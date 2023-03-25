Showing on Fox Sports 2, if you’re looking to watch the Spain vs Norway live stream, you’ve got a few options for which streaming service to go for. Anyone keen to watch Euro 2024 qualifying matches may already be subscribed to some of them but if not, we’re here to tell you what to do next. We’ve even spotted how to watch the Spain vs Norway live stream for free. Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

Watch Spain vs Norway live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV offers many of the best sports channels so you’re in luck if you’re a big general sports fan. Besides offering Fox Sports 2, it also has the rights to many other Euro 2024 qualifying matches so you can watch more than just Spain vs Norway. There’s also NBC and USA Network so you can check out the Premier League and other sporting events, along with MLB Network, NHL Network, and others, making this one of the best live TV streaming services for sports enthusiasts. Best of all, it’s the ideal way to watch the Spain vs Norway live stream for free as there’s a FuboTV free trial. It gives you seven days worth of access which is more than enough to watch Spain vs Norway and potentially take in some other matches too. It costs from $75 per month after the free trial expires.

Watch Spain vs Norway live stream on Sling TV

A popular choice among cord-cutters thanks to its great pricing, Sling offers Fox Sports 2 for all your Spain vs Norway watching needs along with many other channels like NBC, USA Network, NFL Network and a host more. You’ll need Sling Blue for all these and it costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for future months so it’s good value. You also gain 50 hours of DVR storage for watching on demand if you can’t always watch live.

Watch Spain vs Norway live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV offers a lot for $70 per month. There’s Fox Sports 1 and 2 so you can catch Spain vs Norway along with other qualifying matches. It also provides you with NBC and USA Network to watch other soccer games, as well as many other sporting options. The highlight here is that you get two premium streaming services included — ESPN+ and Disney+. ESPN+ offers plenty of live sport along with its award-winning 30 for 30 sports documentary series while Disney+ has everything imaginable to do with Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar, including some exclusive shows.

Watch Spain vs Norway live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube with Live TV offers plenty of sports content including all things Fox Sports, ESPN, USA Network, NBC, the Golf Channel, and many others. The new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, it’ll also keep football fans happy while there are entertainment channels including Disney Channel, Bravo, and Paramount. YouTbe with Live TV recently increased its prices to $73 per month but you get unlimited DVR storage as part of the deal.

Watch Spain vs Norway live stream from abroad with a VPN

When you travel abroad, your streaming services rarely follow you, even though you’re paying for them. Instead, you need to use one of the best VPNs to persuade your hotel Wi-Fi or similar that you’re actually connecting from back home. Just choose a US-based server and the likes of NordVPN will do the hard work for you, tricking the connection and your streaming subscription into thinking you’re still at home. It gives you improved security and privacy too. You can’t benefit from a NordVPN free trial right now but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee when starting out.

