Malta vs England live stream: Watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers

Jennifer Allen
By

Malta vs England kicks off later today at 2.45PM ET and it seems like it’s going to be a fairly simple victory for England. Whatever your hopes, you’ll still want to catch up with this Euro 2024 qualifier. The game is airing on Fox Sports 1 in the U.S. which is great news as it means plenty of ways to watch the match, including some free options. Here are your best options on how to watch Malta vs England live stream online.

Watch the Malta vs England live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

A consistently reliable option for sports fans, FuboTV is a great option. For the sake of Malta vs England, it means you have access to Fox Sports 1 and 2 but you also have USA Network, NBC, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and lots more for your sporting needs. In all, you get at least 145 channels in all so you also have options like Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel and others too. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but you can always opt for a FuboTV free trial if you’re just interested in catching the Malta vs England live stream for free. It gives you seven days of unlimited access so you can always see what else is out there.

Watch the Malta vs England live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.

Sling is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking out one of the best live TV streaming services. It has Fox Sports on its Sling Blue service but you also get NFL Network, NBC and USA Network, along with plenty of news channels too. It costs $40 per month but you can get the first month for $20 per month making it a pretty good deal if you want a streaming service for a little while. You also get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage to use any time you can’t watch live.

Watch the Malta vs England live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The live guide on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

We’re big fans of Hulu with Live TV. It costs $70 per month but bundles in Fox Sports, NBC, USA Network and dozens more, working out at over 90 channels in all. You also get access to Hulu’s streaming content which is ideal for checking out the best shows on Hulu like Letterkenny and How I Met Your Father. To sweeten the deal, there’s Disney+ and ESPN+ too which vastly expands your options.

Watch the Malta vs England live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV has grown from strength to strength over the years. Its roster of channels numbers over 100 and these include USA Network, ESPN Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. Best of all, there’s a YouTube TV free trial so it’s ideal for just watching the Malta vs England game for free. After the free trial expires, the service costs $72 per month.

Watch the Malta vs England live stream from abroad with a VPN

Anyone who travels regularly has probably noticed that streaming services rarely work how you’d expect them to. To solve this issue and still watch the Malta vs England live stream even if you’re currently out of the country, you need one of the best VPNs. By using the best — NordVPN — you can simply connect to a US-based server and it’ll look like you’re still back home on your couch. It takes seconds to set up and also boosts your security which is great if you’re relying on public Wi-Fi on your travels. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want some peace of mind. We’re confident you’ll stick with it for a while to come, however.

