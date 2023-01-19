Where to watch Violent Night

It’s January, so you probably don’t want to be reminded about the holidays. The presents have all been opened, the Christmas trees are in the garbage somewhere (we hope), and that pesky holiday weight is still not coming off.

Yet there’s one good reason to revisit the holiday spirit, and that’s Violent Night. The 2022 movie starring Stranger Things‘ David Harbour as a very bad Santa was an unexpected hit when it was released in movie theaters, grossing around $75 million worldwide off a modest $20 million budget. The action-comedy is set to start streaming soon, but when and where? DT has all the info you need to watch this new Christmas classic.

Where can you watch Violent Night?

After its profitable theatrical run, Violent Night is coming to a familiar streaming service: Peacock. Launched in 2020, Peacock is the home to NBC Universal and Comcast properties such as Universal Pictures, the Olympics, Bravo, and Saturday Night Live.

Peacock is the streaming home to popular NBC shows like The Office, This Is Us, Law & Order, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The service boasts many sports programs from the WWE, NFL, and Premier League as well. Peacock has also expanded its scripted and unscripted original programming, including shows like Vampire Academy, Dr. Death, and a documentary about Casey Anthony. In addition, it’s home to blockbuster movies like Nope and modern rom-coms like Ticket to Paradise.

When does Violent Night stream for subscribers?

Violent Night will stream on Peacock on January 20.

How much does it cost?

There is no fee to sign up for the most basic level of Peacock, and there is no credit card required upon signing up. All that’s needed is an email address for users to access 10,000-plus hours of content for free. The free tier is very limiting in terms of content. If you would like to access more programs from Peacock, there are various paid tiers to explore.

Peacock Premium is the first paid tier on the streaming service, with access to over 80,000-plus hours of entertainment for a monthly price of $5, or $50 per year. This tier contains ads, but allows users to access new films and live events. If this tier is too restricting, users can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $10 per month, or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads and allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Is Violent Night worth watching?

Violent Night - "A Look Inside"

If you’re in the mood for some seasons beatings, then yes! Violent Night scratches that itch for action movies that have a lot of, well, violence, as well as laughs. Like Die Hard, it’s a unique take on Christmas, with awful people doing awful things in a season usually reserved for cheesy Hallmark movies and more family-friendly Christmas classics like Home Alone.

Harbour is at his grumpy best as Santa, who battles gun-toting mercenaries with a ruthlessness you won’t see Tim Allen mimicking on his Disney+ show The Santa Clauses. John Leguizamo heads the band of villains as “Mr. Scrooge,” while Mrs. Griswold herself, Beverly D’Angelo, pops in as a cynical matriarch. The movie is 112 minutes long and doesn’t overstay its welcome.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Violent Night sits at 73% on the Tomatometer and registers an 88% audience score.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations