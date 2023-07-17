 Skip to main content
Watch Cavaliers vs. Rockets: NBA Summer League Championship live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

After 10 days of competition, only two teams remain in the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas. It will be a battle of unbeaten teams when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Houston Rockets in the NBA 2K24 Summer League Championship on July 17.

In the first semifinal, Cleveland’s Isaiah Mobley scored 23 points, including the game-winning shot, to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 102-99 in overtime. In the second semifinal, Houston’s Nate Hinton tallied 27 points as the Rockets beat the Utah Jazz 115-101. Tonight, the Cavaliers or Rockets will win the Summer League Championship for the first time in their franchise’s history.

Watch the NBA Summer League Championship live stream on ESPN

The logo for 2023 NBA Summer League.

ESPN will broadcast the championship game between the Cavaliers and the Rockets at 9 p.m. ET. The Spanish-language broadcast air on ESPN Deportes. The game can also be seen through the ESPN app and ESPN.com/watch. Log in with a TV provider for access to ESPN.

Watch the Summer League Championship on ESPN

Watch the NBA Summer League Championship live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV includes ESPN so subscribers can watch the NBA Summer League Championship live on Monday night. Hulu with Live TV has two subscription plans. The $70 per month plan includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83 per month plan features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the NBA Summer League Championship live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

To watch the championship game on ESPN through Sling TV, subscribers must have Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue. Not only does Sling Orange have ESPN, but it includes Freeform, Disney Channel, FX, Food Network, and HGTV. Sling Blue does not have ESPN. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60 per month. New customers will receive $25 off their first month.

Watch the NBA Summer League Championship live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

YouTube TV is becoming a great streaming option for live sports. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU are all available on YouTube TV. Plus, the NFL Sunday Ticket comes to YouTube TV this fall. For the first three months, new customers will only pay a monthly fee of $65. The price increases to $73 per month starting in month four. However, there is a FREE trial offered to new customers.

Watch the NBA Summer League Championship on YouTube TV

Watch the NBA Summer League live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV

With over 220 live channels, FuboTV is great for customers looking for the benefits of cable without having a cable box. Featured channels include ESPN, MTV, TNT, TBS, and USA. FuboTV has four subscription packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. There is also a FREE trial available for new subscribers.

Watch the NBA Summer League Championship live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

ESPN is broadcast around the world. However, if you live in the U.S. but will be abroad for the championship, subscribe to a VPN. This will help bypass regional broadcast restrictions. Try NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

