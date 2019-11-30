The best Cyber Monday outdoor gear deals for 2019

The idea of being stuck inside a store with a horde of bloodthirsty deal hunters battling for the best deals sounds atrocious. However, the idea of casually shopping the best deals online from the comfort of your own home sounds delightful, especially if you’re shopping for discounts on outdoor gear.
Hiking, camping, skiing, snowboarding, and climbing essentials can be costly, and for good reason: high-quality goods come with a high price tag. Stock up for your next trip or getaway while you can score those quality goods on the cheap. Tents, sleeping bags, hiking packs, camp chairs, coolers — you name it, there’s probably going to a deal on it during Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. We’re be scouring the internet for only the best online deals and listing them here in one convenient place.
Best Cyber Monday deals on outdoor gear
We’ll see a lot more sales come Monday, but here are the best deals we’ve found so far:
Coleman Portable Sport Roadtrip Propane Grill$100 $150
Garmin inReach Mini 2-Way Satellite Communicator$275 $350
Fitbit Ionic Watch$200 $250
Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 2-Person 3-Season Tent$300 $400
Columbia
Up to 50% off
Biolite FirePit Complete Kit$242 $330
Backcountry
Up to 50% off
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter$12 $18
Biolite Energy Bundle+$285 $455
Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill$700 $800
GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera Special Bundle$350 $500
Garmin Instinct Smartwatch with GPS$200 $300
Marmot Trestles 0 Sleeping Bag$97 $160
Marmot Limelight 2-Person 3-Season Tent$174 $249
Cabela's
Up to 60% Off
Black Diamond
25% off
What to know about Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving. However, Cyber Monday is more than a one-day “holiday” — it has become quite the phenomenon. We’ll see deals begin as early as Saturday and run as long as a week. There were a lot of great sales on Black Friday, but Cyber Monday will likely see the steepest discounts, especially for online shoppers.
Based on past Mondays, we can expect big sales from even bigger names in the outdoor space like Coleman, The North Face, Marmot, Columbia Sportswear, Patagonia, and more. Some of the best discounts will be offered by Backcountry, Walmart, and Amazon.
An important note about REI, one of our favorite retailers for outdoor gear: REI does not participate in Black Friday. Instead, the nationwide co-op has been encouraging would-be shoppers to #OptOutside since 2015. New for 2019, REI is now asking folks to Opt to Act and sign up for a cleanup event on Black Friday. As a result, we didn’t see any Black Friday sales from REI, but we are still anticipating some great deals for Cyber Week.
If you’re looking to save on must-have tech goodies like smartwatches, TVs, headphones, laptops, and more, the Digital Trends team has got you covered:
Editors' Recommendations
- The best Black Friday outdoor gear deals for 2019
- REI Cyber Monday deals 2019: Everything you need to know
- Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which day of deals should you shop?
- Best Buy Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Everything you need to know
- Cyber Monday 2019: The best deals you can shop right now