 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Iceland vs Portugal live stream: How to watch the game for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

Iceland is taking on Portugal in UEFA Nations League qualifying today. The game kicks off at 2:45pm ET, and Fox Sports 1 has the television coverage. This is good news if you’re hoping to watch the game online for free today. Fox Sports 1 is available on FuboTV, which is a favorite streaming TV service among sports lovers. There is a FuboTV free trial available to take advantage of, which will allow you to access Fubo’s lineup of networks at no cost for seven days. This includes free access to FS1 and the Iceland vs Portugal match.

Watch the Iceland vs Portugal live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

FuboTV isn’t just the best option for watching the Iceland vs Portugal match for free. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services all around, and makes sense for anyone looking for access to more than 150 channels of content. It has a wide variety of sports networks that make it a great subscription service for sports lovers. If you’ve exhausted your FuboTV free trial already, it’s a streaming service worth considering paying for in order to watch the Iceland vs Portugal game. Not only will you get access to Fox Sports 1, but the ESPN networks, NBA TV, Golf Channel, and MLB Network. Several Fubo original sports channels are part of the package as well, and they often carry other soccer games throughout the year.

Watch the Iceland vs Portugal live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you’re traveling come game time — or if you value your online privacy at any other time — you’re going to want to have a virtual private network in place. Streaming services slap geographic restrictions onto live broadcasts, but a VPN will get you around them. We feel NordVPN is the best of the best VPN services, and it even offers a month of free service as part of a NordVPN free trial. Pairing NordVPN with FuboTV will get you in front of the Iceland vs Portugal game just as you’d be within your own home, and you can even pair a NordVPN free trial with a FuboTV free trial to watch the game at entirely no if you’re traveling outside of the United States.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
How to watch the free Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream
A soccer field.

The Champions League final kicks off on the hour, with Manchester City taking on Inter Milan in a match that’s should have soccer fans all over the world on the edge of their seats, and there’s a totally legal way to watch the big game — no strings attached. That’s right: there’s a free Man City vs Inter Milan live stream for those in the United States and travelling abroad, and it comes courtesy of Paramount Plus, one of the best live TV streaming services.
Watch the Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is one of the premier standalone streaming services, in part because of its high quality original programming like Yellowstone, and in part because of its growing lineup of sports coverage. There’s almost always something new on Paramount Plus to watch, and because Paramount Plus is CBS’ online streaming platform, today that includes the Manchester City vs Inter Milan game. With a Paramount Plus subscription you’ll get access to other soccer games and even the NFL on CBS. A 7-day free trial is available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch the Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream for free.

Read more
How to watch boxing online: Stream every fight
how to watch fury vs wilder 3 live stream online deontay v tyson

It's a great weekend to watch boxing. There are five noteworthy fights and a few more small ones. But figuring out how to watch these fights isn't always easy. They're spread out between services like DAZN, ESPN+ and FITE. Some are pay-per-views and some are subscription only. We're here to show you how to watch all of them.

If you're new to boxing and want to catch all the bouts from the biggest stars in the sport, we can help you find the best and cheapest ways to watch boxing online. It can get complicated. Fighters are tied to specific promoters who are tied to specific streaming sites. The days of Friday night fights on network TV are long gone.

Read more
Where to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes: How to live stream the horse race for free
Horses run at the Preakness Stakes.

The second leg of Triple Crown heads to Baltimore, Maryland, for the 148th Preakness Stakes. The Preakness is typically held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby on the third Saturday in May. The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be held at the Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 20.

Unlike the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness features a smaller field (eight horses compared to the Derby's 20) running a shorter distance (1.19 miles as opposed to the 1.25 miles at the Derby). The horse to watch is Mage, who opened as the morning line favorite at 8-5 odds. Mage pulled off a magical win at the Kentucky Derby as a 15-1 morning line favorite. Mage will look to become the first horse since 2018's Justify to win the Derby and the Preakness in the same year.

Read more