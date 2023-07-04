 Skip to main content
Where to watch Sound of Freedom

Blair Marnell
By

If you’re unfamiliar with Angel Studios’ Sound of Freedom, it’s because this is a rare film to make noise at the summer box office that isn’t getting released by one of the primary studios. As noted by Deadline, the film had $10 million in ticket sales before it opened in theaters today, July 4th.

Person of Interest and The Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel headlines the film as Tim Ballard, a former Homeland Security agent who founded Operation Underground Railroad, an organization dedicated to fighting child trafficking around the world. The film purports to be based on a true story based on Ballard’s mission to save children from sex traffickers in Colombia.

Sound of Freedom | Theatrical Trailer for July 4 | Angel Studios

However, Vice and other outlets have challenged Ballard’s account and the accuracy of the events depicted within the film. Not that accuracy has ever stopped Hollywood from making a movie before.

Alejandro Monteverde directed Sound of Freedom and co-wrote the script with Rod Barr. Mira Sorvino co-stars in the film as Katherine Ballard, with Bill Camp as Vampiro, Kurt Fuller as Frost, Gary Basaraba as Earl Buchanan, José Zúñiga as Roberto, Gerardo Taracena as El Alacrán, Scott Haze as Chris, Eduardo Verástegui as Paul, Javier Godino as Jorge, and Gustavo Sánchez Parra as El Calacas.

Now, we’ll answer your burning questions about Sound of Freedom.

Where can you watch Sound of Freedom?

Jim Caviezel in Sound of Freedom.

For now, your only option to watch Sound of Freedom is in theaters during its limited release. Angel Studios is selling advance tickets through its official site, and at the moment, it has nearly 1.2 million tickets in presales. Additionally, Angel Studios is offering group ticket options and as noted above, it is getting press for doing so well without the backing of a major studio.

Faith-based films do tend to have strong advance sales, and Sound of Freedom has already done that. How long it remains in theaters will depend on repeat business from moviegoers.

Will Sound of Freedom be available to stream?

Jim Caviezel and a young co-star from Sound of Freedom.

Yes. Angel Studios is a faith-based streamer, with its own lineup of movies and shows. So it’s inevitable that Sound of Freedom will be offered there at some point. An exact time frame for Sound of Freedom‘s streaming debut is harder to pin down. Since Angel Studios isn’t beholden to another studio, it can operate at its own pace.

It’s also possible that Sound of Freedom could show up on another streaming platform down the line. But the safe bet is that it will go to Angel Studios first.

