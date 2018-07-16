Best Buy is knocking $50 off the Apple Watch Series 3 for a short time

Share

While Amazon may be getting all the glory because of Amazon Prime Day, other retailers have some pretty sweet discounts of their own. Best Buy, for example, is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 at a $50 discount, so if you’ve been holding off on buying one for yourself, then today might be the day.

The list price of the Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $329, but Best Buy’s price comes in at as little as $279 — which is one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen for the Apple Watch Series 3 yet. Add on top of that the fact that Best Buy is offering free shipping, and you have yourself a pretty sweet deal. Of course, you will have to shell out a little more for different variants of the watch — like, for example, if you want a model that has cellular connectivity. The deal ends on Tuesday, July 17.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch, offering improved processing and even cellular connectivity on some variants. It’s available in a range of colors, with an array of band options too. It’s important to note that Apple is expected to launch an updated version of the Apple Watch in the fall — but it’ll be a while before the “Apple Watch Series 4” hits prices like these.

Best Buy isn’t the only outlet selling the Apple Watch at a discount price. Amazon is selling certain variants of the device at similar prices, though the company also seems to be going through some technical difficulties.