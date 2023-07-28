What’s new on Tubi in August 2023

Would you be surprised if I told you one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi? The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the buzziest series that aired on HBO Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old movie or cartoon you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.
Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth your time. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.
All titles below begin streaming for free on August 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Animation
Doomsday Brothers – August 20 – In a post-apocalyptic world, two brothers are hired to protect their hometown, while their long-lost mother tries to escape a secret military bunker.
Millennial Hunter – August 13 – After losing his job, wife, and son due to what he believes is evil Millennial culture, John vows to hunt down each and every Millennial.
Action
Blind Waters – August 12 – An unrelenting shark turns a couple’s dream vacation into a nightmare when they are stranded at sea and forced to fight for their lives.
Phoenix – August 19 – A U.S. Army veteran seeks revenge on a Russian drug kingpin who killed her father.
Documentary
Defying Death – Surviving Jaws – August 16 – With the help of experts, advocates, and marine biologists, survivors of near-death encounters recount their stories and debunk myths about sharks that permeate pop culture.
Kids & Family
Lloyd of the Flies – August 6 – Lloyd is a young fly with plenty to prove. But when you’re only one centimeter tall, even tiny problems can lead to massive consequences.
Sci-Fi
Echo Base August 11 – US officers are ordered to fire a nuclear missile on American soil. Unable to confirm the order, they must decide if it was a mistake or if there is something more sinister at play.
Thriller
The Housekeeper – August 9 – Viral sensation Anna’s pranks escalate as a demonic force invades her feed, blurring reality and virtuality. She must fight to survive or be taken offline.
Below Deck Deceit – August 10 – A young and eager steward on a yacht finds herself in the middle of a murder mystery when a pop star goes overboard and drowns.
Rock the Boat -August 17- Ten years after the devastating loss of her family, Millie is horrified when her friends start dying one by one. Could these recent deaths be connected to her tragic past?
Twisted Neighbor – August 17 – A young woman moves into a gossipy neighborhood that is obsessed with a “Next Door”-type app. When a neighbor suddenly vanishes, the group chat pinpoints her as the prime suspect.
Twisted Marriage Therapist – August 24- A couple seeks counseling to save their marriage with a caring therapist, but the husband soon realizes that she is obsessed with his wife and will do anything to get her.
Midnight Hustle – August 25- Two struggling ballerinas plunge into the world of stripping at a high-end club, only to find that with money and adoration comes crime and murder.
Library Titles
Action
12 Rounds
A Good Day to Die Hard
Dante’s Peak”
Elektra
Eraser
From Paris With Love
Hardcore Henry
Machete
Red Sparrow
Spawn
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Transporter
Transporter 2
True Lies
Unstoppable
Art House
2001: A Space Odyssey
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Caché (Hidden)
Climax – August 22
Melancholia – August 25
Monsters – August 22
Pan’s Labyrinth
Smashed
The Aftermath
The Brothers Bloom
Black Cinema
All About The Benjamins
Baadasssss!
Cradle 2 The Grave
Friday
Life
Menace II Society
Money Talks (1997)
National Security
Paper Soldiers
Setup
The Brothers (2001)
The Cookout
The Man
Comedy
Be Cool
Bomb Pizza
Bubble Boy
Death To Smoochy
Delivery Man
Fletch
Fletch Lives
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Get Shorty
Kindergarten Cop
Life
My Cousin Vinny
Pixels
The Jeffersons
Documentary
American Hardcore
Anne Frank Remembered
Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story
Conor Mcgregor: Notorious
Every Little Step
Fast, Cheap & Out Of Control
Lightning In A Bottle
Muscle Shoals
My Kid Could Paint That
Riding Giants
Soul Power
The Celluloid Closet
The Devil And Daniel Johnston
The Fog Of War
The Greatest Movie Ever Sold
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
West Of Memphis
Who Killed The Electric Car?
Why We Fight
Drama
Blow
Boss (Series)
Dead Poets Society
Erin Brockovich
G.I. Jane
The Great Escape
Monster’s Ball
Selena
Stand And Deliver
Stand By Me
Warrior
Horror
Final Destination
Friday The 13th (2009)
Gremlins
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
Hollow Man
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
Red Water
The Shallows
V/H/S (Franchise) August 4
Korean Drama
3-Iron
Decibel
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…And Spring
Kids & Family
3 Ninjas
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (Animated Series)
Encino Man
Jetsons: The Movie
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Space Jam
The Lego Movie
The Longshots
The Next Karate Kid
Romance
Blue Crush
Bubble Boy
Deliver Us From Eva
Dirty Dancing
Moonstruck
The Aftermath (2019)
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Jack The Giant Slayer
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Maze Runner: The Death Cure – August 14
Predators
Robocop
Source Code
The Matrix Resurrections – August 10
Total Recall (2012)
X-Files, The (aks: X-Files, The: Fight The Future)
X-Files, The: I Want To Believe
Thriller
8mm
88 Minutes
Bad Times At The El Royale
Inherit The Viper
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws: The Revenge
Ricochet
Running With The Devil
The Fugitive
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Last Stand
Widows
Western
Buck And The Preacher
Butch Cassidy And The Wild Bunch
Hell On The Border
Pale Rider
The Marksman
