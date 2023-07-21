The first-ever meeting between USA and Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup kicks off later today. USA will be keen to start their competition well with a win, aiming for a fifth World Cup title. The most successful women’s national team ever, it’s looking pretty good for Team USA, while Vietnam enjoys its World Cup debut. Whoever you’re backing, you’ll be keen to watch the match when it kicks off at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT, being one of the more easily accessible timings throughout the tournament. The women’s World Cup is being aired on Fox so that’s where you need to head to watch the game. Below, we’ve picked out the best ways to watch USA vs Vietnam online, including how to do so for free.

Watch the US vs Vietnam live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is always a good option for sports fans. It has plenty of channel choices with over 145 to choose from. This includes a lot of sports channels including Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and plenty more. There’s access to regular Fox too so you’re all good for watching the match. In downtime, you can also enjoy channels like Paramount and Bravo, as well as Disney Channel. If you’re solely interested in watching the USA vs Vietnam live stream for free, sign up for a FuboTV free trial. It only lasts for seven days but it gives you unlimited access to the service and saves you from spending $75 per month immediately.

Watch the US vs Vietnam live stream on Sling TV

One of the best live TV streaming services, it’s a good idea to try Sling. Sling Blue in particular is what you need with access to 41 channels including Fox Sports, NFL Network, and a host of news stations too. Of course, there’s Fox as well so you can catch up with the game. There’s no free trial but you can sign up for Sling Blue for just $20 for the first month, with the cost rising to $40 for subsequent months. If you’re just looking to watch the Women’s World Cup, it’s a pretty affordable way of doing so. 50 hours of DVR storage proves useful for overnight games.

Watch the US vs Vietnam live stream on Hulu with Live TV

A big name in live TV streaming, Hulu with Live TV is a reliable choice. It has over 90 channels including Fox, Fox Sports, NBC, USA Network, and plenty of others too. It’s also a good opportunity to check out the best shows on Hulu like Welcome to Chippendales. Bundled into the $70 per month fee, you can also enjoy Disney+ and ESPN+ with the award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series a particular highlight.

Watch the US vs Vietnam live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV offers over 100 channels worth of live TV programming and that includes Fox, ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, and many others. It usually costs $72 per month but there is a YouTube TV free trial if you’re solely interested in watching the USA vs Vietnam live stream for free. DVR storage could encourage you to stick around for longer to watch the whole tournament, even when it’s playing late at night.

Watch the US vs Vietnam live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re currently abroad and want to watch the USA vs Vietnam live stream from one of the above services, you’re going to need one of the best VPNs. Sign up for NordVPN and you can easily persuade your current internet connection to think you’re still back home in the USA. Simply pick a US-based server and you can soon act like you never left your house, being able to catch the USA vs Vietnam live stream you’re paying for. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee that we’re convinced you won’t actually need because NordVPN is worth sticking with. It gives you far better security and protection than connecting to something like hotel Wi-Fi directly.

