3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in April 2025

Romance continues to be one of the most popular genres on Netflix. One of our recommendations this month happens to be a new release, The Life List. Since its debut on March 28, The Life List has remained in the top 10 for most popular movies on Netflix. Frankly, it will likely stay on that list for a few weeks.

That’s only one of many rom-coms to watch on Netflix. There are two more recommendations below. Admittedly, one is more drama than comedy. The other is an iconic, raunchy rom-com. All three movies are worth your time.

The Life List (2025)

The Life List is part rom-com and part quarter-life crisis. Alex (Carry-On’s Sofia Carson) was once an aspirational kid. Unfortunately, she forgot about her dreams once she hit adulthood. After her mother dies of cancer (Connie Britton), Alex learns that the will has a major stipulation: Alex must complete the bucket list she made as a teenager. If Alex completes it, she will receive her inheritance.

What does a 13-year-old’s bucket list look like? Some of the list includes a one-on-one basketball game, an open mic night, and a trip to her childhood home. The more activities she crosses off, the more Alex realizes how much she has lost herself over the years. This list is a chance for rediscovery and, much to her surprise, a shot at love.

Stream The Life List on Netflix.

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Pride & Prejudice is a romance with more drama than comedy. Is it a rom-com? Probably not, but hey, the movie is about to get rereleased for the 20th anniversary, so why not talk about it? The best Pride & Prejudice adaptation belongs to Joe Wright, who took the iconic Jane Austen novel and made Keira Knightley an Oscar nominee thanks to her excellent portrayal of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Bennet.

Elizabeth and her four sisters face pressure from their overbearing parents to find a suitable husband. Elizabeth, the most straightforward out of the group, wants to marry for love, not for wealth or social status. When she meets Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen), Elizabeth has her reservations. Over time, Elizabeth starts to see Darcy’s true colors, culminating in an iconic scene that will warm your heart.

Stream Pride & Prejudice on Netflix.

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The raunchy rom-com is a thing of the past. However, Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson might have headlined the greatest entry into the genre back in 2005 with Wedding Crashers. For single friends Jeremy (Vaughn) and John (Wilson), the best time of the year is wedding season. It’s like Christmas, and their presents are women.

The secret to the duo’s success is to crash wedding receptions and prey upon vulnerable women. It works nearly every time. Jeremy and John plan to pull off the ultimate crash at a wedding hosted by the Secretary of the Treasury, William Cleary (Christopher Walken). The boys didn’t plan to fall in love with Cleary’s other daughters, Gloria (Isla Fisher) and Claire (Rachel McAdams). The crashers must play like champions to get out of this mess.

Stream Wedding Crashers on Netflix.

