Google's Home Mini may be a Dot slayer, but the Max is a bit much

Google’s answer to Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo last year was the Google Home, a $120 speaker that’s powered by the artificially intelligent Google Assistant. The Home family expanded just a month ago when Google announced third-party manufacturers are building Assistant-enabled speakers, but Google itself now has two alternatives to its main offering: The Google Home Mini, and the Google Home Max.

Last year’s Google Home is still available for sale, and it’s the middle-ground between the new Mini and the Max. We tried out both at Google’s October 4 hardware event — let’s take a look.

Google Home Mini: An absolute steal

As the Amazon Echo Dot is to the Echo, the Google Home Mini is a miniaturized version of the Google Home. Rather than four speaker drivers, it has only one. The features and functions are all the same as you’ll find on the Google Home — you’re just paying less for inferior sound quality and a smaller device.

The Mini is covered by a special, Google-made fabric that’s soft and smooth to the touch. The speaker’s low height makes it much more compact than the Google Home, but it still retains a circular look. It’s made to “blend in or stand out,” as evidenced by the coral, charcoal, and chalk colors. We’re a fan of the coral, a color exclusive to the Google Store.

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends



Double tap the right edge of the circular Mini to turn the volume up, and double tap the left edge to turn it down. Press and hold the middle to activate the Assistant (or you can say “Hey Google”), and tap it to pause or play music. The LED lights pop up over the fabric in the center, which looks futuristic.

On the Google Home Mini, you’ll now find an option for a male voice assistant alongside the well-known female voice. This will also be available on all other Google Home products. The Mini uses a MicroUSB charging port instead of the Type-C charging port on the Google Home; Google told Digital Trends this was to cut down on cost. Both the Mini and Max have a toggle switch on the back to turn the microphone off.

You’re paying less for inferior sound quality and a smaller device.

Sound quality was notably worse than the Google Home, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad. It can get really loud, but it did sound a little tinny with weak bass. We’ll have to do more testing, but this device is meant more for casual listeners and for those who want access to Google Assistant everywhere in their home. For the $50 price tag, we think it sounds pretty good, but we’ll probably opt for playing music on the Google Home, or the Google Home Max.

Google Assistant on the Mini doesn’t do anything different than other Home products. You can ask it anything and it will attempt (and usually succeed) to offer a relevant answer. From asking for the weather, playing your favorite podcast, and controlling your smart home devices, to placing a call, finding your phone, or searching for a recipe, the Assistant is feature packed and undoubtedly a useful Assistant to have within earshot. For $50, it’s an absolute steal — the perfect affordable gateway to making your home smart.

The Home Mini is available for pre-order now, and it ships on October 18.

Google Home Mini Compared To

Google Home Max: Big, bold, and all about that bass

As the name suggests the Google Home Max sits at the top tier of the Google Home product line. It’s a massive speaker in comparison to its siblings, meant to rival Apple’s upcoming HomePod, but with Google Assistant integration.

It weighs 11.7 pounds, and it’s wrapped in “acoustically transparent” fabric like that on the Mini. It looks elegant and sleek, but we don’t think it will blend seamlessly into your home. It’s eye-catching thanks to its size.

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends



For you audiophiles, the Max supports a wide variety of file formats, including HE-AAC, LC-AAC+, MP3, WAV, FLAC, as well as Ogg Vorbis and Opus audio formats, and you’ll find 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi for high-performance streaming, and Bluetooth 4.2. There’s an auxiliary port on the rear if you want to connect the Max to a record player (believe us, you do), and a USB-C port lets you connect an Ethernet cable via a USB-C to Ethernet dongle. There are two 4.5-inch woofers and two 0.7-inch tweeters. Like Sonos speakers as well as Apple’s forthcoming HomePod, the Max uses digital signal processing (DSP) to optimize sound based on the room it’s placed in (the company calls this “Smart Sound”), and the Max is designed to hear you across the room even when it’s playing.

It’s a massive speaker meant to rival Apple’s upcoming HomePod, but with Google Assistant integration.

We tried the latter when the Max was blasting music, and it took two tries. It didn’t hear us the first time, but when we practically shouted “Hey Google” when we were standing near, it picked up the voice trigger and let us command it. We’re skeptical as to how well the Max will pick up voice commands when you’re playing music at louder volumes, but we’ll have to do more testing.

Sound is controlled similarly to the Mini — double tap the right or left edges to increase or decrease the volume. Tap the center to play and pause, and press and hold to activate the Assistant (or say “Hey Google”). You can slide your finger on the side or top of the device to control sound — depending on whether it’s sitting upright or laying flat horizontally. Like the Mini you can perform all the same Assistant functions like controlling your smart home, but this device is meant for blasting tunes.

How does it sound? Impressively loud. The sound quality was crystal clear, with rich bass and detailed highs. It’s even more impressive when you pair to Max speakers for true stereo audio. You can also pair it with all other Chromecast Audio or Google Home products in case you want to play your music around the house in a multiroom sound setup.

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Even if the sound quality is great, you’ll still want to use your preferred music service. Google thankfully has a wide-array of supported services, including Spotify, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, TuneIn, and iHeart Radio. Apple Music and Tidal streamers, you’re out of luck — for now, anyway.

There’s currently no practical way to use the Google Home Max as a soundbar for your TV out of the box. Google told Digital Trends it’s a highly requested feature that the company is looking into, but it will take time to overcome some technical challenges such as syncing the audio and video, presumably meaning the brand is considering a wireless solution.

The downside of the Max is its price tag. At $400, it’s more expensive than the upcoming Apple HomePod, which aims to offer high-quality audio playback and quick access to Siri. Even the recently announced Sony LF-S50G is just $200, and that product builds on the company’s heritage and history in the music space. The Google Max isn’t as expensive as audio products made for audiophiles, but we’ll need to do more testing to see if it really is worth the cost.

The Google Home Max is expected to release towards the end of the year, but you can join the waitlist on the Google Store to get notified when it’s available.