The best Cyber Monday outdoor gear deals for 2019

The idea of being stuck inside a store with a horde of bloodthirsty deal hunters battling for the best deals sounds atrocious. However, the idea of casually shopping the best deals online from the comfort of your own home sounds delightful, especially if you’re shopping for discounts on outdoor gear.

Hiking, camping, skiing, snowboarding, and climbing essentials can be costly, and for good reason: high-quality goods come with a high price tag. Stock up for your next trip or getaway while you can score those quality goods on the cheap. Tents, sleeping bags, hiking packs, camp chairs, coolers — you name it, there’s probably going to a deal on it during Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. We’re be scouring the internet for only the best online deals and listing them here in one convenient place.

Best Cyber Monday deals on outdoor gear

We’ll see a lot more sales come Monday, but here are the best deals we’ve found so far:

What to know about Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving. However, Cyber Monday is more than a one-day “holiday” — it has become quite the phenomenon. We’ll see deals begin as early as Saturday and run as long as a week. There were a lot of great sales on Black Friday, but Cyber Monday will likely see the steepest discounts, especially for online shoppers.

Based on past Mondays, we can expect big sales from even bigger names in the outdoor space like Coleman, The North Face, Marmot, Columbia Sportswear, Patagonia, and more. Some of the best discounts will be offered by Backcountry, Walmart, and Amazon.

An important note about REI, one of our favorite retailers for outdoor gear: REI does not participate in Black Friday. Instead, the nationwide co-op has been encouraging would-be shoppers to #OptOutside since 2015. New for 2019, REI is now asking folks to Opt to Act and sign up for a cleanup event on Black Friday. As a result, we didn’t see any Black Friday sales from REI, but we are still anticipating some great deals for Cyber Week.

