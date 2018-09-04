Digital Trends
Wearable Reviews

Skagen Falster 2 hands-on review

The most beautiful smartwatch? Skagen wins again with the Falster 2

1 of 11
Skagen Falster 2 review
Skagen Falster 2 review
Skagen Falster 2 review
Skagen Falster 2 review
Skagen Falster 2 review
Skagen Falster 2 review
Skagen Falster 2 review
Skagen Falster 2 review
Skagen Falster 2 review
Skagen Falster 2 review
Skagen Falster 2 review
Skagen’s delightful Falster 2 puts an end to the misconception that smartwatches have to be big, ugly pieces of tech.
Skagen’s delightful Falster 2 puts an end to the misconception that smartwatches have to be big, ugly pieces of tech.
Skagen’s delightful Falster 2 puts an end to the misconception that smartwatches have to be big, ugly pieces of tech.

Highs

  • Beautiful minimalist design
  • Metal loop strap is classy
  • Perfectly-sized screen
  • NFC and GPS built-in

Lows

  • Snapdragon 2100 is dated
  • Battery life concerns
Andy Boxall
By
Research Center: Skagen Falster 2

This year we’re being spoiled for choice when it comes to visually-interesting smartwatches, and if it’s subtlety and minimalism you’re after, let your gaze settle on the Skagen Falster 2. The first Skagen touchscreen smartwatch was only released at the beginning of the year, so it’s a surprise to see the sequel so soon.  Not much has changed visually, and the reason for the update is to add more technology to make the watch more versatile.

More buttons

The design is not devoid of change though. There are two buttons flanking the crown, providing quick access to different functions, and the crown is now interactive — which means you can twist it to scroll through Google’s Wear OS. It’s a big improvement over the previously touchscreen-only interaction with the operating system. It feels delicate, and even though we’re talking about a small button on your wrist, turning it with your thumb is comfortable.

The 1.2-inch screen sounds small, but as we’ve seen on models like the Tag Heuer Modular Connected 41, it’s a great size for a smartwatch. The screen is also excellent, appearing to sit almost on the surface of the glass. There’s almost no bezel, the bar-like horns are simple, and there are no major design flourishes.

Another alteration is the addition of a mesh-style bracelet with a magnetic clasp. It’s very Skagen in its minimalism. No buckles spoiling the basic design here. Although the bracelet looks beautiful on, it’s a pain to get it there on your own due to the short upper section and over-eager magnet making it hard to wrangle solo.

If it’s subtlety and minimalism you’re after, let your gaze settle on the Skagen Falster 2.

If the Diesel smartwatch is beast, then the Falster 2 is beauty. It’s unbelievably delicate on the wrist, to the point where we question whether it’s too delicate. It’s reminiscent of the original Huawei Watch, which also embraced minimalism, but took on some character with the larger case. Skagen has slimmed down the case considerably, making the Falster 2 edge closer to the style of a dress watch. It’s almost the opposite of the Diesel On Full Guard 2.5, and looks positively ordinary next to the Casio Pro Trek Smart.

Many will see this as a positive, but there are others who look at the Falster 2 and want something a little more, well, interesting. We’re overjoyed at this alteration in the world of smartwatches. It’s a big step forward, as we’re getting more varied designs that appeal to many different types of watch fan. For the Falster 2, we also like that in addition to the mesh band and stainless steel case model, there’s a blacked-out version with a black leather strap. Stealth or style, your choice.

New tech

How about the new technology? The Falster 2 has GPS, NFC, greater water resistance, and a heart rate sensor. Add the new version of Wear OS (which will arrive as an update at a later time) and you’ve got a desirable package. The battery is a concern, as it’s the same capacity as the first Falster, which delivered woeful standby battery life and often lasted less than a day.

Skagen Falster 2 review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Falster 2 also shares the same Snapdragon 2100 processor, which also raises concerns about the new watch not providing improved battery life. Qualcomm’s expected to release a new wearable processor in September, and we wish Skagen would have delayed the Falster 2’s release to make use of the chip. That being said, we haven’t tried out the Falster 2’s GPS or heart rate sensor yet, or experimented with the battery life yet.

If you look at the Diesel On Full Guard 2.5 and couldn’t imagine wearing anything so in-your-face, you’ll probably have hearts in your eyes as you stare at the Skagen Falster 2. It goes on sale starting September 12, and will cost from $275 depending on the strap. This is good timing for shrewd potential buyers, as we get to see what Qualcomm will show off at its event on September 10, before making any final buying decision. The good news for Skagen is the Falster 2’s appeal is not the technology, but the delightful design.

Skagen Falster 2 Compared To
tag heuer connected modular 41 prod
Tag Heuer Connected Modular 41
Mondaine Smart Helvetica review
Mondaine Smart Helvetica
nixon regulus review
Nixon Regulus
Alpina AlpinerX Hands-on Review
Alpina AlpinerX
apple watch series 3 applewatch3prdthmb
Apple Watch Series 3
motorola moto 360 2015
Motorola Moto 360 (2015)
lg watch sport product
LG Watch Sport
huawei watch 2 sport product
Huawei Watch 2 Sport
huawei fit product
Huawei Fit
apple watch series 2 product
Apple Watch Series 2
martian passport watches mp100wsb press image
Martian Passport MP100WSB
garmin fenix 2 press image
Garmin fenix 2
lg g watch r 3
LG G Watch R
martian notifier watch press image
Martian Notifier Watch
phosphor touch time review
Phosphor Touch Time
garmin vivosmart 4 news lifestyle 1
Wearables

The new Garmin Vivosmart 4 can keep tabs on your blood oxygen level

The new Vivosmart packs a punch, combining new hardware and software into a thinner and sleeker device. The most notable addition to the Vivosmart line is a pulse oximeter which measures blood oxygen saturation.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
apple work on self driving cars store feat
Computing

Apple acquires yet another startup as the release of its AR glasses draws near

Apple AR glasses may be closer to reality than we thought. Here is everything we know so far about the augmented reality system, including the rumored specifications of Apple's Project Mirrorshades.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
lg suitbot lifestyle
Emerging Tech

LG’s SuitBot wearable exosuit will give workers the extra strength they need

South Korean tech giant LG has designed a new wearable robot exosuit called SuitBot, intended to enhance users' leg movements to help with activities such as lifting heavy objects.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
why fitness trackers are losing popularity fitbit
Health & Fitness

Fitbit heart rate data shows which people have the best cardiac health

Fitbit recently combed through 149 billion hours of heart rate data from more than 10 million Fitbit users to see if it could discover some unexpected trends about this vital health parameter. The results bucked conventional medical wisdom.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Apple Watch Series 4 will likely feature a long-planned UV sensor

Ready for an all-new Apple Watch for 2018? It looks like Apple may be planning a complete redesign with improved health features. Here are all the details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Huawei Watch 2 Sport review
Wearables

Huawei still in on smartwatches, working to make them better

Huawei CEO Richard Yu says that despite the company not releasing a smartwatch for more than a year, it's still very interested in wearables, and is working to solve the worst aspects about them.
Posted By Andy Boxall
wear os by google
Wearables

Despite rumors, Google confirms that it won't release a smartwatch this year

From its Pixel smartphones to Google Home, the Google brand is quickly becoming synonymous with high-quality consumer hardware. Eventually, according to rumors, Google may branch out a little further by creating its first smartwatch.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
best apple watch deals
Deals

The time is right to take advantage of these Apple Watch deals for September 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for September 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
casio pro trek wsd f30
Product Review

Casio’s Pro Trek Smart is the outdoors smartwatch even watch fans will adore

The latest Casio Pro Trek smartwatch may be smaller than the last one, but it’s more mighty, with a stronger feature list, a highly wearable design, and now two battery-saving modes to keep it up and running while you’re out hiking…
Posted By Andy Boxall
diesel on full guard 2 5
Product Review

Don’t be afraid of the size, Diesel’s bold On Full Guard 2.5 belongs on your wrist

Diesel is back with the On Full Guard 2.5, its second WearOS smartwatch, that’s once again big, bold, and eye-catching. It grabs your attention like few other smartwatches, and despite being large, Diesel watches are made to appeal to…
Posted By Andy Boxall
awesome tech you cant buy yet nopixgo feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: VR gaming cockpits, mosquito bracelets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle