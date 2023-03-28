Soccer fans will be pleased to see there are ways to watch the Scotland vs Spain live stream online. It’s a bit of a confusing world for anyone looking to watch Euro 2024 qualifying matches with different games streamed in different places. This game is a pretty simple one with only one streaming service offering the game — FuboTV. That has pros and cons but it does mean that there’s an easy way to watch the Scotland vs Spain live stream for free. Here’s what you need to know.

Watch the Scotland vs Spain live stream on FuboTV

The exclusive home of many Euro 2024 qualifying matches including Scotland vs Spain, FuboTV is a great sports-focused streaming service overall. It costs $75 per month for the base plan but if you’re solely interested in watching Scotland vs Spain, you can check out a FuboTV free trial. By signing up to it, you get to check out the service entirely for free for seven days and that includes being able to watch Scotland vs Spain. If you’re a sports fan, you may want to stick around for longer. The service also includes Fox Sports 1, NBC and USA Network — all of which cover Euro 2024 qualifying games or the Premier League. There are also other sports catered for too such as NFL Network, MLB Network and a bunch more too. Any time you want to relax, there are entertainment options such as Bravo, the Disney Channel and Paramount.

Watch the Scotland vs Spain live stream from abroad with a VPN

Traveling abroad can cause issues with any streaming services you’re signed up for, including FuboTV. If that’s the case, you need to use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN to solve the problem. By doing so, you can connect to a US-based server before logging into your streaming service, so you can act like you never left your home. It’s simple to do and also offers enhanced security over browsing in the usual way, especially when dealing with public Wi-Fi. While there’s no chance of a traditional NordVPN free trial, you can always rely on the 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re worried about how often you’ll use the service. We suggest keeping it though as it’s a great way to be safer online.

