Sweden vs Belgium is likely to be a good Euro 2024 qualifying match to watch. Both sides tend to offer strong performances even if they don’t tend to be at the final. If you’re looking for a Sweden vs Belgium live stream, you’re in luck. We’ve got all you need to know about how to watch Euro 2024 qualifying matches and we’re focusing on this one which is being aired on Fox Sports 1. There’s even a way to watch the Sweden vs Belgium live stream for free. Here’s how to do so.

Watch Sweden vs Belgium live stream on FuboTV

For sports fans, FuboTV is easily one of the best live TV streaming services they could sign up for. It’s also the perfect place to check out Sweden vs Belgium for free. A FuboTV free trial is available giving you access to everything the streaming giant has to offer for seven days. Besides being able to watch the Sweden vs Belgium live stream for free, you can check out other games as well as other sports or TV shows. FuboTV also has the exclusive rights to other Euro 2024 qualifying matches that may not be shown on Fox Sports. There’s also MLB Network, NHL Network, NBC and USA Network (perfect for the Premier League) and entertainment channels too. It costs from $75 per month.

Watch Sweden vs Belgium live stream on Sling TV

Sling is a good choice for cord-cutters thanks to being very well priced. The first month costs $20 before rising to $40 for subsequent months. Sign up to Sling Blue and there’s access to Fox Sports 1 along with other sports channels like NBC, USA Network, NFL Network, and a selection of news stations too. Besides offering plenty of channels, you also get 50 hours of DVR storage to use.

Watch Sweden vs Belgium live stream on Hulu with Live TV

For $70 per month, Hulu with Live TV offers a lot. It has Fox Sports 1 making watching Sweden vs Belgium along with other Euro 2024 qualifying matches simple. There’s also NBC and USA Network to cover all your English Premier League needs, while there’s the Golf Channel and many other ways to watch sports too. Arguably best of all, you also get ESPN+ and Disney+ bundled in to the deal. Disney+ gives you access to all things Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar, while ESPN+ has its award-winning 30 for 30 sports documentary series along with many other live sports. It’s an ideal package for the whole family.

Watch Sweden vs Belgium live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube with Live TV is slowly but surely upping its sports content with Fox Sports 1, ESPN, USA Network, NBC and the Golf Channel giving you plenty of choice. It’s also the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket plus there are plenty of entertainment channels like Disney Channel, Bravo, and Paramount. It costs $73 per month and that includes unlimited DVR storage.

Watch Sweden vs Belgium live stream from abroad with a VPN

Any time you travel abroad, your streaming services almost certainly don’t follow you in the way you might anticipate. Some may work but many won’t even load, spotting you’re elsewhere in the world. To still access what you’re paying for, you need one of the best VPNs If you sign up for NordVPN, you can quickly access your streaming services once more. Simply choose a US-based server from the app’s list and NordVPN will convince your hotel Wi-Fi that you’re still back home, giving you US-based access once more. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but there’s peace of mind via its 30-day money-back guarantee.

