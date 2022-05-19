Chelsea and Leicester are hitting the pitch at Stamford Bridge in London, England today, and fans are looking forward to a sunny day of Premier League football even if the stakes are low. Chelsea, currently third in the rankings, is favored to win today despite being short by as much as a half a dozen players due to injury and other reasons. The club is guaranteed to finish in the top four, but needs to eke out at least one more point to hold its current position. The season has been even less kind to Leicester, sitting at ninth place, although the two teams are even in their last nine games with three wins, three losses, and three draws. The kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT), and if you’re looking to watch the Chelsea vs. Leicester live stream online, you’ve got a few ways to do it. We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Watch Chelsea vs. Leicester on Hulu with Live TV

Today’s Premier League soccer game is being broadcast on the USA Network, so you’ve got a few options for streaming the action live. Our favorite way to watch Chelsea vs. Leicester stream is with Hulu with Live TV, which is a great value for those looking for a complete streaming bundle that can replace their cable TV subscription. It features more than 75 live TV channels (the exact number and availability of certain channels will depend on your broadcasting region), but you also get basic ad-supported Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ — all for $70 a month. That makes Hulu with Live TV the best value when it comes to streaming packages in our estimation. Premium channels, such as HBO and Cinemax, are also available as add-ons to your plan.

The 75-plus TV channels include a bunch of sports programming, including the USA Network which is where you can watch Chelse vs. Leicester live stream today (other sports broadcasting channels included with Hulu with Live TV are NBC, Fox, CBS, and ESPN, among others). Since you also get ESPN+, you can enjoy a myriad of live and on-demand sports content, and ESPN+ also allows you to watch UFC fights and pay-per-view events. Disney+ puts a huge catalog of movies and original series at your fingertips, and with Hulu, you get another massive library of shows, films, and Hulu originals to binge-watch. Hulu with Live TV offers up a ton of content for the price and is a great way to cut the cord and ditch traditional cable altogether, but if you’re looking for a cheaper option, and/or you’re not looking to completely cut the cord, then you have some other options worth considering.

Watch Chelsea vs. Leicester on Peacock Premium

By far the cheapest way to watch Chelsea vs. Leicester live stream online is Peacock Premium. Peacock is NBC’s premium streaming service that was rolled out in 2020. As you can guess, it features a lot of NBC entertainment including classic series like The Office, but it also offers up a nice variety of other shows, movies, sports, news, and other content, including more than 50 live TV channels. What’s unique about Peacock is that there’s a free tier available, which gives you access to a limited selection of programming. However, to watch Chelsea vs. Leicester online along with other Premier League games, you’ll need to sign up for Peacock Premium.

The good news is that Peacock Premium is quite cheap. It rings in at just $5 per month, which gives you full access to the entire catalog of Peacock content, or you can upgrade to a completely ad-free experience for just $5 more ($10 per month). Even the ad-free plan is the most affordable package on our list, just bear in mind that Peacock Premium isn’t meant to be a comprehensive cord-cutting solution like the other bundles on our list are. Nevertheless, if you’re looking for the cheapest way to stream Chelsea vs. Leicester online, Peacock Premium is the winner.

Watch Chelsea vs. Leicester on Sling TV

On the spectrum of available streaming services, Sling TV sits somewhere in-between all-in-one bundles like Hulu with Live TV and stand-alone platforms like Peacock. It’s a very nice (and quite affordable) alternative to a cable TV subscription as well as to more expensive services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV if you find that you don’t need so many channels — or such a big monthly bill. Sling TV actually offers two subscription plans, and you can bundle them together for a discount if you like. The Sling Orange plan features more than 30 TV channels while the Blue plan features more than 40, each with a different selection of programming, although there is some overlap between the two.

Both plans cost $35 per month. If you’re only choosing one and you want to watch the Chelsea vs. Leicester live stream, then Sling Blue is what you want, as it includes the USA Network in its channel lineup. However, the best value is the Sling Orange + Blue package, which combines the channel lineup of both plans (for 47 channels in total) for just $50 per month. The Sling Orange + Blue plan is good for pretty much everything and gives you a fuller lineup of sports channels to watch, including ESPN, NBC, Fox, CBS, and USA. You can also stream on up to three devices simultaneously. Even at $50 per month, Sling Orange + Blue is a very cost-effective option for watching Premier League Soccer, and it’s the cheapest TV streaming package on our list.

Watch Chelsea vs. Leicester on YouTube TV

YouTube is more than just an online video platform: Now owned by Google, YouTube also offers its own TV streaming package for cord-cutters, competing with the likes of Hulu with Live TV and Sling. It’s not a bad option, either, if you don’t need (and don’t want to pay for) the extras that come with Hulu with Live TV. For $65 per month, YouTube TV gets you more than 85 live television channels, which is the biggest lineup of all of these streaming bundles. And of course, that includes USA Network — it wouldn’t be on this list if it didn’t — so you can watch Chelsea vs. Leicester and other Premier League Soccer games.

YouTube TV offers some other advantages as well. These include unlimited cloud recording and support for up to three simultaneous streams (in contrast to Hulu with Live TV, which only gives you two). Channels such as HBO, Cinemax, and Starz are also available as premium add-ons to your plan, and notably, YouTube even offers 4K streaming as an upgrade, something which is absent from a lot of streaming TV bundles that don’t handle this due to bandwidth limitations. You have to pay extra for that, but it’s worth considering if you own a 4K TV and want to enjoy your entertainment in glorious Ultra HD, which you probably do.

Editors' Recommendations