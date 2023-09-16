3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in September

Romantic comedies are the comfort food of movies. They should make you laugh, maybe cry a little, and feel good about yourself. No one wants to put any effort into rom-coms. These movies should be brisk, well-paced, and, most importantly, enjoyable. With all due respect to Nicholas Sparks, no one wants to see the lead character die at the end of a romantic comedy.

Netflix has an entire section dedicated to romantic comedies. For September, we selected three rom-coms that should be on your list to watch, including a showcase for Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, a time-traveling tale, and a love story featuring Celine Dion.

Recommended Videos

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Jamie Rellis (Mila Kunis), a New York-based recruiter, convinces L.A. art director Dylan Francis (Justin Timberlake) to accept a job at GQ magazine in New York City. Jamie and Dylan become platonic friends after spending time together, realizing they enjoy each other’s company and share common interests. Friend With Benefits features two charismatic performances from Kunis and Timberlake — their chemistry is undeniable.

One night, the duo discuss sex and agree it does not need emotional attachment. To prove their thesis, Jamie and Dylan have casual sex. Afterward, they agree to stay friends with benefits, leaving emotion out of the bedroom without damaging their friendship. Well, it’s all fun and games until someone catches feelings.

Stream Friends With Benefits on Netflix.

When We First Met (2018)

Pitch Perfect‘s Adam DeVine continues to be an underrated leading man. DeVine is best-known for his scene-stealing performance as Bumper in Pitch Perfect and his role in the sitcom Workaholics. However, DeVine is flat-out charming when he’s inserted as a leading man in romantic comedies. For proof, look no further than When We First Me. In this time-traveling comedy, Noah Ashby (DeVine) is in love with his best friend, Avery Martin (Alexandra Daddario). However, Avery sees Noah as a good friend, not a romantic partner.

The night after first meeting Noah three earlier, Avery meets Ethan (Robbie Amell), and in the present day, the couple is engaged. While drunk at a bar, Adam stumbles into a time machine and travels back to the night he first meets Avery. Determined to fix the past, Noah tries to make Avery fall in love with him and repeats the night until he gets it right. Yet, Noah soon realizes that you can’t mess with destiny.

Stream When We First Met on Netflix.

Love Again (2023)

Love Again is the perfect example of how Netflix can elevate a movie. James C. Strouse’s rom-com had a quiet release in May 2023, grossing just $12 million on a $9 million budget. Now, it’s one of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. Love Again features two likable, attractive stars – Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan – and has an intriguing “will they, won’t they” premise.

To cope with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray (Chopra Jonas) texts notes to his old phone. However, the phone has been recycled and reassigned to journalist Rob Burns (Heughan), who becomes enthralled by Mira’s heartfelt messages. Rob attempts a series of “meet cutes” and enlists the help of the iconic Celine Dion, who plays herself. Love Again hits all the right beats of a rom-com. Plus, you’ll go down a Celine Dion rabbit hole and revisit her timeless classics, which is a positive.

Stream Love Again on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations