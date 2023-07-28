What’s new on Tubi in August 2023

Would you be surprised if I told you one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi? The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the buzziest series that aired on HBO Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old movie or cartoon you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.

Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth your time. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.

Recommended Videos

All titles below begin streaming for free on August 1, unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Animation

Doomsday Brothers – August 20 – In a post-apocalyptic world, two brothers are hired to protect their hometown, while their long-lost mother tries to escape a secret military bunker.

Millennial Hunter – August 13 – After losing his job, wife, and son due to what he believes is evil Millennial culture, John vows to hunt down each and every Millennial.

Action

Blind Waters – August 12 – An unrelenting shark turns a couple’s dream vacation into a nightmare when they are stranded at sea and forced to fight for their lives.

Phoenix – August 19 – A U.S. Army veteran seeks revenge on a Russian drug kingpin who killed her father.

Documentary

Defying Death – Surviving Jaws – August 16 – With the help of experts, advocates, and marine biologists, survivors of near-death encounters recount their stories and debunk myths about sharks that permeate pop culture.

Kids & Family

Lloyd of the Flies – August 6 – Lloyd is a young fly with plenty to prove. But when you’re only one centimeter tall, even tiny problems can lead to massive consequences.

Sci-Fi

Echo Base August 11 – US officers are ordered to fire a nuclear missile on American soil. Unable to confirm the order, they must decide if it was a mistake or if there is something more sinister at play.

Thriller

The Housekeeper – August 9 – Viral sensation Anna’s pranks escalate as a demonic force invades her feed, blurring reality and virtuality. She must fight to survive or be taken offline.

Below Deck Deceit – August 10 – A young and eager steward on a yacht finds herself in the middle of a murder mystery when a pop star goes overboard and drowns.

Rock the Boat -August 17- Ten years after the devastating loss of her family, Millie is horrified when her friends start dying one by one. Could these recent deaths be connected to her tragic past?

Twisted Neighbor – August 17 – A young woman moves into a gossipy neighborhood that is obsessed with a “Next Door”-type app. When a neighbor suddenly vanishes, the group chat pinpoints her as the prime suspect.

Twisted Marriage Therapist – August 24- A couple seeks counseling to save their marriage with a caring therapist, but the husband soon realizes that she is obsessed with his wife and will do anything to get her.

Midnight Hustle – August 25- Two struggling ballerinas plunge into the world of stripping at a high-end club, only to find that with money and adoration comes crime and murder.

Library Titles

Action

12 Rounds

A Good Day to Die Hard

Dante’s Peak”

Elektra

Eraser

From Paris With Love

Hardcore Henry

Machete

Red Sparrow

Spawn

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Transporter

Transporter 2

True Lies

Unstoppable

Art House

2001: A Space Odyssey

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Caché (Hidden)

Climax – August 22

Melancholia – August 25

Monsters – August 22

Pan’s Labyrinth

Smashed

The Aftermath

The Brothers Bloom

Black Cinema

All About The Benjamins

Baadasssss!

Cradle 2 The Grave

Friday

Life

Menace II Society

Money Talks (1997)

National Security

Paper Soldiers

Setup

The Brothers (2001)

The Cookout

The Man

Comedy

Be Cool

Bomb Pizza

Bubble Boy

Death To Smoochy

Delivery Man

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Get Shorty

Kindergarten Cop

Life

My Cousin Vinny

Pixels

The Jeffersons

Documentary

American Hardcore

Anne Frank Remembered

Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story

Conor Mcgregor: Notorious

Every Little Step

Fast, Cheap & Out Of Control

Lightning In A Bottle

Muscle Shoals

My Kid Could Paint That

Riding Giants

Soul Power

The Celluloid Closet

The Devil And Daniel Johnston

The Fog Of War

The Greatest Movie Ever Sold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

West Of Memphis

Who Killed The Electric Car?

Why We Fight

Drama

Blow

Boss (Series)

Dead Poets Society

Erin Brockovich

G.I. Jane

The Great Escape

Monster’s Ball

Selena

Stand And Deliver

Stand By Me

Warrior

Horror

Final Destination

Friday The 13th (2009)

Gremlins

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Hollow Man

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Red Water

The Shallows

V/H/S (Franchise) August 4

Korean Drama

3-Iron

Decibel

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…And Spring

Kids & Family

3 Ninjas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (Animated Series)

Encino Man

Jetsons: The Movie

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Space Jam

The Lego Movie

The Longshots

The Next Karate Kid

Romance

Blue Crush

Blue Crush

Bubble Boy

Deliver Us From Eva

Dirty Dancing

Moonstruck

The Aftermath (2019)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Jack The Giant Slayer

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Maze Runner: The Death Cure – August 14

Predators

Robocop

Source Code

The Matrix Resurrections – August 10

Total Recall (2012)

X-Files, The (aks: X-Files, The: Fight The Future)

X-Files, The: I Want To Believe

Thriller

8mm

88 Minutes

Bad Times At The El Royale

Inherit The Viper

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

Ricochet

Running With The Devil

The Fugitive

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Last Stand

Widows

Western

Buck And The Preacher

Butch Cassidy And The Wild Bunch

Hell On The Border

Pale Rider

The Marksman

Editors' Recommendations