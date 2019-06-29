Share

From the first camera obscura to the smartphone lens currently tucked in our pockets, the camera is an invention that changed how we see and record the world. National Camera Day on June 29 celebrates that invention — and what better way to mark the day than with a camera deal or discounted lens?

We’ve rounded up some of the best camera deals for National Camera Day, from a $400 kit that will get you started in photography to hot deals on lenses for photographers that have been shooting for years.

DSLRs

Canon EOS Rebel T6 kit

If you’re looking for the best photos you can capture for an investment of only a few hundred bucks, an entry-level DSLR like the Canon EOS Rebel T6 is your best bet. The two-lens kit (18-55mm and 75-300mm) can be picked up for $400 and will provide a dramatic improvement over your smartphone shots.

Read our Canon EOS Rebel T6 hands-on

Nikon D5600 kit

A step up from Nikon’s entry-level model (the Nikon D3500, also on sale for $450 with two lenses), the Nikon D5600 offers more features and a better autofocus system for not a lot more cash. The 24-megapixel camera with a tilting touchscreen is $550 off for the two-lens kit (18-55mm and 75-300mm).

Read our Nikon D5600 review

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Canon’s full-frame workhorse, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, captures excellent 30-megapixel stills at a quick 7 fps, along with 4K video. The DSLR is even more tempting thanks to a discount of $300, and Canon is sweetening the deal with a free battery grip accessory worth $295. The camera can be picked up for $2,799 at various retailers.

Read our Canon EOS 5D Mark IV review

Nikon D850

Our current top pick for the best DSLR, the Nikon D850 packs a punch with impressive 45-megapixel photos, a quick 7 fps burst rate, solid autofocus, and 4K video. Normally priced at more than $3,000, the pro-level DSLR falls just under that price point thanks to a $300 discount that runs through June 29.

Read our Nikon D850 review

Mirrorless cameras

Sony A7R III

Opting for one of Sony’s previous-generation cameras is a great way to save some cash and still get a solid camera. But if you’re eyeing the latest and greatest, the Sony a7R III is discounted by $200. It can be yours for $2,800 with a bag, battery, and lens. The options with kit lenses also see a $200 discount.

Read our Sony A7R III review

Nikon Z 6

Still a relative newcomer to the market, the Nikon Z 6 kit with a 24-70mm lens, mount adapter, camera bag, and memory card sees a $450 discount, bringing the price under $2,400. The 24-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera captures impressive images and N Log video in a slim body.

Read our Nikon Z 6 review

Canon EOS R

The Canon EOS R mixes a 30-megapixel full-frame sensor with excellent Dual Pixel autofocus and 4K video. The mirrorless camera currently has a $300 discount and includes a free mount adapter for using Canon’s DSLR lenses, putting the total at about $2,000.

Read our Canon EOS R review

Lenses

Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens

Sigma’s Art line offers bright apertures and sharp performance — and the wide-angle prime 35mm is $250 off, sitting at about $650.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 50mm f/1.8G — and other Nikon primes

A “nifty-fifty” lens is an easy way to get brighter apertures and blurred backgrounds without spending a fortune — and Nikon’s excellent 50mm is discounted to about $177. The f/1.4 version is also available for $406. Or, for a longer focal length, the Nikon AF-S Nikkor 85mm f/1.8G is also discounted, down to $427.

Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM

A solid portrait lens with excellent image quality, the Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM lens is discounted by $70, bringing it to just $349.

Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM

Considered a workhorse lens among many photographers, the 24-70mm f/2.8 lens tends to be a higher-priced but often-used lens. Canon’s second-generation lens is $300 off, listing for about $1,600.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR

Nikon’s 24-70mm f/2.8, which features optical image stabilization, also sees a significant price cut, discounted by $500 to just under $1,900.

