 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in October

Dan Girolamo
By

Romantic comedies are feel-good movies. They provide the audience with a feeling of love and satisfaction as a romantic relationship develops onscreen. Rom-coms are the perfect escapist movies because they are usually set in beautiful locations, transporting the audience into a world they want to experience.

Some of the best romantic comedies are on Netflix right now. For October, we chose three rom-coms you need to watch, including a mathematical love story, a budding relationship in the skies, and a film starring the queen of rom-coms, Julia Roberts.

Recommended Videos

Love at First Sight (2023)

Two people look at each other in Love at First Sight.
Netflix

Perhaps love is a math equation that comes down to probability. If you’re in the right place at the right time, love can happen. That’s the premise for Love at First Sight, the popular Netflix original rom-com based on the novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith. After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley Sullivan (Haley Lu Richardson) meets the math-obsessed university student Oliver Jones (Ben Hardy) at the airport.

Related

The two share a meal in the terminal and sit next to each other on their flight to London. Hadley and Oliver fall in love and agree to wait for each other after passing through customs. However, a series of unfortunate circumstances come in the way of their reunion. Yet, that’s not how the love story is supposed to end, as the universe steers Hadley and Ben back toward each other.

Stream Love a First Sight on Netflix.

Love Is in the Air (2023)

A man and woman embrace in the water in Love Is in the Air.
Netflix

The Australian rom-com about a pilot finding romance is aptly titled Love Is in the Air. In her first lead role in a feature film since 2005, singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem stars as Dana Randall, a seaplane pilot for the small, family-run business, Fullerton Airways. Unfortunately, Fullerton Airways struggles to make a profit despite being well-liked by tourists and locals.

In London, William Mitchell (Joshua Sasse) wants to impress his boss, who happens to be his father, at a U.K. investment firm. William proposes that shutting down one of their investments, Fullerton Airways, would save the company money. William’s father agrees and sends him to Queensland for one week to shut the company down. Yet, after spending time with Dana and the locals, William has a change of heart, questioning whether to put a chance at falling in love ahead of completing his mission.

Stream Love Is in the Air on Netflix.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, and Dermot Mulroney in My Best Friend's Wedding.
Sony Pictures Releasing

You can’t go wrong with a rom-com starring Julia Roberts. The Oscar-winning actress has been charming audiences in rom-coms for over 30 years. One of Julia Roberts’ best rom-coms to watch is My Best Friend’s WeddingRoberts and Dermot Mulroney star as Jules Potter and Michael O’Neal, two childhood friends who agree to marry each other if they are single by 28.

Days before her 28th birthday, Jules receives a call from Michael saying he is set to marry a stunning 20-year-old named Kimmy Wallace (Cameron Diaz) in four days. Suddenly, Jules realizes she’s in love with Michael and heads to Chicago to stop the wedding. After her first attempt fails, Jules’ gay friend George Downes (Rupert Everett) flies to Chicago and pretends to be her fiancé. The farther she goes with the scheme, the more Jules questions if she will ruin a marriage to get what she wants.

Stream My Best Friend’s Wedding on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated movies on Tubi you need to watch in September
Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner as Jane and Cory in the forest in the film Wind River.

To say the Tubi library is big would be an understatement. There are over 50,000 movies and television shows on Tubi. Although variety is mostly positive, narrowing 50,000 options to one can be a daunting challenge. There will inevitably be movies that don't even cross your radar.

Luckily, we curated a list of three underrated and best movies available to stream on Tubi in September. The group includes a coming-of-age love story, a modern-day prison break, and a terrific thriller from Taylor Sheridan. Check out our selections below.
The First Time (2012)

Read more
3 rom-coms on Hulu you need to watch in September
A man looks at a woman in Easy Virtue.

There are so many movies new on Hulu in any given month that it gets a constant refresh of films of every genre. So far, September has been a particularly good month on Hulu for romantic comedy fans, since several of those films have joined or rejoined Hulu's cinematic library on the first of the month. Hulu was already well-stocked with movies from this genre, but now it has some of the best rom-coms that have been released within the last 23 years.

If you're looking for your romantic comedy fix this month, we've got three rom-coms on Hulu that you need to watch before the end of September. And our picks for the month also tend to lean more towards comedy than romance.
Wedding Crashers (2005)

Read more
3 rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in September
A young woman and man sit together at a table in a scene from She's Out Of My League.

Now that the weather is getting cooler and fall is on its way, you might be looking to curl up with a good rom-com while you relax after a hard day’s work, for a date night on the weekend, or maybe just for a night in by yourself. From the classics to modern takes on the genre, Prime Video has plenty of rom-coms from which to choose.

With these three rom-coms worth watching in September, you can take a walk down memory lane and head back to the ‘80s with an iconic flick, delve into an forbidden LGBTQ  romance in a story based on a popular young adult novel, or, for those who prefer more comedy and less romance, laugh heartily along with a hilarious 2010s story of an unexpected, but totally charming coupling.
When Harry Met Sally... (1989)
When Harry Met Sally (1989) - Official Trailer (HD)

Read more