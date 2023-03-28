 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Scotland vs Spain live stream: How to watch for free from anywhere

Jennifer Allen
By

Soccer fans will be pleased to see there are ways to watch the Scotland vs Spain live stream online. It’s a bit of a confusing world for anyone looking to watch Euro 2024 qualifying matches with different games streamed in different places. This game is a pretty simple one with only one streaming service offering the game — FuboTV. That has pros and cons but it does mean that there’s an easy way to watch the Scotland vs Spain live stream for free. Here’s what you need to know.

Watch the Scotland vs Spain live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The exclusive home of many Euro 2024 qualifying matches including Scotland vs Spain, FuboTV is a great sports-focused streaming service overall. It costs $75 per month for the base plan but if you’re solely interested in watching Scotland vs Spain, you can check out a FuboTV free trial. By signing up to it, you get to check out the service entirely for free for seven days and that includes being able to watch Scotland vs Spain. If you’re a sports fan, you may want to stick around for longer. The service also includes Fox Sports 1, NBC and USA Network — all of which cover Euro 2024 qualifying games or the Premier League. There are also other sports catered for too such as NFL Network, MLB Network and a bunch more too. Any time you want to relax, there are entertainment options such as Bravo, the Disney Channel and Paramount.

Watch the Scotland vs Spain live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Traveling abroad can cause issues with any streaming services you’re signed up for, including FuboTV. If that’s the case, you need to use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN to solve the problem. By doing so, you can connect to a US-based server before logging into your streaming service, so you can act like you never left your home. It’s simple to do and also offers enhanced security over browsing in the usual way, especially when dealing with public Wi-Fi. While there’s no chance of a traditional NordVPN free trial, you can always rely on the 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re worried about how often you’ll use the service. We suggest keeping it though as it’s a great way to be safer online.

Creighton vs Princeton live stream: How to watch for free
A wide shot of the inside of the Alamodome arena.

We’re now into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and if you’ve got the bug for March Madness, you won’t want to miss today’s Creighton vs Princeton game. This is a matchup of surprise Cinderella teams, and there are quite a few good places to watch March Madness online. With the Creighton vs Princeton game being broadcast by TBS, several of the best live TV streaming services will have access to the live stream. We’ve narrowed down the best ways to watch the game online, and we’ve even found a way for you to watch Creighton vs Princeton for free, legally, from anywhere in the world.
Watch the Creighton vs Princeton live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that includes TBS in its channel offerings, and it makes for a great place to watch NCAA basketball this time of year. It has two base plans to choose from, with TBS and the Creighton vs Princeton game available on each of them. Sling is a good platform to consider a subscription to if you enjoy sports in general, as it also includes networks like ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and TNT in its base plans. Dozens of other channels are also available, and while there isn’t a Sling TV free trial available, subscriptions start at just $40 per month and discounts are almost always going for first-time subscribers.

Read more
LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls live stream: Watch the NBA for free
watch alabama vs san diego state live stream online bulls lakers promo image nba

The LA Lakers face off against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, March 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Streaming live basketball can get tricky because of local blackout rules. Basically, if you live in the area of Chicago or LA, you can get the game on most of the best live TV streaming services without any extra hoops. If you live outside of those areas, you'll have to get a regular subscription and an NBA League Pass. Check out your options below.
Watch the LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV has access to NBC Sports Chicago with the Pro and Elite plans, but you have to be in the local Chicago area. If you aren't, you'll need to add the NBA League Pass. Thankfully, there is a weeklong FuboTV free trial, so you won't have to pay the usual fee of $70 per month for this particular game. You will have to pay the $15 to add NBA League Pass though. FuboTV offers 145 channels in the base plane, so you'll find something to love after the game is over.

Read more
Alabama vs San Diego State live stream: How to watch for free
testing 5g superdome ncaa champions

With top-seeded Alabama taking on San Diego State in March Madness today, you may be wondering how to watch NCAA basketball online. This is the Sweet 16 after all, and the intensity is picking up for a spot in this weekend’s Elite Eight. The Alabama vs San Diego State television broadcast will be handled by TBS, which means you’ll be able to watch online via some of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve narrowed down the best places to watch the Alabama vs San Diego State game, and we’ve even found a way to watch the game for free.
Watch the Alabama vs San Diego State live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best places to watch March Madness this year, as it not only gives you access to TBS, but to TNT and truTV, which are the other cable networks covering NCAA Tournament games. Sling TV is a popular streaming TV service among people looking for something to replace a cable subscription, as it’s an all-in-one TV service that keeps things simple. It has two base plans to choose from, with TBS offered on each. This ensures you can watch the Alabama vs San Diego State game no matter which channel lineup you feel is best for you. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and while there is no Sling TV free trial available, discounts are often available to first-time subscribers.

Read more