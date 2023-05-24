Survivor season 44 finale live stream: where to watch for free

The 26-day journey in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji as Survivor season 44 is coming to a close. Only one episode remains on season 44 of Survivor as a champion will be crowned on Wednesday night, May 24. Five players remain in the game heading into the finale. Yam Yam Arocho, Carson Garrett, and Carolyn Wiger, who make up the Tika Three, along with free agents Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Lauren Harpe, are the five remaining players still alive for the $1 million grand prize.

The finale will be a supersized episode, lasting around two hours. Following the finale will be the after-show, which will air following the announcement of the winner, with returning cast members heading back to the island. Longtime host Jeff Probst will host the after-show, which was filmed on location last year. Find out how to watch the Survivor season 44 finale below!

Watch the Survivor season 44 finale live stream on CBS

The Survivor season 44 finale begins at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The finale will run approximately two hours, followed by an hour-long reunion. Fans can stream the show through the CBS app or the CBS website. However, this requires a cable login.

Watch the Survivor season 44 finale live stream on Paramount+

The Survivor season 44 finale can be seen on Paramount+. There is a major distinction on which plan offers the finale live. The Essential plan costs $5 per month or an annual price of $50. However, the finale is not available to stream live on the Essential plan. It can be seen the next day on demand. The finale can be streamed live through the Premium ad-free subscription, which costs $10 per month or $100 per year,

Watch the Survivor season 44 finale live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Watch CBS with Hulu with Live TV. Besides CBS, other channels featured on Hulu with Live TV, including ABC, Cartoon Network, Freeform, Lifetime, Newsnation, and TNT. These plans also will include Disney+ and ESPN+. For $70 monthly, subscribers can gain access to Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 monthly, users will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Survivor season 44 finale live stream on YouTube TV

Fans of Survivor who subscribe to YouTube TV can take solace in knowing they won’t miss the finale since CBS is available on the service. Besides CBS, ABC, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and TNT are included with YouTube TV. New subscribers will only pay $65 a month for the first three months of YouTube TV before it increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. If you are uncertain, sign up for a free trial before committing to the full price.

Watch the Survivor season 44 finale live stream on Fubo TV

Never miss a minute of CBS shows like Survivor with Fubo TV. With no contracts at sign-up and no hidden fees, users can choose from four paid packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Fubo TV’s channel list features BET, TLC, MTV, VH1, and ESPN. New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Watch the Survivor season 44 finale live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you are an American outside the country on Wednesday, make sure to use a VPN, or virtual private network, to stream the Survivor season 44 finale. The VPN allows users to stream their favorite channels, like CBS, without networking issues. One VPN we recommend is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

