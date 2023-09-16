 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in September

Dan Girolamo
By

Romantic comedies are the comfort food of movies. They should make you laugh, maybe cry a little, and feel good about yourself. No one wants to put any effort into rom-coms. These movies should be brisk, well-paced, and, most importantly, enjoyable. With all due respect to Nicholas Sparks, no one wants to see the lead character die at the end of a romantic comedy.

Netflix has an entire section dedicated to romantic comedies. For September, we selected three rom-coms that should be on your list to watch, including a showcase for Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, a time-traveling tale, and a love story featuring Celine Dion.

Recommended Videos

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake sit on a couch in Friends With Benefits.
Sony Pictures Releasing

Jamie Rellis (Mila Kunis), a New York-based recruiter, convinces L.A. art director Dylan Francis (Justin Timberlake) to accept a job at GQ magazine in New York City. Jamie and Dylan become platonic friends after spending time together, realizing they enjoy each other’s company and share common interests. Friend With Benefits features two charismatic performances from Kunis and Timberlake — their chemistry is undeniable.

One night, the duo discuss sex and agree it does not need emotional attachment. To prove their thesis, Jamie and Dylan have casual sex. Afterward, they agree to stay friends with benefits, leaving emotion out of the bedroom without damaging their friendship. Well, it’s all fun and games until someone catches feelings.

Stream Friends With Benefits on Netflix.

When We First Met (2018)

Adam DeVine stands around a corner in When We First Met.
Netflix

Pitch Perfects Adam DeVine continues to be an underrated leading man. DeVine is best-known for his scene-stealing performance as Bumper in Pitch Perfect and his role in the sitcom Workaholics. However, DeVine is flat-out charming when he’s inserted as a leading man in romantic comedies. For proof, look no further than When We First Me. In this time-traveling comedy, Noah Ashby (DeVine) is in love with his best friend, Avery Martin (Alexandra Daddario). However, Avery sees Noah as a good friend, not a romantic partner.

The night after first meeting Noah three earlier, Avery meets Ethan (Robbie Amell), and in the present day, the couple is engaged. While drunk at a bar, Adam stumbles into a time machine and travels back to the night he first meets Avery. Determined to fix the past, Noah tries to make Avery fall in love with him and repeats the night until he gets it right. Yet, Noah soon realizes that you can’t mess with destiny.

Stream When We First Met on Netflix.

Love Again (2023)

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in Love Again.
Netflix

Love Again is the perfect example of how Netflix can elevate a movie. James C. Strouse’s rom-com had a quiet release in May 2023, grossing just $12 million on a $9 million budget. Now, it’s one of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. Love Again features two likable, attractive stars – Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan – and has an intriguing “will they, won’t they” premise.

To cope with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray (Chopra Jonas) texts notes to his old phone. However, the phone has been recycled and reassigned to journalist Rob Burns (Heughan), who becomes enthralled by Mira’s heartfelt messages. Rob attempts a series of “meet cutes” and enlists the help of the iconic Celine Dion, who plays herself. Love Again hits all the right beats of a rom-com. Plus, you’ll go down a Celine Dion rabbit hole and revisit her timeless classics, which is a positive.

Stream Love Again on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 rom-coms on Hulu you need to watch in September
A man looks at a woman in Easy Virtue.

There are so many movies new on Hulu in any given month that it gets a constant refresh of films of every genre. So far, September has been a particularly good month on Hulu for romantic comedy fans, since several of those films have joined or rejoined Hulu's cinematic library on the first of the month. Hulu was already well-stocked with movies from this genre, but now it has some of the best rom-coms that have been released within the last 23 years.

If you're looking for your romantic comedy fix this month, we've got three rom-coms on Hulu that you need to watch before the end of September. And our picks for the month also tend to lean more towards comedy than romance.
Wedding Crashers (2005)

Read more
3 rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in September
A young woman and man sit together at a table in a scene from She's Out Of My League.

Now that the weather is getting cooler and fall is on its way, you might be looking to curl up with a good rom-com while you relax after a hard day’s work, for a date night on the weekend, or maybe just for a night in by yourself. From the classics to modern takes on the genre, Prime Video has plenty of rom-coms from which to choose.

With these three rom-coms worth watching in September, you can take a walk down memory lane and head back to the ‘80s with an iconic flick, delve into an forbidden LGBTQ  romance in a story based on a popular young adult novel, or, for those who prefer more comedy and less romance, laugh heartily along with a hilarious 2010s story of an unexpected, but totally charming coupling.
When Harry Met Sally... (1989)
When Harry Met Sally (1989) - Official Trailer (HD)

Read more
3 best rom-coms of 2023 so far
Two men are covered in cake in Red, White & Royal Blue.

The romantic comedy is not what it used to be. The genre used to be a regular feature at the box office, and we could almost always count on getting at least one good one a year.

While that may no longer be the case, that doesn’t mean that the genre is totally dead, as 2023 has produced a couple of well-above-average rom-coms. We highlight the three best from the year so far below: 
Rye Lane (2023)
Rye Lane | Official Trailer | Hulu

Read more