movie for the weekend? Netflix is home to countless hidden gems. These are the must-see films that slipped through the cracks but still deserve their moment in the spotlight. While flashy blockbusters dominate the homepage, there’s a treasure trove of underrated movies just waiting to be discovered.

From a heartbreaking short film to an inspiring drama or a disturbing sci-fi flick, there’s something unexpected and underrated to match any mood. These overlooked titles might not have made the streamer’s trending list, but they’re every bit as compelling as Netflix’s biggest hits. If you’re ready to break away from the usual choices, dive into these underappreciated films that deserve a watch!

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

If Anything Happens I Love You (2020)

If Anything Happens I Love You
Netflix

If Anything Happens I Love You is a 12-minute animated short that wields silence like a weapon. A quiet house, a grieving couple, and shadows that seem to whisper the past — its harrowing story unfolds without any dialogue. It revolves around two struggling parents drowning in sorrow after the tragic loss of their daughter in a school shooting. With minimalistic hand-drawn animation, the 2020 film depicts their pain through memories that play out around them — ghosts of a once-happy life. The truth about their daughter’s fate is also revealed in painful fragments until viewers realize the gravity of their grief.

Despite winning an Academy Award for Best Animated Short, If Anything Happens I Love You didn’t receive the widespread recognition it deserved. Directed by Will McCormack and Michael Govier (in their directorial debut), its subdued animation style and quiet approach only make its emotional gut punches more powerful. The animated movie on Netflix may only have a 12-minute runtime, but audiences are not likely to forget the haunting viewing experience long after the screen fades to black.

If Anything Happens I Love You is streaming on Netflix.

On the Basis of Sex (2018)

Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg in On The Basis of Sex.
Focus Features

On the Basis of Sex is a biopic and legal drama centered on a determined woman, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones). It follows her experiences as one of only nine female students at Harvard Law School and eventually on the court as a brilliant legal mind. The 2018 film chronicles Ginsburg’s early legal battles, particularly her groundbreaking 1972 case, Moritz v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, which challenged gender-based discrimination in tax law. Viewers will likely root for her as she pursues justice in a world that continuously underestimates her, crafting a strategy that would set the foundation for her lifelong fight for gender equality.

Directed by Mimi Leder, On the Basis of Sex may not have reached the same heights as recent genre hits like Oppenheimer and even Bohemian Rhapsody, but it deserves more credit for its inspiring story. While critics were quick to dismiss it as a conventional biopic, that undersells its sharp writing and strong — and increasingly relevant — message. The 2018 movie is a rousing and intelligent drama that is a fitting tribute to a legal icon, and, more importantly, a stirring reminder of how change is made, one case at a time.

On the Basis of Sex is streaming on Netflix.

The Discovery (2017)

Rooney Mara and Jason Segel in The Discovery.
Netflix

In The Discovery, a world-altering scientific breakthrough by Dr. Thomas Harbor (Robert Redford) leads to a disturbing crisis. His scientific proof of the existence of an afterlife triggers a wave of suicides around the globe as people rush to reach the next plane of existence. Against this unsettling backdrop, his estranged son, Will (Jason Segel), returns home, skeptical of his father’s work. There, he meets Isla (Rooney Mara), a mysterious woman dealing with her own grief. Together, they learn about the controversial experiment and what really comes after.

It may have a wholly original premise and an A-list cast, but director Charlie McDowell’s sci-fi movie flew under the radar, with critics disappointed by its unexpected story. While some expected a more traditional sci-fi thriller, the film instead delivers an existential slow-burn story that soars thanks to the surprising chemistry between its two leads. Segel, who is incredible in a rare dramatic role, and Mara, who portrays Isla with mesmerizing intensity, are impeccably cast and serve as the anchors of the film. The Discovery‘s melancholic atmosphere and philosophical themes may not be for everyone, but those who appreciate cerebral and introspective sci-fi will find it to be an underrated gem.

The Discovery is streaming on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Hannah Saab
Hannah Saab
Writer
Saab whips up SEO-optimized articles as a writer for Digital Trends and updates top-performing articles on Collider.
If you have to watch one Netflix movie in March 2025, stream this one
A woman stands in front of a cross with fire behind her.

Modern Hollywood is rife with franchises. Unfortunately, most are inconsistent and disappointing. Thankfully, at least one franchise regularly knocks it out of the park when a new movie hits theaters. What helps is that every movie in the franchise has been directed by the same guy.
George Miller's Mad Max saga rules, and that's particularly true of Mad Max: Fury Road and its prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. If you're looking for something to watch on Netflix this month, Furiosa is the perfect place to start. Here are three reasons it's worth checking out:
It doesn't just retread the beats of Fury Road
FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #2

Mad Max: Fury Road was, justifiably, a phenomenon upon its release and went on to become something of an Oscar juggernaut. Furiosa was not met with the same response, which is dumb because it might be even better than Fury Road.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025
Two parents stand with their arms folded or on hips looking at two daughters in High School.

Amazon Prime Video has a wide selection of TV shows, but the list constantly changes. New shows, including Amazon Originals, are added while others are removed as licensing expires. But one thing remains constant: the selection is always expansive and exciting.
For now, there are three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025, all of which just so happen to be Amazon Originals. One is new, one got fabulous reception but arguably didn't get as much attention as it deserved, and the other is returning soon with a new season.
Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on Max, and best shows on Disney+.
High School (2022)
High School | Season 1 Trailer | Coming October 14
High School isn’t underrated because it hasn’t been well-received. In fact, the single-season comedy has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics score and an equally impressive 94% audience score. But it’s one of those shows you probably never even heard of. Based on the memoir of the same name by Clea DuVall and Tegan and Sara Quin (yes, of the pop duo Tegan And Sara), it’s a lovely throwback to the grunge and rave-loving music and style culture of the ‘90s.
As the ladies (Railey and Seazynn Gilliland) navigate the everyday challenges of being teens, from identity to first loves, they also explore their deep passion for music. Rolling Stone and The New York Times called High School one of the best shows of 2022. It's strange why the series has been so underappreciated by mass audiences. High School is one of those shows that anyone who grew up in that era would appreciate, whether you like or even know of Tegan And Sara or not.
Stream High School on Amazon Prime Video. 

A League of Their Own (2022)
A League of Their Own - Official Trailer | Prime Video
A victim of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, A League of Their Own received positive reviews and was actually renewed for a four-episode second and final season. But it was scrapped, and viewers were left disappointed. Nonetheless, the first season of the comedy-drama, based on the 1992 movie of the same name, is worth checking out.
Set in 1943, it’s about a women’s professional baseball league and the ladies who pursue playing the typically male-dominated sport. At the heart are two women. Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) decides to follow her dream of playing professional baseball while her husband is away at war. Meanwhile, Maxine (Chanté Adams), a Black woman who loves the sport, struggles to find a team willing to even let her try out. With plenty of heart and humor, it’s a shame A League of Their Own didn’t get the attention it deserved based on its overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

Read more
3 underrated movies you need to watch in March 2025
Eiza Gonzalez stares while wearing a spacesuit.

After Captain America: Brave New World dominated the February release calendar, Hollywood now moves to March and welcomes the return of Bong Joon-ho. The Oscar-winner is back with a new sci-fi comedy, Mickey 17, his first film since Parasite. Other notable releases include Black Bag, a Steven Soderbergh spy movie; Snow White, Disney's live-action fairy tale; and Opus, an A24 thriller starring Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich.
Those three films are only some of March's coming box office attractions. If you need more selections, we chose three underrated films coming out in the coming weeks. Give these movies a chance if you're down to try something new. Our picks include a wrestling drama, sci-fi horror, and a cat-and-mouse thriller.

Queen of the Ring (March 7 in theaters)
QUEEN OF THE RING | Official Trailer (2025) | In Theaters March 7 - Based on a True Story

Read more