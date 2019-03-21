Digital Trends
Tablet Reviews

iPad Mini 2019 review-in-progress

The new iPad Mini certainly isn’t a beauty, but it performs like a beast

1 of 13
iPad Mini 5
iPad Mini 5
iPad Mini 5
iPad Mini 5
iPad Mini 5
iPad Mini 5
iPad Mini 5
iPad Mini 5
iPad Mini 5
iPad Mini 5
iPad Mini 5
iPad Mini 5
iPad Mini 5
The design is stuck in the past, but the iPad Mini is the best small tablet you can buy today.
The design is stuck in the past, but the iPad Mini is the best small tablet you can buy today.
The design is stuck in the past, but the iPad Mini is the best small tablet you can buy today.

Highs

  • Great screen
  • Strong performance
  • Portable and compact
  • Apple Pencil support
  • Good battery life (so far)

Lows

  • Same old design
  • No second-gen Apple Pencil support
Julian Chokkattu
By

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro sits next to my home desktop computer. Its beautifully large screen is a creative canvas I love using, Face ID continues to feel futuristic, and the magnetic, second-gen Apple Pencil is so darn convenient. Cue my disappointment as I first laid eyes on the new iPad Mini. Apple hasn’t refreshed its smallest slate since 2015, and after four years, I felt like we’d see something akin to the redesign of the latest iPad Pro tablets. Alas, I was too hopeful.

The iPad Mini (fifth generation) has a near-identical body to its predecessor, with almost the same chunky edges around the 7.9-inch screen. It even skips out on Face ID and resurrects Touch ID, which I thought we wouldn’t see again after its presence on the 2018 iPad. None of this means the iPad Mini is a bad tablet. In fact, it’s the best in its size category: It has beastly performance, the software is fluid, and the display is quite stunning. It’s just holding onto some quirks we would have liked not to see in 2019, even if it does just cost $400 (or half the price of an iPad Pro).

This review is a work in progress. We’ll be updating it with the final verdict soon.

Same design, nice display

Looking at the iPad Mini puts me back in 2015. It feels so out of place in today’s world of edge-to-edge screens on smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The thick edges flanking the 7.9-inch screen stick out, especially on the silver and gold color options that have a white front.

But what’s so great about the iPad Mini is what’s in its name. It’s “mini,” and compact. At 7.9 inches, it’s easy to hold this tablet with one hand while reading, and at just 0.66 pounds (0.68 for the cellular model), with just a 6.1mm thickness, holding it for some time doesn’t feel weary. There aren’t a lot of small tablets left in the market — especially powerful ones — short of the Huawei MediaPad M5.

So the screen doesn’t feel as immersive as the fantastic one outfitted on the 2018 iPad Pro — that doesn’t mean it’s not stunning. It gets decently bright (500 nits, to be exact), and it’s a Retina display with a 2048 x 1536 resolution at 326 pixels per inch. Text and images on the screen look indelibly sharp. The colors also look vibrant off the LED-backlit screen, and that’s thanks to support for wide color display, which is new in the iPad Mini series. Apple has also added support for True Tone display, which changes the color tone of the screen depending on the environment you’re in to make it easy on your eyes.

The excellent screen experience is paired with Touch ID at the bottom bezel on the front, which, in case you forgot, is the home button. You can still use iOS gestures — like on the iPhone XS — to navigate the operating system, but the home button helps take you home whatever app you’re in. Authenticating using the fingerprint to access sensitive apps or to unlock the iPad Mini itself is relatively fast, though I’ve gotten used to the convenience of Face ID, which now feels faster, as it would unlock as soon as it saw my face.

Looking at the iPad Mini puts me back in 2015.

Touch ID does have a leg up on when you’re trying to unlock the tablet when it’s face down on a table, though, as you don’t need to pick it up to unlock. I can see people happy with the return of Touch ID, which I don’t mind at all — I just wish it came in a design that looked fresh.

There’s no Alert Slider on the tablet anymore. You’ll just find a power button at the top (in portrait orientation), and a volume rocker on the top right edge. At the bottom edge is a Lightning charging port, which is flanked by bottom-firing speakers.

Apple sees its iPad range like buying a car — the lower in price you go, the fewer features you get. I get it; with a lower price, you get compromises. But I do think Apple could have made something truly special here if it made my heart flutter just by looking at the 7.9-inch iPad Mini, the same way it does when I look at the new iPad Pro tablets.

Powerful specs, and iOS 12

The biggest changes to the iPad Mini are on the inside, and there are some impressive upgrades. It’s powered by the same chip that’s inside Apple’s latest iPhones — the A12 Bionic — which is still one of the fastest mobile processors on the market. It’s not as good as the A12X Bionic inside the latest iPad Pros, but you’re still getting plenty of power.

And iOS 12 feels buttery smooth on the Mini. Apps are quick to open, navigating the OS feels fluid, and games like Marvel Strike Force run flawlessly without issues. We’ll be doing a little more testing here to see what its limits are, but it’s safe to say most people won’t find the power here lacking. Perhaps if you’re looking to do a ton of editing on Adobe Photoshop or video editing on Premiere Rush, then it may make sense to go with the bigger screen and more powerful iPad Pro devices.

iPad Mini 5
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Short of what you get with iOS on an iPhone, you can expect a few tablet-specific features, like a persistent dock on the home screen, as well as multitasking features like Split-View, Slide Over, and the ability to drag-and-drop files between two apps open next to each other. You can also expect this tablet to get software updates for several years, so it should last quite a while.

You get a 64GB of internal storage on the base iPad Mini model, but you can upgrade to the 256GB one if you want more space, for more money.

The Apple Pencil

The original Apple Pencil debuted alongside the iPad Mini 4 back in 2015, but it only worked with the iPad Pro at the time. Last year, Apple brought Pencil support to the base iPad, and now both the new iPad Air and the iPad Mini support it too. But this is the original Apple Pencil, not the newer, second-gen model that only works with the 2018 iPad Pro.

iPad Mini 5
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

It’s still fantastic using it to sketch on drawing apps. It’s responsive, and Apple’s palm rejection technology is one of the best, allowing me to place my hand anywhere while drawing, without worrying about activating the screen.

But having used the second-gen Apple Pencil extensively, I’m a little spoiled. I love the matte texture of the newer model, which is also smaller and more lightweight. It also has a nice flat edge, which is a great place to rest my thumb, but more importantly, it’s where you magnetically attach the Pencil to the iPad Pro to wireless charge it.

But what’s so great about the iPad Mini is what’s in its name. It’s “mini,” and compact.

I sincerely miss this so much when using the original Apple Pencil on the iPad Mini. It’s harder to tell immediately how much charge is available on it without turning on the iPad Mini, and if you do need juice, you need to remove a cap at the other end of the Pencil and plug in the Lightning connector to the iPad Mini’s Lightning port. It’s a clunky way to recharge it, not to mention it feels as though I’ll snap the Pencil off accidentally if I’m not careful.

But it’s still nice to see Pencil support on a slate with a different form factor. It’s easy to use the Pencil while holding the Mini with one hand, which is perfect when commuting. I just wish there was a place to store it, rather than just freely tossing it in my bag.

Keep in mind, the Apple Pencil doesn’t come with the iPad Mini — it still costs an additional $99, bringing your total purchase cost to $500.

Camera and augmented reality

You shouldn’t be using a tablet to take photos outdoors — the camera in your smartphone is undoubtedly better. But the camera on a tablet can be handy for taking pictures of documents, though increasingly it’s being used for augmented reality (AR) applications.

It’s an 8-megapixel lens on the back, and image quality looks enough for a tablet. I did more testing with AR apps, though, and it feels perfect on this slate because it’s such an easy device to use one-handed. I played a short demo of Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs, which isn’t available just yet, but the gameplay was incredibly smooth, the animations and graphics were well-detailed, and the interaction between the virtual objects and the real world looked perfect.

iPad Mini 5
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

I played the AR mode in a game called Stack AR, and augmented reality added an extra level of fun because the objects feel like they’re right there in front of you. I’ll be testing more AR apps to see how the Mini holds up, but from what I’ve seen so far, the A12 Bionic chip seems to crush all the tasks I’ve thrown at it.

There’s a 7-megapixel camera on the front, which is handy for FaceTime, using Animojis, Memojis, or for taking a plain old selfie, but there’s nothing to write home about here.

Battery life

I’ve been using the iPad Mini in intermittent periods for two days, and it’s currently around 40 percent. I haven’t used it continuously for hours on end, so I don’t have a full picture of what battery life is like, but it should get you by without issue. Apple claims 10 hours of consistent usage, which is par for the course, and should be sufficient for most people. I’ll be testing battery life more and will have final thoughts soon.

Price, availability, warranty information

The IPad Mini comes in space gray, silver, and gold, and it starts at $400 for the base 64GB storage option. You can also get a 256GB model, but the price jumps to $549. It’s available for order now on Apple’s website, though it starts shipping next week.

The base model is Wi-Fi only, but if you want to stay connected to the internet at all times, there’s a cellular version of the iPad Mini you can buy for $529. You’ll still need to pay for a monthly data plan through your carrier, which will likely cost around $10 a month.

iPad Mini 5 Compared To
microsoft surface go hands on prd
Microsoft Surface Go
google pixel slate press
Google Pixel Slate
amazon fire hd 8 2 kindle prod
Amazon Fire HD 8
huawei mediapad m5 pro press
Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 press
Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2018)
amazon fire hd 8 2017 prod
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017)
xiaomi mi pad 3 prod
Xiaomi Mi Pad 3
leapfrog epic
LeapFrog epic
lenovo tab2 a8
Lenovo Tab 2 A8
dell venue 8 pro press image edit
Dell Venue 8 Pro
Barnes & Noble Nook HD+
Toshiba Excite 7.7
Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 LTE
motorola-xyboard-8.2-front-screen
Motorola Xyboard 8.2
BlackBerry PlayBook
BlackBerry PlayBook

Apple offers a standard one-year warranty that covers the iPad Mini from manufacturer defects, and not much more, though you do get 90 days of complimentary tech support. You can purchase AppleCare+ to get two years of warranty coverage, and you also get coverage of up to two incidents of accidental damage.

Conclusion

The iPad Mini is a great tablet for people looking for something small, but powerful. At $400, it’s still expensive, but the market for small tablets is incredibly thin that you don’t have a lot of other choices. There is the Amazon Fire HD 8 to consider for just $80, but there are so many compromises, and it won’t deliver strong performance. The Huawei MediaPad M5 is also a solid option that’s a little more powerful, but Android on a tablet isn’t as optimized as iOS on iPads.

I actually like almost everything about the iPad Mini. The one difference that would have made it absolutely perfect, would have been a design refresh to make it look contemporary. If you can live with its current look, though, then you’ll be more than satisfied here.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 review
Product Review

There’s almost nothing bad to say about the Mi Mix 3, but you still shouldn’t buy it

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is good-looking, really well made, packed with features, and is a powerful, modern, desirable smartphone. But you probably shouldn’t buy it. Why? Nothing wrong with the device itself, but Xiaomi itself is mostly to…
Posted By Andy Boxall
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

You can now use the innovative Red Hydrogen One on Google Fi

The Red Hydrogen One was first announced in 2017 and has been delayed a few times since then. Now, the Red Hydrogen One is finally available, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple airpower feature
Mobile

Apple’s AirPower wireless charging mat may be coming soon

At its September event in 2017, Apple unveiled the AirPower, a new wireless charging mat that will allow you to charge multiple devices at one time. It has not yet been released. Here's everything we know about the device so far.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll, Simon Cohen
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google doodle bach
Mobile

The latest Google Doodle lets you create Bach-like music of your own

Google is celebrating the life of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach, and to that end the company has released a new Google Doodle that allows you to create Bach-like melodies and harmonies of your own.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy S10
Product Review

With the S10e and S10 Plus, do we really need the Samsung Galaxy S10?

The Galaxy S10 is the middle child in this year’s Galaxy S10 range, between the Galaxy S10e, and the Galaxy S10 Plus. There’s no striking reason to buy it, but it’s still an excellent phone you’ll be happy with.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
all new amazon kindle backlight
Mobile

Amazon’s new Kindle has an adjustable light and costs less than $100

Amazon has taken the wraps off of a new Kindle model, which boasts a number of great features and comes at a very affordable price. Perhaps the best thing about the new Kindle is that the device has an adjustable.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Apple iPad Air vs. iPad (2018): Which Apple tablet is right for you?

The new iPad Air replaces the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, but it doesn't pack quite the same punch. It is a fair bit cheaper, starting at $500, but it's a lot more expensive than Apple's 9.7-inch iPad which starts at $330. If you're shopping for…
Posted By Simon Hill
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Facebook Messenger adds quoted replies to better organize group chats

Facebook is rolling out a feature that should help make group chats a whole lot more organized. The feature allows you to reply to specific messages within a group chat, so others will be able to tell what you're replying to.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 front in hand
Mobile

The 2018 iPad is often the best iPad for most people — and now it’s only $250

Apple may have recently taken the wraps off of a new iPad Air and iPad Mini, but it's still the standard iPad that is best for most people. Now, the standard iPad has gotten a pretty significant discount -- it's down from $330 to $250.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple iPhone 7 Plus iphone 8 plus
Photography

Looking to keep prying eyes at bay? Here's how to hide photos on your iPhone

People take tons of photos using their smartphones, but not all are meant to be shared or seen. Luckily, hiding photos on your iOS device is easy, whether you want to use built-in utilities or apps with added security.
Posted By Brie Barbee
Fitbit Versa Lite tips and tricks
Wearables

Fitbit Versa Lite tips and tricks to get started with your new smartwatch

Got your hands on a Fitbit Versa Lite? The smartwatch may be the pared down version of the more expensive Fitbit Versa, but there's still plenty for you to tweak in the settings. Here are our Fitbit Versa Lite tips and tricks.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
top 15 most comfort food crazed cities for renters gourmet pizza
Smart Home

Postmates now offers a way to get free delivery on meal orders

Postmates is offering customers the chance to order meals with free delivery. But you'll have to be cool with the idea of waiting a little longer, as the delivery driver will be carrying other meals for different customers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg