The best Cyber Monday outdoor gear deals for 2019

By
The idea of being stuck inside a store with a horde of bloodthirsty deal hunters battling for the best deals sounds atrocious. However, the idea of casually shopping the best deals online from the comfort of your own home sounds delightful, especially if you’re shopping for discounts on outdoor gear.

Hiking, camping, skiing, snowboarding, and climbing essentials can be costly, and for good reason: high-quality goods come with a high price tag. Stock up for your next trip or getaway while you can score those quality goods on the cheap. Tents, sleeping bags, hiking packs, camp chairs, coolers — you name it, there’s probably going to a deal on it during Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. We’re be scouring the internet for only the best online deals and listing them here in one convenient place.

Best Cyber Monday deals on outdoor gear

We’ll see a lot more sales come Monday, but here are the best deals we’ve found so far:

Coleman Portable Sport Roadtrip Propane Grill

$100 $150
Expires soon
When your adventure (or tailgating party) draws a hungry crowd, you need a portable grill that can handle the job.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin inReach Mini 2-Way Satellite Communicator

$275 $350
Expires soon
This is one of the smallest, lightest, most full-featured two-way satellite communicators on the market. SOS beacon activation, location sharing, and texting are all available.
Buy at REI

Fitbit Ionic Watch

$200 $250
Expires soon
The Fitbit Ionic carries an impressive activity tracking ecosystem coupled with a host of modern smartwatch functionalities. This flagship Fitbit can be yours for less right now.
Buy at Amazon

Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 2-Person 3-Season Tent

$300 $400
Expires soon
Big Agnes makes some of the best backpacking tents and this one is the absolute lightest dual-door option from the brand.
Buy at Backcountry

Columbia

Up to 50% off
Expires soon
Columbia, one of our favorite brands in the outdoor business, is discounting almost the entire site and offering 50% off select products that are already pretty cheap.
Buy at Columbia Sportswear

Biolite FirePit Complete Kit

$242 $330
Expires soon
Imagine having a portable fire pit that you can use while camping, tailgating, or just hanging out in the backyard. Now make that a reality with Biolite's sale.
Buy at Biolite

Backcountry

Up to 50% off
Expires soon
During Cyber Week, Backcountry is discounting apparel and equipment essentials from brands like Patagonia, Arc'teryx, Sorel, and more.
Buy at Backcountry

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

$12 $18
Expires soon
This personal water filter removes 99.9% of waterborne bacteria. It's great for camping (drink straight from a stream!), and even better for traveling. At this price, buy some for the whole family!
Buy at Amazon

Biolite Energy Bundle+

$285 $455
Expires soon
Biolite is offering everything you need to illuminate your campsite and feed your crew while remaining off-grid with this solar-powered bundle.
Buy at Biolite

Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill

$700 $800
Expires soon
Have you been dreaming of cooking with a wood pellet grill? Make that dream a reality with this deal for $100 off a Traeger.
Buy at Cabela's
Sign-in to see price.

GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera Special Bundle

$350 $500
Expires soon
When it comes to action cameras, you can always count on GoPro. This bundle includes mini extension pole with tripod, head strap, SanDisk Extreme 32GB memory card, and spare rechargeable battery.best
Buy at Best Buy

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch with GPS

$200 $300
Expires soon
A true outdoors-focused smartwatch, the Garmin Instinct sports a rugged profile and a durable build.
Buy at Amazon

Marmot Trestles 0 Sleeping Bag

$97 $160
Expires soon
This sleeping bag is small and lightweight enough for backpacking trips but tough enough to handle 0-degree weather.
Buy at Backcountry

Marmot Limelight 2-Person 3-Season Tent

$174 $249
Expires soon
We love the Limelight because it offers a little more heads space than similar tents on the market. It is lightweight, but it would still be a better camping tent than backpacking tent.
Buy at Backcountry

Cabela's

Up to 60% Off
Expires soon
Cabela's has deals on everything from footwear and apparel to game processing equipment and rods and reels.
Buy at Cabela's

Black Diamond

25% off
Expires soon
Climbing gear, camping essentials, and more from Black Diamond is discounted through Backcountry right now.
Buy at Backcountry

What to know about Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving. However, Cyber Monday is more than a one-day “holiday” — it has become quite the phenomenon. We’ll see deals begin as early as Saturday and run as long as a week. There were a lot of great sales on Black Friday, but Cyber Monday will likely see the steepest discounts, especially for online shoppers.

Based on past Mondays, we can expect big sales from even bigger names in the outdoor space like Coleman, The North Face, Marmot, Columbia Sportswear, Patagonia, and more. Some of the best discounts will be offered by Backcountry, Walmart, and Amazon.

An important note about REI, one of our favorite retailers for outdoor gear: REI does not participate in Black Friday. Instead, the nationwide co-op has been encouraging would-be shoppers to #OptOutside since 2015. New for 2019, REI is now asking folks to Opt to Act and sign up for a cleanup event on Black Friday. As a result, we didn’t see any Black Friday sales from REI, but we are still anticipating some great deals for Cyber Week.

If you’re looking to save on must-have tech goodies like smartwatches, TVs, headphones, laptops, and more, the Digital Trends team has got you covered:

