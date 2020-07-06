  1. News

Spotify adds videos of a reminiscing Lin-Manuel Miranda to Hamilton playlist

By

Spotify introduced exclusive video content featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda on the streaming service’s Best of Hamilton playlist, in time for the acclaimed musical’s launch on Disney+.

The videos, which also feature Hamilton‘s music producer and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, revealed the inspiration behind some of the songs in the musical. Miranda also looks back to the first audition of Renee Elise Goldsberry for the role of Angelica Schuyler, which she nailed despite only getting the material for Satisfied the night before.

“Renee blew us all away. She raps at the speed of thought, she sings gorgeously, and she was Angelica Schuyler from that moment on,” said Miranda, who described Satisfied as the hardest song in the show.

Spotify users may access the videos within the Best of Hamilton playlist, though they are only viewable on the platform’s mobile app.

Hamilton arrived on Disney+ nearly a year and a half ahead of schedule as a live stage production recording of the musical. The show, which revolves around the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton, has been massively successful since it launched on Broadway in 2015.

Disney+, which exclusively streams Hamilton online, requires a subscription fee of $7 per month or $70 per year.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon Echo Studio review: The best Echo speaker yet

amazon echo studio review feature

Amazon Echo Show 5 review: Not just a smart alarm clock

Amazon Echo Show 5 review

How to watch Hamilton online: Stream the musical now

hamilton disney plus movie vs stage show lin manuel miranda phillipa soo

Hamilton vs. history: Is the award-winning musical historically accurate?

hamilton history is it accurate lin manuel miranda leslie odom jr

Amazon warehouse workers say $500 coronavirus bonus is a joke

The Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minnesota

Apple’s iCloud went down for some users on Wednesday

icloud down

Dreams’ PSVR addition is being used to show carbon footprint

‘No mask, no ride’: Uber extends face-covering requirement indefinitely

As Apple closes more stores, here’s what to do if your device breaks

Twitter takes down a meme tweeted by Trump for copyright infringement

U.K.: Google and Apple’s billion-dollar search engine deal stifles competition

Google Logo

Watch how NASA is prepping to put the next humans on the moon

watch how nasa is prepping to put next humans on the moon astronauts

Polk Audio’s new MagniFi 2 soundbar features immersive sound tech

Polk MagniFi 2 soundbar

Ubisoft launches urban battle royale game Hyper Scape

Fallout TV series coming to Amazon from Westworld creators