Where to watch Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children to prepare for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

This week, Final Fantasy VII fans will finally be able to play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second installment of a trilogy that is remaking the original game that was released for the PlayStation 1 in 1997. Final Fantasy VII struck a chord with hardcore role-playing fans and casual gamers alike with its compelling characters, gameplay, and advanced graphics for the time. Thanks to the game’s enduring popularity, Square Enix revisited that world in the 2005 animated film Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children.

Unlike the theatrical Final Fantasy film, The Spirits Within, Advent Children is a true sequel to the events of Final Fantasy VII. That animated movie also helped keep the heroes of Final Fantasy VII alive in the hearts of fans, which eventually helped convince Square Enix to release Final Fantasy VII Remake in 2020. Now, ahead of the debut of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on February 29, we’re going to tell you where to watch Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children.

Is Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children available to stream?

No. Although it would have been a no-brainer to put Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children on Netflix or one of the other major streamers ahead of the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, none of them seems to have taken that step. At the moment, Advent Children is only available to rent or buy on Prime Video or other digital outlets.

Beyond those limited options, the only other way to watch the film is by either buying a DVD or a Blu-ray copy. The most recent edition of the film, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete, was released as a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray combo pack in 2021.

What’s the story about in Advent Children?

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children takes place two years after the events of the game and the defeat of Sephiroth (George Newbern). However, it doesn’t feel much like a victory for Cloud Strife (Steve Burton), as he grapples with survivor’s guilt and a seemingly incurable disease that is spreading throughout the population of Edge.

Cloud also separates himself from Tifa Lockhart (Rachael Leigh Cook) and their mutual friends before the team is eventually forced back together in order to confront an enigmatic trio of strangers: Kadaj (Steve Staley), Loz (Fred Tatasciore), and Yazoo (Dave Wittenberg). The trio intend to resurrect Sephiroth, and if Cloud and his friends can’t stop them, then the entire world may be at risk.

