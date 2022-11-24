Where to watch Gremlins

It wouldn’t be the Christmas season without revisiting Gremlins, Joe Dante’s black comedy about tiny, furry creatures called mogwais. When a salesman buys a mogwai for his son as a Christmas present, he is given three rules to follow: Do not let it come into contact with water, do not expose it to sunlight, and never let it eat after midnight.

At first, the cute mogwai is harmless and given the name, Gizmo. When it accidentally receives water, Gizmo spawns five mogwais from its back, but these creatures are much more aggressive and reckless. Led by their leader, Stripe, the troublemaking mogwai create a small army, wreaking havoc on the entire town. It’s up to Gizmo and his human pals to end Stripe’s reign and save Christmas.

Where is it streaming?

As of November 23, Gremlins is the rare movie to be streaming on two platforms: HBO Max and Peacock.

HBO Max originated in the U.S. in 2020. The streaming service offers programs from its signature brands, such as HBO, Cartoon Network, and Warner Bros. Original programming, like Hacks and The Flight Attendant, exists under the banner “Max Originals.” In 2023, HBO Max and Discovery+ will consolidate into one platform after the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery.

Launched in 2020, Peacock is the home to popular NBC shows like The Office, Law & Order, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The service boasts many sports programs, from the NFL, Premier League, and WWE. Peacock has also expanded into scripted and non-scripted original programming with shows like Vampire Academy and A Friend of the Family, and a documentary about Casey Anthony.

When does it stream for subscribers?

Gremlins is now streaming on HBO Max and Peacock.

How much does it cost?

Gremlins | Modern Trailer | HBO Max

To watch Gremlins on HBO Max, subscribers can choose between a plan with ads and a plan without ads. With ads, HBO Max costs $10 a month or $100 a month. Without ads, HBO Max costs $15 a month or $150 a year. Additionally, HBO Max is offering a special Black Friday deal for new and returning subscribers. Subscribers can access HBO Max with ads at a discounted rate of $2 per month for the first three months. This special offer ends November 28.

To watch Gremlins on Peacock, a paid subscription plan is required. Peacock Premium is the first paid tier on the streaming service, with access to over 80,000-plus hours of entertainment for a monthly price of $5 or $50 per year. This tier contains ads but allows users to access new films and live events. If this tier is too restricting, users can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $10 per month or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium but contains no ads and allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Is it worth it?

Yes, but only if you enjoy black comedies and horrors. The official synopsis reads, “A young man inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet and unleashes a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on a small town.”

Joe Dante directed Gremlins on a script written by Chris Columbus. The ensemble cast consists of Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Polly Holliday, Hoyt Axton, Frances Lee McCain, Judge Reinhold, Dick Miller, Corey Feldman, and Glynn Turman. Comedian and television personality Howie Mandel voices the role of Gizmo.

On Rotten Tomatoes , Gremlins sits at 86% on the Tomatometer and registers a 78% audience score. On Metacritic , Gremlins holds a Metascore of 70 and a user score of 7.2.sdfsg

Stream Gremlins on HBO Max and Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations