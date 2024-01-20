 Skip to main content
Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream: Can you watch for free?

Premier League leaders Liverpool look to remain atop the table when they travel to Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth on Sunday. The hosts sit in 12th place but have been playing well with wins in five of their last six overall, so this sets up as a compelling showdown to close out the weekend.

If you’re in the United States and want to watch, the match starts at 11:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, Sunday, January 21, and will be televised on USA Network. That means there are a lot of different live stream options, including several for free, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool online in the US.

The Best Way to Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

There are some options that come with a free trial that we outline below, but if you’ve used up all your free trials and you’re simply looking for the cheapest option, Sling TV is the way to go. The Sling Blue bundle comes with 39 total channels, including USA Network, and it costs just $20 for your first month (and $40 per month after that). It may not have the most extensive channel package, but this is by far the simplest and cheapest way to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on your phone, computer or other streaming device.

Is There a Free Bournemouth vs Liverpool Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

There are three different ways you can watch a free live stream of Liverpool vs Bournemouth. Fubo‘s “Pro” plan, DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” package and YouTube TV‘s base plan all include USA Network and all come with a free trial. These will be more expensive long-term options than Sling, but they work perfectly fine if you simply want to watch the match and then cancel.

Other Ways to Watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool Live Stream

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Hulu / Hulu

If you want a good long-term streaming service and don’t care about the free trial, Hulu With Live TV is a good option. It costs $77 per month, but it has USA Network, CNBC and NBC for multiple Premier League matches every week, and it comes with Hulu’s massive streaming library and access to both Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

How to Watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’ve signed up for one of the above streaming services but you’re outside the country during the match, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to mask your location and access sites or streaming services as if you’re still in the US. There are lots of good VPN services that will do the trick, but we recommend NordVPN. It’s reliable, it doesn’t limit your streaming speeds, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like how it works.

