3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in October

Romantic comedies are feel-good movies. They provide the audience with a feeling of love and satisfaction as a romantic relationship develops onscreen. Rom-coms are the perfect escapist movies because they are usually set in beautiful locations, transporting the audience into a world they want to experience.

Some of the best romantic comedies are on Netflix right now. For October, we chose three rom-coms you need to watch, including a mathematical love story, a budding relationship in the skies, and a film starring the queen of rom-coms, Julia Roberts.

Recommended Videos

Love at First Sight (2023)

Perhaps love is a math equation that comes down to probability. If you’re in the right place at the right time, love can happen. That’s the premise for Love at First Sight, the popular Netflix original rom-com based on the novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith. After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley Sullivan (Haley Lu Richardson) meets the math-obsessed university student Oliver Jones (Ben Hardy) at the airport.

The two share a meal in the terminal and sit next to each other on their flight to London. Hadley and Oliver fall in love and agree to wait for each other after passing through customs. However, a series of unfortunate circumstances come in the way of their reunion. Yet, that’s not how the love story is supposed to end, as the universe steers Hadley and Ben back toward each other.

Stream Love a First Sight on Netflix.

Love Is in the Air (2023)

The Australian rom-com about a pilot finding romance is aptly titled Love Is in the Air. In her first lead role in a feature film since 2005, singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem stars as Dana Randall, a seaplane pilot for the small, family-run business, Fullerton Airways. Unfortunately, Fullerton Airways struggles to make a profit despite being well-liked by tourists and locals.

In London, William Mitchell (Joshua Sasse) wants to impress his boss, who happens to be his father, at a U.K. investment firm. William proposes that shutting down one of their investments, Fullerton Airways, would save the company money. William’s father agrees and sends him to Queensland for one week to shut the company down. Yet, after spending time with Dana and the locals, William has a change of heart, questioning whether to put a chance at falling in love ahead of completing his mission.

Stream Love Is in the Air on Netflix.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

You can’t go wrong with a rom-com starring Julia Roberts. The Oscar-winning actress has been charming audiences in rom-coms for over 30 years. One of Julia Roberts’ best rom-coms to watch is My Best Friend’s Wedding. Roberts and Dermot Mulroney star as Jules Potter and Michael O’Neal, two childhood friends who agree to marry each other if they are single by 28.

Days before her 28th birthday, Jules receives a call from Michael saying he is set to marry a stunning 20-year-old named Kimmy Wallace (Cameron Diaz) in four days. Suddenly, Jules realizes she’s in love with Michael and heads to Chicago to stop the wedding. After her first attempt fails, Jules’ gay friend George Downes (Rupert Everett) flies to Chicago and pretends to be her fiancé. The farther she goes with the scheme, the more Jules questions if she will ruin a marriage to get what she wants.

Stream My Best Friend’s Wedding on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations