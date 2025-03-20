3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 21–23)

Table of Contents Table of Contents If Anything Happens I Love You (2020) On the Basis of Sex (2018) The Discovery (2017)

Struggling to pick a movie for the weekend? Netflix is home to countless hidden gems. These are the must-see films that slipped through the cracks but still deserve their moment in the spotlight. While flashy blockbusters dominate the homepage, there’s a treasure trove of underrated movies just waiting to be discovered.

From a heartbreaking short film to an inspiring drama or a disturbing sci-fi flick, there’s something unexpected and underrated to match any mood. These overlooked titles might not have made the streamer’s trending list, but they’re every bit as compelling as Netflix’s biggest hits. If you’re ready to break away from the usual choices, dive into these underappreciated films that deserve a watch!

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

If Anything Happens I Love You (2020)

If Anything Happens I Love You is a 12-minute animated short that wields silence like a weapon. A quiet house, a grieving couple, and shadows that seem to whisper the past — its harrowing story unfolds without any dialogue. It revolves around two struggling parents drowning in sorrow after the tragic loss of their daughter in a school shooting. With minimalistic hand-drawn animation, the 2020 film depicts their pain through memories that play out around them — ghosts of a once-happy life. The truth about their daughter’s fate is also revealed in painful fragments until viewers realize the gravity of their grief.

Despite winning an Academy Award for Best Animated Short, If Anything Happens I Love You didn’t receive the widespread recognition it deserved. Directed by Will McCormack and Michael Govier (in their directorial debut), its subdued animation style and quiet approach only make its emotional gut punches more powerful. The animated movie on Netflix may only have a 12-minute runtime, but audiences are not likely to forget the haunting viewing experience long after the screen fades to black.

If Anything Happens I Love You is streaming on Netflix.

On the Basis of Sex (2018)

On the Basis of Sex is a biopic and legal drama centered on a determined woman, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones). It follows her experiences as one of only nine female students at Harvard Law School and eventually on the court as a brilliant legal mind. The 2018 film chronicles Ginsburg’s early legal battles, particularly her groundbreaking 1972 case, Moritz v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, which challenged gender-based discrimination in tax law. Viewers will likely root for her as she pursues justice in a world that continuously underestimates her, crafting a strategy that would set the foundation for her lifelong fight for gender equality.

Directed by Mimi Leder, On the Basis of Sex may not have reached the same heights as recent genre hits like Oppenheimer and even Bohemian Rhapsody, but it deserves more credit for its inspiring story. While critics were quick to dismiss it as a conventional biopic, that undersells its sharp writing and strong — and increasingly relevant — message. The 2018 movie is a rousing and intelligent drama that is a fitting tribute to a legal icon, and, more importantly, a stirring reminder of how change is made, one case at a time.

On the Basis of Sex is streaming on Netflix.

The Discovery (2017)

In The Discovery, a world-altering scientific breakthrough by Dr. Thomas Harbor (Robert Redford) leads to a disturbing crisis. His scientific proof of the existence of an afterlife triggers a wave of suicides around the globe as people rush to reach the next plane of existence. Against this unsettling backdrop, his estranged son, Will (Jason Segel), returns home, skeptical of his father’s work. There, he meets Isla (Rooney Mara), a mysterious woman dealing with her own grief. Together, they learn about the controversial experiment and what really comes after.

It may have a wholly original premise and an A-list cast, but director Charlie McDowell’s sci-fi movie flew under the radar, with critics disappointed by its unexpected story. While some expected a more traditional sci-fi thriller, the film instead delivers an existential slow-burn story that soars thanks to the surprising chemistry between its two leads. Segel, who is incredible in a rare dramatic role, and Mara, who portrays Isla with mesmerizing intensity, are impeccably cast and serve as the anchors of the film. The Discovery‘s melancholic atmosphere and philosophical themes may not be for everyone, but those who appreciate cerebral and introspective sci-fi will find it to be an underrated gem.

The Discovery is streaming on Netflix.